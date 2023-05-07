Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer could be linked with quite a few clubs ahead of the summer transfer window, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The young attacker hasn't been given much of a chance in the first team at Villa Park.

Aston Villa news - Cameron Archer

Archer has been sent out on loan on three seperate occassions now, joining Middlesbrough and Preston North End most recently.

At Preston, Archer scored seven goals in 20 games, and this season, with Middlesbrough, the 21-year-old has struck 10 times in just 19 appearances, according to Transfermarkt.

Reports have suggested that Middlesbrough are considering signing Archer on a permanent deal, but Villa are set to demand £20m for the striker.

With Ollie Watkins in fine form, Villa aren't struggling for goals at the moment, but there's a decision to be made on Archer in the summer transfer window.

Villa, however, don't have an adequate option as a backup for Watkins. Danny Ings was sold in the January window. Jhon Duran was brought to the club, but according to FBref, he's yet to score in nine substitute appearances.

What has Jones said about Archer?

Jones has suggested that Villa could look to use Archer as a backup option to Watkins, but he's certainly going to be linked with a host of clubs.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Is Ollie Watkins leaving? Is he not? Even if he's not, could Archer provide that backup that might be needed next season. I think Archer will actually end up being linked with quite a few more clubs before we even get to the end of the season. By setting the price tag high, I think Villa will be trying to keep a lid on the speculation."

What should Villa do with Archer?

If Watkins leaves the club, then the situation completely changes for Villa.

Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Bayern Munich had been scouting Watkins, with Football Insider reporting that Arsenal are interested in the England international.

Although Villa could do with more firepower in attack, Archer himself may want to pursue regular first team football.

The young striker is getting a taste for it now in the Championship, and with Middlesbrough guaranteed a play-off spot, he could even be playing in the Premier League.

Realistically, Villa could be looking to spend big in the summer if they qualify for Europe, so if the fee is right, it could be best for Archer to move on.