Cameroon have boasted some of the finest players to come out of Africa in recent years. The likes of Samuel Eto'o, Joel Matip and Alex Song were all prominent members of the Indomitable Lions throughout the years.

Even today, Rigobert Song’s squad is ladened with supreme talent, but have you ever wondered how would their national team look if players eligible to play for the country had chosen to do so?

Dual nationality is a blessing to have as a footballer as you get to play the field before deciding which national team to represent, and it is much more commonplace than you’d first expect. Such is the case of Cameroon, who have missed out on some top players thanks to the (perhaps in their eyes) unfair rules.

Transfermarkt’s official Instagram posted a complete line-up of players that had the choice to represent the African nation, while some of their regulars are in there, too. Let’s take a look at a Cameroon ‘what-could-have-been’ XI then, shall we?

Cameroon's 'what-could-have-been' XI Position Player Current club Country he chose to represent Goalkeeper Andre Onana Manchester United Cameroon Centre-back Joel Matip Liverpool Cameroon Centre-back Armel Bella-Kotchap PSV (On loan from Southampton) Germany Centre-back William Saliba Arsenal France Defensive midfield Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa Napoli Cameroon Defensive midfield Aurelien Tchouameni Real Madrid France Left wing Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain France Attacking midfield Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe Eintracht Frankfurt N/A (Eligible for France and Cameroon) Right wing Bryan Mbeumo Brentford Cameroon Striker Youssoufa Moukoko Borussia Dortmund Germany Striker Hugo Ekitike Paris Saint-Germain N/A (Eligible for France and Cameroon)

Goalkeeper: Andre Onana

Country he chose to represent: Cameroon

The new Manchester United first choice between the sticks is the first of four members of this XI to actually ply his international trade for Cameroon. Though, it’s not always been plain sailing for the 27-year-old. Following a disagreement with boss Song over tactics, Onana initially retired from international duties just to be re-called in August 2023.

After reporting late to the AFCON 2024 squad in order to fulfill his club obligations, the former Inter Milan 'keeper failed to make a single save in his side's 3-1 defeat to Senegal and was subsequently replaced by his cousin in the following game. Despite that, we still believe that Onana is the strongest choice in goal.

Centre-back: Joel Matip

Country he chose to represent: Cameroon

While becoming an underappreciated asset in Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side, he also has integrated himself as one of Cameroon’s most senior members, despite having just 27 international caps under his belt. Playing under the German tactician has taken his game to another level, despite his inability to nail down a starting spot, and Cameroon are lucky to have such a member as part of their roster.

With a Premier League and Champions League title under his belt, the defender boasts an enviable amount of experience that his country depend on whenever he steps onto the field. Solid defensive displays are a must have in any tournament, and with Matip in the team, there's a higher chance of this happening.

Centre back: Armel Bella-Kotchap

Country he chose to represent: Germany

Having established himself as ‘one to keep an eye on’ off the back of his impressive outings for now Championship outfit Southampton, Bella-Kotchap chose to represent Germany over the African side. Competition for places in the Germany set-up will be much tougher, of course, but seeing as he already has picked up two caps, he appears up for the challenge.

Especially off the back of his summer switch to PSV Eindhoven, who are unbeaten so far in the Eredivise this season, the 21-year-old may wish to see an increase in opportunities for his nation should he continue to impress in the Netherlands.

Centre-back: William Saliba

Country he chose to represent: France

The world-beating centre-back has taken the Premier League by storm thanks to his athleticism, leadership and defending capabilities. His mother is Cameroonian which meant the possibility of representing them was on the table but since becoming a key part of Arsenal’s side, he has already played twice for the French national team.

Had things had been different, Song's team could've formed the most formidable defensive unit in the entire continent. With two young and hungry defenders paired up alongside a man with buckets of experience, there's a chance this defense could've helped the team grind all the way to a title.

Defensive midfield: Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa

Country he chose to represent: Cameroon

An underrated aspect of Napoli’s Scudetto-securing 2022/23 campaign, Anguissa has also been a vital cog on the Cameroon express since making his debut in 2017. Seven years on and he has become indispensable. He may have failed to impose himself at Fulham upon his 2018 arrival but has been on mesmerisingly good form in Naples.

Although his form at club level has yet to really translate to match winning performances in AFCON, the Cameroonian coaching staff will be hoping to see Anguissa step up ahead of the upcoming knock out stages.

Defensive midfield: Aurelien Tchouameni

Country he chose to represent: France

Like Saliba, Tchouameni is also of Cameroonian descent but has already become a staple part of Didier Deschamps’ plans, much like the Arsenal defender. The youngster would’ve provided, like he so often does for Real Madrid, a lynchpin-like figure for Song and his entourage to utilise in years to come. They would've relied not only on his quality, but also on his previous history in games such as El Classico.

Tchouameni embodies the phrase ‘an old head on young shoulders’ and would fit perfectly into another international squad in the world, so France can count their lucky stars he chose to remain loyal.

Left wing: Kylian Mbappé

Country he chose to represent: France

Born to a Cameroonian father, there was every chance that Mbappé could have opted to play for them. At just 24, he has become accomplished as one of football’s leading lights for Paris Saint-Germain; but also on the international stage, racking up 71 appearances and 40 goals so far.

To picture Mbappé is anything other than a French shirt is just strange. Although it is unlikely that he would be able to call himself a World Cup winner had he chosen to represent his father’s nation, Mbappe would’ve surely become an immortal figure in the country and perhaps propelled them to domination in future AFCON’s.

Attacking midfield: Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe

Country he chose to represent: N/A (Eligible for France and Cameroon)

The 2000-born midfielder has the proposition of playing for Cameroon laid out in front of him and given he has is merely a one-cap France Under-21 international, there is every chance he switches his allegiance before he gets a sniff under Deschamps’ stewardship. If he decided to do so, then Edimbe could become a promising threat that develops into the country’s leading creative threat for years to come.

The young talented gem endured a tough three-season period on loan away from PSG, though his most recent stint at Eintracht Frankfurt seemed to pay off considering the Germans signed him on a permanent deal.

Right wing: Bryan Mbeumo

Country he chose to represent: Cameroon

Having done a fine job stepping in for the banned Ivan Toney at Brentford, Mbeumo rounds of the quartet of players already strutting their stuff under Cameroon chief Song. Despite accruing just nine appearances so far in his nation’s strip, the 24-year-old has ample years left in the tank and will be determined to stamp his authority on the squad for years to come.

Whilst he is often an underrated talent due to the spotlight that shines brightly on his English teammate, Mbeumo is a cool head in front of goal while also being a silky player with the ball at his feet.

Striker: Youssoufa Moukoko

Country he chose to represent: Germany

Having piqued interest at such a young age, all eyes were on Moukoko in terms of which domestic club would be the next to enjoy his imposing nature up top. Internationally, however, the Cameroon set-up were wondering whether they would be his final destination considering the African country is his origin of birth.

The Borussia Dortmund man has instead risen up the German ranks from Under-16 level and has gone on to make two caps for the senior side. Given the fact that his current national team are crying out for someone to take over the mantle left by the likes of Miroslav Klose, Moukoko has arguably chosen the right decision for international success, so long as he continues his growth.

Striker: Hugo Ekitike

Country he chose to represent: N/A (Eligible for France and Cameroon)

Mooted by the likes of Everton and West Ham United over the course of the summer, the young Paris Saint-Germain prospect has certainly got a bright future in the works, albeit for France. At just the tender age of 21, he is yet to receive the call-up to the French senior set-up meaning a switch to Cameroon could be on the cards. Reports even suggested recently that Ekitike, after speaking to cult hero Samuel Eto’o, believes the opportunity to play for Song and co is becoming much more attractive. The case isn’t exactly slammed firmly shut, shall we say.