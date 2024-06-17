Highlights Cameron Heyward seeks a $16M contract extension amid uncertainty with the Steelers.

Heyward wants to retire as a Steeler but may play for another team if contract talks go wrong.

Fans fear Heyward might leave the Steelers for a rival like the Browns.

Cameron Heyward, the Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman, strongly desires to retire as a Steeler. However, this aspiration may not be as straightforward as it appears.

Heyward is seeking a contract extension going into his 14th season. The 35-year-old defensive lineman is without a contract next season and hopes to secure a contract that pays him fairly while possibly finishing his career with Pittsburgh. Heyward wants a $16 million contract extension this season, and if not, he could end up playing for another franchise next season.

With all the speculation surrounding the Ohio State alum, Heyward took to X to clarify that he wants to be with the Steelers for the rest of his career.

A One-Helmet Player

Cameron Heyward has only ever played for the Steelers, but that might end soon

Credit: Kirby Leei-USA TODAY Sports

Heyward has only played for the Steelers, being drafted by Pittsburgh in the first round in the 2011 NFL Draft, and he hopes to finish his career playing for just one franchise, telling Mark Kaboly:

There has been communication but nothing really to report on right now. There are certain guys who are one-helmet guys. I want to be one of these one-helmet guys. There is a hunger and desire there, but that doesn’t mean hanging it up and calling it a career. I have more bullets to fire.

After recent comments, fans have speculated that Heyward could leave the Steelers next season and end up with their rival. Heyward sparked a lot of talk among Steelers fans when he told The Athletic that his family still lives in Cleveland, alluding to possibly joining the Browns after this season.

I still have family in Cleveland, my wife is from Cleveland. We will see. I am not trying to think about all that right now.

Steelers fans did not take to these comments well, as Heyward has been one of the biggest and most reliable stars for over a decade for the black and gold and playing for a rival like the Browns.

A Steelers Legend

The defensive lineman has dedicated his entire career to the Steel City

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Heyward Career Stats Stat Heyward Total Tackles 647 Sacks 80.5 Forced Fumbles 8 Fumble Recoveries 7 QB Hits 179

Heyward made six straight pro bowls from 2017-2022 and recently stated that he believes he is still a top-five player at his position. The Steelers are loaded on the defense with the likes of former defensive player of the year T.J. Watt, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, edge rusher Alex Highsmith, and the recent acquisition of linebacker Patrick Queen.

However, the Steelers would be without a great replacement if they lost Heyward.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Cameron Heyward's 434 snaps last season was the least number of snaps for Heyward since 2016 when he only played seven games.

Cameron Heyward 2023 Stats Stat Heyward Total Tackles 33 Sacks 2 Forced Fumbles 0 Fumble Recoveries 0 QB Hits 3

Heyward had a down year by his standards in 2023, only playing in 11 games and dealing with injuries, but he has historically been one of the most reliable players in recent memory for Pittsburgh.

Time will tell if the Steelers pay him what he believes his value is or if fans will have to say goodbye to Heyward when the 2024 NFL season ends.

