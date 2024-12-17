Cameron Menzies posted on social media shortly after his shock defeat to American Leonard Gates in the first round of the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace on Monday night. The Scot was the heavy favourite for his clash against the American, having gone into the match ranked 91 places higher than his opponent in the PDC.

However, Menzies could be seen in tears on stage as he struggled to secure any checkouts, completing just five of a possible 32 en route to a 3-1 defeat. In a now-deleted post, the 35-year-old may have offered an insight into what caused his emotional reaction on stage in a heartbreaking update.

Menzies Posts Emotional Tribute to His Father

The post hints that the Scot may have had his attentions elsewhere on Monday night

In a post released onto social media platform X, Menzies shared a picture of his father in a hospital bed with the caption "I didn't want to post this man... my dad, my hero." While no further explanation was provided before the image was taken down, it may give fans an indication as to what else may have been occupying the Scotsman's thoughts heading into Monday night.

Menzies would later post another short message, simply reading: "Thank u Ally Pally fans." Menzies received a lot of attention heading into the tournament as one half of darts biggest 'power couple' thanks to his relationship with trailblazer Fallon Sherrock, who competes in her first round tie on Tuesday night against Ryan Meikle.

As for Menzies' opponent Gates, he was on the receiving end of plenty of support from the 'Ally Pally' faithful, who serenaded him with chants of 'USA, USA' throughout proceedings. Afterwards, the American discussed how he was aware of his opponents' emotions during the game.

"I was definitely aware of it (his emotions),' he said. 'But at the same time, I want my opponent to play their best against me to see if I can play my best against them," Gates said via the Daily Mail. "I told him to use the energy of the crowd, keep coming and keep playing the best he can to grow the PDC.

"We played together in Vegas. So I know what he can do. You know when he's feeling good. He can throw some great darts and I mean I hats off to him. You know Cameron Menzies is a great man, a great opponent and I hope he keeps going."