Tennis ace & lingerie model Camila Giorgi lands first win in almost two years

Camila Giorgi ended her tennis trophy drought on Monday after emerging victorious at the Mérida Open Akron in Mexico, a WTA 250 event,

It was a tight affair between the Italian and her opponent Rebecca Peterson, with the final lasting two hours and 23 minutes, and ending 7-6, 1-6, 6-2 in Giorgi's favour.

Her triumph at the hard court tournament marked her fourth WTA title, and first in almost two years.

A delighted Giorgi will be hoping this spring in her step will set her up for even bigger wins throughout 2023.

Video: Watch the moment Camila Giorgi wins her first title since 2021

Who is Camila Giorgi?

The 31-year-old has been playing professional tennis since 2006, but she has been devoted to the sport since she was just five years old.

Giorgi had an initial interest in artistic gymnastics, but helping her brother, Amadeus, train on the court ignited her passion for tennis.

She made her Grand Slam debut in 2011 at Wimbledon but was knocked out in the first round by Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova.

Camila Giorgi in action at Wimbleon 2018

The Italian's best performance at a major tournament was also at The All England Club. She reached the quarter-finals in 2018 but was dealt an agonising defeat by Serena Williams, despite winning the first set.

Giorgi's recent notable wins include defeating Emma Raducanu and Elise Mertens at the 2022 Canadian Open, and Sloane Stephens in Mexico earlier this month.

Her love for tennis is part of a wholesome family dynamic, which involves her father coaching her, and her mother hand making her dresses.

As well as her status on the court, Giorgi is also known for her work as a lingerie model.

She regularly posts images from her photoshoots on Instagram, where she has more than 684,000 followers.

Giorgi shares her passion for both sport and fashion with Amadeus, who owns the family clothing label Giomila, which their mother designs for.

Giomila is a luxury sportswear brand, and Giorgi wears the vibrant dresses when she competes. Her win at the Mérida Open Akron was no exception.

Alongside her fashion and photoshoots, the Italian star posts wholesome content with her dog, Rush. The two have even been filmed on the court together, with Rush getting in on the action while Giorgi trains.

What is Camila Giorgi's ranking?

Camila Giorgi in action

Giorgi is currently the second highest ranked Italian female player on the WTA Tour and is 46th in the world.

Her highest ranking saw her reach number 26 back 2018, after reaching the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

Now she has secured her fourth career title, could Giorgi kick up a gear and improve on her best Grand Slam record this year?

