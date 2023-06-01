Former L.A. Lakers star Carmelo Anthony recently retired from the NBA and it will only be a matter of time until he's in the Hall of Fame.

A big reason for that is his shooting and Mark Medina told GiveMeSport that Anthony's stroke was the best that LeBron James has ever seen.

Anthony played 19 seasons in the NBA and played alongside LeBron James during the 2004, 2008, 2012, and 2016 Olympic teams, as well as in his final season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron James knows the 6 foot 7 forward well and it seems his shooting technique left a mark on the NBA legend.

LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony

While LeBron James marveled at Anthony's shooting stroke, Mark Medina says talent evaluators were equally impressed with his athleticism and discipline.

"LeBron James himself has said that he feels that he had the most beautiful shooting stroke that he's ever seen in his life. When you talk to different talent evaluators around the NBA, they've always marveled at his footwork and his disciplined nature, and being able to get to his spots and get to the post," Medina said to GiveMeSport.

"I always felt like he had this amazing combination of having the strength of a bull, but the grace of a swan. Maybe on the surface it doesn't look that way, because he doesn't look like the most well-conditioned athlete, but he actually is. He moves and moves and moves, and he makes it look easy."

Anthony's path to a 10-time All-Star

Carmelo Anthony was picked third overall in 2003 by the Denver Nuggets in a draft that featured the likes of LeBron James, Chris Bosh, and Dwayne Wade. After Anthony was drafted by the Nuggets, he immediately made an impact as he started in all 82 games and averaged 21 points per game in his first season.

Yet, Anthony's career really started to take off during the 2006-07 season as he averaged 28.9 PPG and made his first All-Star game, while the next year he was named as a starter in the All-Star Game.

In his career, Anthony ended up playing for six teams including the L.A Lakers, where he played alongside LeBron James.

Anthony made 10 All-Star games, was the league-scoring champion in 2013, and was also named in the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team in 2021 to really cement him as an all-time great.

When hearing Medina's endorsement of his ability, it's clear to see why Anthony is viewed so favourably by his peers.