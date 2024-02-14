Highlights Cam Whitmore, the 20th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, is impressing as a rookie and has the potential to be a special player.

Despite the Rockets' struggles in the Western Conference, Whitmore's performances show he deserves more consistent playing time.

Whitmore's strong rookie season could earn him a spot on the All-Rookie team, despite not being selected for the Rising Stars roster.

High optimism spread around the Houston Rockets organization during the summer off-season when they not only overhauled their young roster by adding Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks to the mix, but also brought in two lottery-projected draft picks in Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore during the 2023 NBA Draft.

But, it is 19-year-old Whitmore who has caught the attention of league insider Mark Medina, who has applauded the 20th overall pick’s performances so far, and has rendered him a ‘special player’ now, and for years to come in the league.

Rockets failing to take off

24-29 record, 12th in the West

After a 2022-23 campaign in which the Rockets finished with a 22-60 record, attaining the second-fewest wins in the Western Conference ahead of only the San Antonio Spurs, Houston were in contention for the coveted No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, which could have presented them the chance to draft generational talent, Victor Wembanyama.

However, when the lottery was drawn, the Rockets were only able to muster as high as the fourth overall pick, in which they elected to select Amen Thompson from the Overtime Elite.

But, they also possessed the No. 20 pick, and Cam Whitmore, who many predicted to be a sure-fire top-10 pick, was still available after sliding down the draft order amid concerns over his medicals.

The Rockets gambled, and selected the forward out of Villanova anyway, and looking back almost eight months late, and it can be argued that it was one of the best decisions they could have made.

With their draft picks secured, they entered into the off-season hoping to bring in some veteran talent to their young roster, and were able to sign both 2019 NBA champion, Fred VanVleet, and Dillon Brooks, two free-agents which saw the Rockets' off-season graded a B-plus by The Athletic.

Houston Rockets - 2023-24 Season Statistics Category Stat League Rank PTS 113.3 22nd OPP PTS 112.6 10th FG% 46.3 24th 3PT FG% 35.2 26th +/- 0.8 15th

Alas, their season so far, as they head into the All-Star break, is sure to be graded much below their B-plus off-season ranking, where despite eclipsing last season's win total, as well as the emergence of center, Alperen Şengün, who many argue was deserving of his first All-Star nod, the Rockets have still struggled to make headway in a loaded Western Conference landscape.

Currently, they have barely been able to lift themselves off from near the bottom of the standings, where they sit 12th in the West, with a 24-29 record, and are three games back of the 10th, and final, Play-In tournament berth.

Whitmore ‘is the real deal’

Medina argues that while Whitmore has shown himself to be the ‘real deal’ through his play this season, he needs to be receiving more on-court playing time, having spent much of the season in the G-League.

What the journalist can’t get his around, though, is the fact that the 19-year-old wasn’t selected to be part of the Rising Stars roster for the 2024 All-Star weekend in Indiana, something he felt Whitmore was wholly deserving of.

“As special as Cam Whitmore has been, he hasn't been getting consistent playing time yet with the Rockets. He's been playing a lot of his time in the G League. He's gotten a few DNP’s recently, and Ime Udoka was mentioning that he wants to see more consistent growth. But I think that that's natural for a young player. He is a special player. He has a lot of athleticism, a lot of scoring potential and being able to create for himself and for others, but I am so beside myself why he wasn't even in the Rising Stars roster. He is the real deal.”

Could first-team All-Rookie honors be on the cards?

11.9 PPG ranks 6th among rookies

When Whitmore does see some game time, his performances and level of play have impressed Medina enough that he feels that he could well be deserving of a first or second All-Rookie team nod come the end of the season.

“He's not going to be Rookie of the Year, but I wouldn't be surprised if he's on a first or second rookie team because of how well he's playing this season.”

Having split his time this season between the Rockets and their G-League affiliate, the Rio Grand Valley Vipers, Whitmore has had the opportunity to be able to develop and translate his game to the league incrementally.

In his 13 games in the G-League, he mustered 26.2 points on a 47.5 percent shooting clip, while also connecting on 38.9 percent of his 10.1 three-point attempts.

Additionally, he grabbed 6.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.1 steals, earning him the call-up back to the mainstay Rockets, where he has remained since the turn of the new year.

Cam Whitmore - 2023-24 Season Splits Category Rio Grand Valley Vipers (G-League) Houston Rockets GP 13 28 ORTG 110.1 109.3 DRTG 109.6 112.0 NRTG 0.5 -2.7 TS% 62.4 59.2 USG% 25.9 25.4

In his 28 games with Houston, Whitmore has averaged 11.9 points, the sixth most among rookies, shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 40.3 percent from deep, the second-most efficient long-range scoring rate on the Rockets' roster of those to have played more than 25 games, while also grabbing 3.5 total rebounds.

All of this has been done in only 17.0 minutes per game of action, with 19 other rookies averaging more minutes than him, which makes his scoring numbers even more impressive.

It also appears that Udoka and the Rockets have realized that Whitmore is an integral piece to the roster, with his 25.4 percent usage rate the third-most among the team, behind Şengün (27.1 percent), and Jalen Green (26.8 percent), while he ranks first for percent of team's points with 29.6 percent.

As such, he is building up a strong case through his performances that he could earn a place on either the first or second All-Rookie team, and due to his Rising Stars snub, it wouldn't come as a surprise at all if that were to be enough to fuel him to go on a vengeance for the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign.

Nonetheless, the Rockets may have the steal of the draft, and will be hoping that he transforms into a special player that could help the Rockets launch back into playoff contention once again further down the line.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.