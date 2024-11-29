It has been confirmed by the Premier League Match Centre that Cameron Archer's goal to put Southampton ahead against Brighton was ruled out for offside in the build-up. Archer believed he had given the Saints a crucial lead at the Amex Stadium with a cushioned volley at the back post with less than 25 minutes to go.

Although a VAR review confirmed that the former Sheffield United man was onside, the goal was still disallowed. The video assistant concluded that Archer's teammate, Adam Armstrong, had interfered with play while in an offside position by impeding goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen's ability to play the ball.

Archer Winner Ruled Out for Armstrong Offside

Armstrong failed to play the ball but was alleged to have impacted Verbruggen

As can be seen in the footage above, the impeding Adam Armstrong is ahead of last man Jan Paul van Hecke. However, despite attempting to play the ball, the forward makes no contact before it reaches Cameron Archer at the back post. While Armstrong is not directly in Verbruggen's eyeline, it is alleged that by taking up this position, the forward is preventing the goalkeeper from collecting Ryan Fraser's cross. This is despite the fact that the young Dutchman appears to make no attempt to come off his line and claim the delivery. Had the goal stood, it would have completed an incredible turnaround for the visitors, who had earlier gone behind thanks to a Kaoru Mitoma header. Russell Martin's men managed to restore parity just before the hour mark when midfielder Flynn Downes smashed home the equaliser. GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Flynn Downes' goal is his first ever in the Premier League. The result leaves Brighton second in the Premier League table going into the weekend's fixtures. Meanwhile, a point for Southampton still leaves them rock bottom, three points behind 19th-placed Crystal Palace.

