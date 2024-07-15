Highlights After playing just 15 games last season, Ben Simmons will be ready when the 2024-25 season starts.

Cam Johnson believes in the Nets' potential with Simmons returning.

The Nets are entering a new era this season, one that Johnson might not be a part of.

The Brooklyn Nets have been ravaged by injuries for the past five years, missing key players at almost every turn. Ben Simmons has been a major part of those injury updates that fans have repeatedly checked about, but it looks like he will be healthy when the 2024-25 season starts.

With his agent Bernard Lee informing the New York Post that his client will be "100 percent of himself ready to go," Simmons' teammates are excited about playing alongside a healthy version of him.

According to Michael Scotto from HoopsHype, Nets forward Cam Johnson believes in the "potential" of the team with a healthy Simmons.

“We get a healthy Ben (Simmons) back, and with the stuff we were able to do with him in the lineup last year, I think there’s a lot of potential.”

As much as Nets fans would like to see the Australian make a long-awaited comeback, it's often hard for players to get back to 100 percent after a back injury. And when you have four of those injuries in the last five years, there is serious doubt that the player will ever return to even half of his former heights. This is the unfortunate case of Simmons.

He played 15 games last season and 42 the season before, looking like a shell of his former self. Johnson is still confident that this group can be special in what is now a new era for the Nets. But there's a good chance he himself won't be a part of the team for much longer.

New Era in Brooklyn?

A year late, but better late than never

The Nets enter the upcoming 2024-25 season with only one motive: to tank. Their failed attempt to stay competitive last season resulted in the Houston Rockets getting the third overall pick that should have been theirs. They ended up drafting Reed Sheppard , who could join the likes of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown as players drafted using Nets picks who became stars elsewhere.

But that isn't happening anymore. After trading away Mikal Bridges to their local rivals, the New York Knicks , the Nets made another trade with the Rockets, which allows them to have full control of their own pick in 2025 and 2026.

That means they can dive headfirst into a tank with a generational prospect in Cooper Flagg, available in the draft next season.

The Nets still have a bunch of solid role players on the roster, who can net them a few first-round picks, and Johnson is the best available. It seems unlikely that he will be on the team past the deadline since his skill set is one of the most sought-after in the league. Dorian Finney-Smith , Bojan Bogdanovic , and Dennis Schroder are three other players that could be contributors to a contender.

Cameron Johnson Stats 2023-24 Category Stats G 58 PPG 13.4 RPG 4.3 APG 2.4 SPG 0.8 FG% 44.6% 3PT% 39.1%

Dariq Whitehead and Noah Clowney, their two first-round selections from last season, will finally have a chance to develop. They have shown some promise at the ongoing Summer League in Las Vegas, and the Nets will be hoping it translates into the regular season.

There may not be much to look forward to for the Nets in the upcoming season, but a top-five pick in the 2025 Draft will certainly be worth it.