Highlights The New York Knicks have added depth by signing Cam Payne to a one-year veteran minimum contract.

Payne will add playoff experience, chemistry, and depth to the Knicks' roster.

Payne will most likely serve as backup guard, rotating with Miles McBride for that position.

The New York Knicks have been among the most active teams during the 2024 NBA offseason, engaging in a blockbuster trade earlier in the period when they landed Mikal Bridges . Since then, they re-signed OG Anunoby to a max extension, inked Jalen Brunson to a four-year extension, and now, have signed guard Cameron Payne .

The Payne signing is not a huge move, but it does provide depth to a roster that is already one of the league’s deepest. Through general manager Leon Rose’s moves, the Knicks have told the basketball world that they are here to stay, contending for the 2025 NBA Finals.

While the Payne signing is not a needle mover by any means, it does provide new options for the Knicks going forward that were not there before. He has the potential to fit in well, rounding out an already-deep roster.

Acquiring Payne As a Free Agent

The Knicks displayed interest in Payne as early as last year

The Knicks officially inked Cam Payne to a one-year, $3.1 million contract on Monday, July 15. They are familiar with the 29-year-old, as he was a member of the Philadelphia 76ers last year, facing off against New York in the opening round of the 2024 NBA playoffs — a series that the Knicks won in six games.

Since Payne is a veteran, the Knicks utilized the veteran’s minimum exception to sign him. This allows teams over the initial salary tax threshold to sign a player to a one or two year minimum deal. According to Ian Begley, the Knicks were deciding between Payne and Tyus Jones (who is still available), but ultimately went with Payne.

Interestingly, the Knicks displayed interest in Payne last offseason. A report by Michael A. Scotto of HoopsHype from July 2023 indicated that the Knicks were potential suitors for Payne, and he would have been acquired via a three-team trade with the Phoenix Suns and Indiana Pacers .

At the time, the Suns would have traded Payne to the Knicks, the Knicks would have traded Evan Fournier to the Pacers, and T.J. McConnell would have been shipped to the Suns. It would have been an interesting trade for sure, but now, the Knicks have acquired Payne without giving up anything except money.

Payne started last season with the Milwauk Milwaukee Bucks , playing 47 games for them before being traded to the 76ers at the trade deadline. In 31 games for the 76ers, Payne averaged 9.3 points, 3.1 assists, and 1.8 rebounds per game, while shooting 41.3 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from three-point range.

Cam Payne – 2023-24 vs. Career Stats Category 2023-24 Season Career PPG 7.4 7.9 RPG 1.5 2.1 APG 2.6 3.3 FG% 43.2 42.2 3PT% 39.0 36.9

Payne served primarily as a bench player for the 76ers, providing depth when Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey went off the court. Now, he will primarily serve that role for the Knicks, provided he ends up becoming a true part of their plans.

Adding to a Dynamic Roster

Payne provides playoff experience and more chemistry to the Knicks

In all likelihood, Payne will serve as a bench piece for the Knicks. There is no question that Brunson is the starting guard, so Payne will serve as a backup guard when Brunson sits. This will allow Brunson to receive more rest (although not much more, as the coach is Tom Thibodeau after all), keeping him in better condition come playoffs.

Miles "Deuce" McBride has taken over the position of backup guard, but with Payne on the bench, they will have to alternate with that role. It also gives the Knicks the ability to trade McBride (or flip Payne, though that seems unlikely). They could also use four point guards, playing a small-ball second unit of Payne and McBride at the guard spots.

Payne also comes with a playoff pedigree, having played in 58 career playoff games, so he is used to the big stage. Additionally, the Knicks have been obsessed with building a team around chemistry, and Payne adds just that — he was teammates with Mikal Bridges with the Suns for three seasons from 2019 to half of 2023 when Bridges was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in the Kevin Durant deal.

Since Payne and Bridges were teammates in Phoenix, they already possess a natural chemistry that will bode well for the team. The chemistry will likely bode better in the locker room than on the court, as Bridges is expected to be a starter while Payne is expected to be a bench player.

However, that does not mean that they will not play on the court together, as plenty of moments will come when the two share the hardwood. In that instance, they are expected to mesh together well.

Bridges already finds himself at the center of the chemistry triangle, as he was teammates with Brunson, Josh Hart , and Donte DiVincenzo at Villanova. The four of them won the NCAA title back in 2016, and now seek to bring that success to the big leagues.

The signing of Cam Payne only adds more depth and chemistry to a Knicks team already stacked with both assets. Should the team remain healthy, there is no doubt that they will be contenders for next year’s championship, and Payne only aids them in that quest.