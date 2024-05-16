Highlights Steelers fans may not see Cameron Heyward at minicamp and OTAs as he seeks a contract extension.

Heyward, aged 35, is coming off a 2023 season in which he missed six games with a groin injury.

Heyward has reached the Pro Bowl six times in 13 seasons with Pittsburgh.

It appears the Pittsburgh Steelers will be without defensive end Cameron Heyward through minicamp and OTAs, as the six-time Pro Bowler looks to land a contract extension before returning to Pittsburgh's offseason program.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN has reported that Heyward has not attended voluntary offseason workouts and has no plans to show up to OTAs without a new deal.

Sources: #Steelers six-time Pro Bowl DE Cam Heyward has not attended voluntary offseason workouts and does not plan to attend OTAs as he seeks a contract extension. Heyward is a long-time team captain who’s never missed an offseason program. pic.twitter.com/oy0giv8w38 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 15, 2024

The 35-year-old is heading into the last year of his current deal, with a base salary of $16 million. His next contract will likely be his last before he calls it a career.

What Heyward Brings to The Steelers Defense

Six Pro Bowl appearances in 13 seasons with Pittsburgh

Heyward has been a mainstay in Pittsburgh since being drafted 31st overall out of Ohio State in the 2011 draft. Heyward has made six Pro Bowls and enjoyed three All-Pro seasons, in 2017, 2019 and 2021. His best season came in 2021, as he recorded 10 sacks, 89 tackles,15 tackles for a loss, and added nine passes defended.

However, Heyward's numbers dipped last year. A leading cause of that was him suffering a groin injury in Week 1. The Steelers placed him on injured reserve and Heyward didn't return until November 1st. He would play in a total of 11 games and notching two sacks, 33 combined tackles, with six tackles going for a loss.

Cameron Heyward's Career Numbers Total Tackles 647 Sacks 80.5 Forced Fumbles 8 Fumble Recoveries 7 QB Hits 179

Heyward will look to head into the 2024 season fully healthy, but wants an extension before taking the field. If he does return to Pittsburgh this season, he'll look to improve on his 2023 numbers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Steelers have an all-time record of 12-5 without Cameron Heyward in the lineup. The team went 4-2 without Heyward in 2023 and 6-5 following Heyward's return.

As for how the front office will handle Heyward's holdout, the Steelers have a few options. While we don't know what kind of contract Heyward is seeking, he carries a cap hit of $22.4 million in 2024. Pittsburgh can cut Heyward and save $16 million on the cap, or lower his cap hit with an extension.

Pittsburgh has other contracts to think about before next offseason, most notably having recently declined Najee Harris' fifth-year option. They also have Russell Wilson and Justin Fields in the last year on their contracts and may want some cap space next offseason to re-sign one, or possibly both, depending on how they fare this season.

Should the Steelers grant Heyward an extension?

