The Brooklyn Nets have enjoyed a much-improved start to the season, largely thanks to the emergence of third-year guard, Cam Thomas, who has been on an absolute tear offensively after having taken on a new role in the starting line-up. Having put up tremendous individual numbers when he has been on the court so far, there are questions over whether his play is sustainable for the duration of the season, something which NBA writer Mark Medina argues it is, as he can see the 22-year-old remaining the Nets’ number one offensive option going forward.

Nets’ mixed start to the campaign

Brooklyn got off to an extremely hot start to the season, with a roster that barely resembled that of the one that began last year’s regular season after they lost their two former stars, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, via trades at February’s deadline. In those respective deals, the Nets received players including Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, and the return of Spencer Dinwiddie for what is his second stint with the franchise.

However, there has been one other man on the roster who has so far been the standout option on offense and that is Cam Thomas. When he has been on the floor, he led the Nets on a three-game win streak after having started the year 0-2. But, after only 20 minutes in the Nets’ win against the L.A. Clippers, the 22-year-old exited the game early after suffering a sprained ankle, with the team announcing that he would be reevaluated in two weeks. No subsequent reports had since been released detailing any updates on his condition and recovery, until Thomas himself spoke to the media on Tuesday, where he said he was getting better, taking things day-by-day and was noticeably in high spirits.

The former LSU Tiger’s production on the court has been one of the leading factors in the Nets’ success so far this season, and his absence has seen them drop to as low as ninth position in the Eastern Conference standings with a 6-6 record. As it stands, Brooklyn boasts the ninth-best offense in the league with a 114.8 offensive rating. However, on the defensive side of the ball, they find themselves near the bottom of the rankings with a rating of 114.3, good enough for only 22nd overall. The Nets have since gone 2-2 without Thomas in the line-up.

Medina –Thomas’ level of play is ‘sustainable’

Medina believes that while Thomas’ play is sustainable, his numbers will drop off, but only because there are many scorers in the NBA who will likely surpass him from a ranking standpoint. Nevertheless, he can see Thomas remaining the number one offensive option on the floor for the remainder of the season when he is available on the court.

“Well, I think it is two things. I think his play is sustainable, but I think that his numbers will drop off because he was once the seventh leading scorer in the NBA, and, no disrespect to Cam Thomas, but there are a lot of elite scorers in the NBA that might supplant him. But I think what he's shown with the Brooklyn Nets is that he is very comfortable being the number one guy by design, because they don't have Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving anymore. But it's also his skill set. He really knows how to create his own shot and knows how to attack the rim. He's a very competent outside shooter, and he doesn't allow shooting streaks or shooting slumps to get him too high or too low. But I think because he's gotten off to that blistering start, he's going to see more physical defenses, he's going to see how the law of averages even out. But I think, philosophically, I can certainly see him continuing to be the number one offensive option for the Nets for the rest of the season.”

Number one offensive option

Cam Thomas - NBA Career Statistics Minutes Played 18.1 Points 10.5 Assists 1.3 Rebounds 2.2 Steals 0.5 Blocks 0.2 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Despite having missed the past four games due to injury, when he has played this season, Thomas has been on an absolute tear offensively. Through the first eight games of the 2023-24 campaign, of which he has started seven of them, the third-year guard has averaged 26.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, on 47.9 percent shooting from the field and a true shooting percentage of 57.9. His scoring numbers are up over double from last season, where he managed only 10.6 points per game, although, that is likely because he has seen a leap in his minutes from 16.6 to 32.4 as he took on a new starting role in the line-up. As a result, he currently ranks 11th overall in the league in scoring, and is among the names of some of the best scorers in the entire NBA.

In order to get back to winning ways, the Brooklyn Nets will be waiting eagerly in anticipation for Cam Thomas’ injury to heal and for him to return to action, as he undoubtedly gives them a greater chance of picking up wins due to his stellar offensive output so far. Whether his performances are sustainable for the duration of the season or not, though, currently remains to be seen.

