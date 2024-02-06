Highlights Teams are prioritizing efficiency in roster building, favoring low-usage role players who can hit threes and play defense.

Cam Thomas is a one-dimensional scorer who excels at creating his own shot, but his style of play is deemed inefficient by analytics.

Thomas's inconsistent and streaky tendencies, as well as his lack of contributions in other facets of the game, make him a liability on the court.

In an era of analytics, modern NBA offenses are being designed with one thing in mind; efficiency. This is reflected in roster building; teams are looking for low-usage role players that can hit threes and play defense, not shot-chuckers.

As a result, the demand for high-usage, score-only guards has decreased drastically over recent years. Top teams aren't looking for the next Jamal Crawford or Lou Williams to fill out their roster, they want a player like Derrick White.

And that's a problem for a player like Cam Thomas. Described by many as a "bucket-getter", the third-year guard has been making waves out of Brooklyn for his ability to score the ball. He's gotten compared to guys like Brandon Roy for his ability to effortlessly create shots off the bounce, and his game just looks so smooth to watch.

While he may be a fan-favorite to many, he's a stat-nerd's biggest nightmare. As a one-dimensional, high-usage scorer, he's the type of player that the analytics say to avoid.

Although the game has seemingly moved on from players like him, Thomas is looking to prove that he can exist and succeed in the modern NBA.

Instant offense for Brooklyn

Three 40+ point games this season (tied for 12th most in the league)

One of the benefits of having a player like Thomas on the floor is his ability to create his own shot. This comes in handy when half-court schemes fall apart or when the game starts slowing down. It's almost like a get out of jail free card on offense. There aren't a lot of players in the league capable of pulling this type of shot off with no setup.

Despite being a third-year player, he's taken on the responsibility of being his team's go-to scorer, averaging more field-goal attempts than anyone on the Nets. It's not entirely surprising, however, Thomas has seen noticeable improvement year by year since he entered the league. He's averaging career highs in points, usage, and field goal attempts, while being more efficient than ever.

Cam Thomas - Stats Year-by-Year Season Usage PPG FGA FG% 2021-2022 22.1 8.5 7.5 43.3 2022-2023 27.7 10.6 8.0 44.1 2023-2024 30.0 21.6 17.4 44.5

When he's hot, there aren't a lot of players that can guard him. Last week, he averaged 31.8 points on 55 percent shooting. He's also scored 40 or more points on three different occasions this year, tied for 12th most in the league. What makes these scoring heroics so impressive is how he scores the ball.

He's a tough shot maker. He's eighth in the league in mid-range attempts and seventeenth in pull up jumpers. His shots have a high degree of difficulty that, while exciting to watch, aren't recognized as efficient shots by modern analytics.

The two most valued shots in the modern NBA are three-pointers and shots at the rim, and only 49 percent of his possessions result in one of those outcomes, way below the league average of 80 percent.

But from a "pure hoops" perspective, it's hard not to appreciate the level of skill required to pull off a shot at this level of difficulty.

For a player so young, his ability to make tough shots is extremely impressive. If he's able to keep this up, he has the potential to emerge as a top scorer in the league. The question that remains is: Can he be consistent? The reason why the analytics have moved on from players like Thomas is due to their inconsistent and streaky tendencies.

The problem with being a one-dimensional scorer

Ten games this season shooting 35% or worse

As great as Thomas can be when he's on fire, he faces the same issue as any other one-dimensional scorer when his shot isn't falling; he can't meaningfully contribute in any other way. And he's had plenty of these games.

He's played 40 games this season and has shot less than 35 percent from the field in 25 percent of them. Although every player in the league has bad games, what makes a poor performance from a player like Thomas so much worse is that he's shooting his team out of the games.

He'll have possessions like this where he forces up contested shots with a lot of time remaining on the clock.

Notice how the rest of the Nets stop moving when Thomas gets the ball. He's what many people would refer to as a "ball-stopper" or a "black-hole" on offense, because possessions typically end when he touches the ball.

He's 15th in isolation attempts this season and sports a 30 percent usage rate. It's fine when he's making his shots, but when he's having a rough shooting night, he's disrupting and stagnating the entire Nets offense.

Outside of scoring, he doesn't provide much value in any other facet of the game. He's not a great defender, can't facilitate, and doesn't really contribute to the modern NBA's standard of "winning basketball".

You can't really hide him on offense. If he's on the floor, he's going to shoot the ball. He's capable of making the pass if he finds the open man, but on most possessions, he's really just tunnel-visioning to score.

Cam Thomas - 2023-24 Passing Stats Category (Per Game) Stat Rank on Team Assists 2.5 7th Passes 28.1 8th Secondary Assists 0.7 1st Potential Assists 5.3 5th Assist Points Created 6.5 7th

Even if he's making his shots, his overall impact can still be net neutral. For every shot he makes, he gives one up on the other end of the floor due to his poor defense. He's not quick enough to keep up with a lot of guards and tends to get lost in screens.

As an isolation-heavy, mid-range scorer, Thomas finds himself in a peculiar position. His skill set just isn't as desirable in the modern NBA, but that's all he really excels at. While he's great at providing instant offense, his way of doing so is deemed inefficient by analytics.

In an era where high-usage, score-only guards are slowly disappearing, it's up to Thomas to prove that he does have a place in the modern NBA.