Key Takeaways Cam Thomas is expected to be a top scorer for the Brooklyn Nets in the upcoming season.

Nets may struggle to compete with the departure of Mikal Bridges but tanking certainly isn't off the cards with Cooper Flagg available.

Thomas had a breakout season, demonstrating significant scoring improvements for the Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets are not expected to suddenly contend as an NBA playoff team next season by any means, but one asset they do have is Cam Thomas , and after his breakout season last year, league insider Mark Medina believes he will be a ‘lethal shooter’ for a Nets team whom he anticipates will mightily struggle.

Considering the Possibility of Tanking?

Cooper Flagg is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft

Entering the 2024-25 regular season, the Nets have little expectations placed upon them to reach the playoffs in any capacity, and especially with the departure of Mikal Bridges to their neighboring rivals, the New York Knicks , Brooklyn already look a prime candidate for earning a top lottery pick in the 2025 NBA Draft .

Should they be fortunate to earn the number one overall pick, then they will likely have the opportunity to select potential franchise-altering player, Cooper Flagg, who, despite not having suited up in a college game for Duke yet, has already impressed some of the league’s biggest stars, including LeBron James and Kevin Durant after facing them as part of the Team USA select team in the run-up to their gold medal-winning Olympic campaign.

But that is still at least a season away yet, and the Nets have to find a way to make the best out of the upcoming season, and continued their rebuild after the Bridges trade by landing former top-10 pick Ziaire Williams from the Memphis Grizzlies , while they ensured Nicolas Claxton was set for the future by inking him to a four year, $100 million extension after having another season in which he was a valuable contributor.

Nic Claxton - 2023-24 Season Stats Category Statistic PTS 11.8 REB 9.9 AST 2.1 BLK 2.1 FG% 62.9

Brooklyn will also be hoping second-year guard/forward Jalen Wilson will see more time on an NBA hardwood this season, following a promising Summer League campaign, where he finished as the league’s third-leading scorer, averaging 21.8 points per contest.

But with a roster that lacks an All-Star caliber talent – yes, Ben Simmons is still on the roster - the majority of the scoring may be left in the hands of Cam Thomas after his breakout season for the Nets last year.

Thomas ‘Has What It Takes’ To Lead Nets

When discussing whether Thomas has the ability to be able to take on the responsibility of being the Nets’ number one option, Medina feels he will certainly make the most of it, though his premier scoring may only help lift them off the very bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, and not much higher.

He definitely has what it takes to make the best of his opportunity with the Nets, but I don't think it's going to be enough to become a viable playoff team. Maybe they avoid being the worst in the Eastern Conference. But I think what it's going to come down to is Cam Thomas is going to become a very lethal scorer on a bad team. He's already shown that he can score in bunches. He led the team in scoring last season, even with Mikal Bridges on the team.

Expect Next Season To Be the ‘Cam Thomas Show’

Further elaborating on Thomas, Medina argued that his scoring attributes will be very welcome as they have little other options at their disposal, which is also why the journalist expects the Nets to still conduct some more business before the mid-season trade deadline.

“I suspect that his usage rate will go up, he's very aggressive at the rim, and can shoot the long ball as well. And they need all the scoring they can because they don't have Bridges. Obviously, they're going to make more moves before the trade deadline, but I think in the short-term, it's going to be the Cam Thomas show and very much, nothing else. And that's not a knock on him. He's a great player. He's going to grow leaps and bounds. But that roster has been nearly stripped down to the studs.”

Putting the League On Notice

Had a breakout season where he virtually doubled his production

While the Nets' overall season was a huge disappointment, registering just 32 wins and finishing just outside a Play-In Tournament berth, sitting in 11th place in the Eastern Conference, one of their lone bright sparks was that of Thomas, who demonstrated that he had come on leaps and bounds since his sophomore season in the league.

Seeing an increased role and starting 51 of his 66 games for Brooklyn, Thomas recorded a 22.5 points shooting at a 44.2 percent clip, 2.9 assists, 3.2 rebounds, and 0.7 steals, all of which were career-highs.

Cam Thomas - Leap in Development Category 2022-23 2023-24 MP 16.6 31.4 PTS 10.6 22.5 REB 1.7 3.2 AST 1.4 2.9 FG% 44.1 44.2

Thomas also outscored Bridges (19.6 points per contest) to be the team's leading scorer to cement himself as one of the best scorers on the team that season, and scored with a high degree of efficiency at virtually any spot on the court.

Attempting 3.1 attempts in the restricted area, Thomas converted at 60.2 percent, while from the corner three, he averaged 48.3 percent, a team-high. In fact, the only zone in which he failed to average over 42 percent from was the above the break three-pointers, which he found the net just 34.4 percent of the time from 5.1 attempts.

Furthermore, the 22-year-old scored with the ball in a variety of ways, but mainly from drives (10.1 points) and pull up shots (8.0), at which he converted at 48.9 percent and 38.9 percent, respectively.

Thomas would finish the season shooting a 50.2 effective field goal percentage, but will be hoping he can build upon that number next season, and improve his shooting efficiency.

Nonetheless, the Nets have a player available to them who can score the ball from anywhere, and will all but certainly be relying on him to perform to even greater heights this season. Wins may depend on it.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.