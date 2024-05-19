Highlights New Orleans Saints' defensive end Cameron Jordan believes Chase Young will be great for the defense.

The lack of pass rushers on New Orleans' roster a season ago contributed to a down year for Jordan.

Jordan is open to changing his role to get himself, Young, and Carl Granderson on the field together in big moments.

This offseason, the New Orleans Saints predominantly went bargain shopping in free agency due to their lack of salary cap space. Among New Orleans' dozen signings, only wide receiver Cedrick Wilson received a multi-year pact, while just two players received more than $3 million in their one-year deals.

One of those was former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. The other is defensive end Chase Young, who Saints' longtime veteran leader Cameron Jordan projected will turn the duo of himself and sixth-year pro Carl Granderson into a formidable trio during an appearance on the final episode of NFL Total Access last Friday evening.

I think Chase Young is going to be great for our defense. We already got Carl Granderson, who's [been] stellar these last couple of years. I think with growth him being on the opposite side when he gets the right health, physically. He's going to be another piece we can add on.

Despite riding close to the salary cap, New Orleans paid up for Young, giving him a fully guaranteed $13 million for the 2024 season. The former No. 2 overall selection recorded 7.5 sacks in a 2023 campaign split between the Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers. That total matched the career-high he set during his Defensive Rookie of the Year-winning 2020 season.

Jordan Ready To Embrace New Role If Required

He is willing to sacrifice to win

Jordan, a soon-to-be 35-year-old, sits just 5.5 sacks back of Rickey Jackson (123.0) for the most QB takedowns in Saints history. He likely thought he would pass Jackson in 2023, but the lack of pass-rushing threats around him allowed opponents to key in on him each week. His two sacks were the second-lowest total of his career, behind only his 2011 rookie season (1.0).

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Cameron Jordan has been one of the most consistent pass rushers in the NFL over his 13-year tenure. He has posted 7.5 sacks every season except his rookie year and 2023, meaning he reached the threshold 11 consecutive times (2012-22).

New Orleans ranked bottom-six in nearly every QB pressure metric last season. They also didn't add any pass rushers in the NFL Draft or free agency beyond Young despite their struggles, meaning he is going to have to play and produce in a massive way alongside Jordan and Granderson next year for the team to be better in that area.

New Orleans Saints' Pass Rush - 2023 Category Total League Rank Sacks 34 T-28th Pressures 118 28th Pressure % 18.7% 28th QB Knockdowns 38 T-27th Knockdown % 6.8% 27th QB Hurries 46 15th Hurry % 7.3% T-14th

Unsurprisingly, the Saints' eight-time Pro-Bowl and three-time All-Pro defender is open to adjusting his game to accommodate Young's presence. He told the Total Access crew he'd do what was necessary to ensure he, Young and Granderson could all be on the field together in the biggest moments.

At some point in my mind... it's going to be [us] on the field at the same time on a crucial third down, and I'm probably going to have to go in the middle. I don't care. Whatever it takes. I'll line up and be that Za’Darius Smith over the middle roaming and trying to get active.

New Orleans disappointed by going 9-8 and failing to make the playoffs last season. If their pass rush can take a big step forward, they may be able to leap the reigning division champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and offseason division champion Atlanta Falcons for the NFC South's postseason berth in 2024.

