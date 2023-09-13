Highlights Cameroon could have had a much stronger national team if players eligible to play for the Indomitable Lions chose to represent them

Dual nationality gives footballers the choice to represent different national teams, but Cameroon has missed out on top players

Players like Kylian Mbappé and Youssoufa Moukoko have Cameroonian roots but have chosen to play for other national teams like France and Germany.

Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 is just around the corner and Cameroon are sitting pretty at the top of their qualifying group, having lost just one of their opening four matches. They have notoriously been a force to be reckoned with in the competition even if Egypt have dominated the continental showpiece.

Rigobert Song’s Cameroon squad is already ladened with supreme talent, but have you ever wondered how would their national team look if players eligible to play for the Indomitable Lions opted for that choice?

Dual nationality is a blessing to have as a footballer as you get to play the field before deciding which national team to represent, and it is much more commonplace than you’d first expect. Such is the case of Cameroon, who have missed out on some top players thanks to the (perhaps in their eyes) unfair rules.

Transfermarkt’s official Instagram posted a complete line-up of players that had the choice to represent the African nation, while some of their regulars are in there, too. Let’s take a look at a Cameroon ‘what-could-have-been’ XI then, shall we?

GK – Andre Onana

The new Manchester United first choice between the sticks is the first of four members of this XI to actually ply his international trade for Cameroon. Though, it’s not always been plain sailing for the 27-year-old. Following a disagreement with boss Song over tactics, Onana initially retired from international duties just to be re-called last month. Whether he will continue flying the Cameroon flag high at AFCON does, however, remain to be seen.

CB – Joel Matip

While becoming an underappreciated asset in Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side, he also has integrated himself as one of Cameroon’s most senior members, despite having just 27 international caps under his belt. Playing under the German tactician has taken his game to another level, despite his inability to nail down a starting spot, and Cameroon are lucky to have such a member as part of their roster.

CB - Armel Bella-Kotchap

Having established himself as ‘one to keep an eye on’ off the back of his impressive outings for now Championship outfit Southampton. Competition for places in the Germany set-up will be much tougher, of course, but seeing as he already has picked up two caps, his decision seems to be already made. Especially off the back of his summer switch to PSV Eindhoven, the 21-year-old may wish to see an increase in opportunities for his nation should he impress in the Netherlands.

CB - William Saliba

The world-beating centre-back has taken the Premier League by storm thanks to his athleticism, leadership and defending capabilities. His mother is Cameroonian which meant the possibility of representing them was on the table but since becoming a key part of Arsenal’s side, he has already played twice for the French national team.

Cameroon - Top 10 all-time top goalscorers Name Games Goals Goals per match Samuel Eto'o 114 56 0.49 Vincent Aboubakar 94 37 0.39 Patrick M'Boma 40 21 0.53 Roger Milla 39 20 0.51 Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting 73 20 0.27 Pierre Webo 57 18 0.32 Karl Toko Ekambi 55 13 0.24 Nijtap Geremi 103 13 0.13 Clinton N'Jie 41 10 0.24 Francois Omam-Biyik 28 8 0.29 All statistics per Transfermarkt

DM – Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa

An underrated aspect of Napoli’s Scudetto-securing 2022/23 campaign, Anguissa has also been a vital cog on the Cameroon express since making his debut in 2017. An extra 47 apperances and five goals later, he has become indispensable. He may have failed to impose himself at Fulham upon his 2018 arrival but has been on mesmerizingly good form in Naples and the Cameroonian staff will be hoping he can propel them to victory at AFCON.

DM – Aurelien Tchouameni

Like Saliba, Tchouameni is also of Cameroonian descent but has already become a staple part of Didier Deschamps’ plans, much like the Arsenal defender. The youngster would’ve provided, like he so often does for Real Madrid, a lynchpin-like figure for Song and his entourage to utilise in years to come. Tchouameni embodies the phrase ‘an old head on young shoulders’ and would fit perfectly into another international squad in the world, so France can count their lucky stars he chose to remain loyal.

LW – Kylian Mbappé

Born to a Cameroonian father, there was every chance that Mbappé could have opted to play for them. At just 24, he has become accomplished as one of football’s leading lights for Paris Saint-Germain; but also on the international stage, racking up 71 appearances and 40 goals so far. To picture Mbappé is anything other than a French shirt is just strange. What could have been, eh?

CAM – Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe

The 2000-born midfielder has the proposition of playing for Cameroon laid out in front of him and given he has is merely a one-cap France Under-21 international, there is every chance he switches his allegiance before he gets a sniff under Deschamps’ stewardship. The young talented gem endured a tough three-season period on loan away from PSG, though his most recent stint at Eintracht Frankfurt seemed to pay off considering the Germans signed him on a permanent deal.

Cameroon - Top 10 all-time apperanance holders Name Appearances Goals Date of debut Rigobert Song 137 4 22/09/1993 Nijtap Geremi 119 13 06/11/1996 Samuel Eto'o 118 56 09/03/1997 Roger Milla 102 28 04/02/1973 Vincent Aboubakar 95 36 29/05/2010 Victor N'Dip 86 0 N/A Nicolas N'Koulou 83 2 19/11/2002 Andre Kana-Biyik 80 15 N/A Francois Omam-Biyik 77 45 14/03/1998 Lauren 76 8 30/04/1998 All statistics per Transfermarkt

RW – Bryan Mbeumo

Doing a fine job by stepping in for the banned Ivan Toney at Brentford, Mbeumo rounds of the quartet of players already strutting their stuff under Cameroon chief Song. Despite accruing just nine appearances so far in his nation’s strip, the 24-year-old has ample years left in the tank and will be determined to stamp his authority on the squad at the upcoming competition, should Cameroon qualify.

ST – Youssoufa Moukoko

Having piqued interest at such a young age, all eyes were on Moukoko in terms of which domestic club would be the next to enjoy his imposing nature up top. Internationally, however, the Cameroon set-up were wondering whether they would be his final destination considering the African country is his origin of birth. The Borussia Dortmund man has risen up the Germany ranks from Under-16 level and has gone on to make two caps for the senior side.

ST – Hugo Ekitike

Mooted by the likes of Everton and West Ham United over the course of the summer, the young Paris Saint-Germain prospect has certainly got a bright future in the works, albeit for France. At just the tender age of 21, he is yet to receive the call-up to the French senior set-up meaning a switch to Cameroon could be on the cards. Reports even suggested recently that Ekitike, after speaking to cult hero Samuel Eto’o, believes the opportunity to play for Song and co is becoming much more attractive. The case isn’t exactly slammed firmly shut, shall we say.