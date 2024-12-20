There’s a new MLS -record trade.

On Thursday evening, the New England Revolution sent shockwaves around the league with an announcement they had acquired Ecuador international forward Leonardo Campana from Inter Miami CF in exchange for $2.5 million GAM, and an international roster spot in both 2025 and 2026. Miami can still receive another $750,000 GAM in add-ons and retain a sell-on clause.

The guaranteed compensation is valued just under $3 million GAM, because international roster slots are viewed around $200,000 GAM each at this time of year.

It’s a huge trade.

Sources across the league have known Campana was available this offseason, but Miami was setting a high price. Campana is a 24-year-old, MLS-proven Ecuador international. It was never going to be cheap.

At the end of the day, New England found a breakthrough and got the deal done. It’s significant for both sides. Here’s why.

What this means for New England

Let’s start with the basic: New England believe they just got the long-term answer at center forward they’ve been searching for since Adam Buksa was transferred to Lens in the summer of 2022.

Campana, 24, has been successful on the field in multiple eras for Miami. He was productive before Lionel Messi arrived, playing in a team with Gonzalo Higuain at striker with 11 goals and two assists in just under 1,600 minutes in 2022.

He was productive in more limited minutes since Luis Suarez arrived ahead of 2024, with eight goals and three assists in just under 1,300 minutes in 2024.

Campana’s fit is obvious. He slots in at center forward in New England’s 4-2-3-1, getting to finish chances created by former MLS MVP Carles Gil as well as a pair of high-priced wingers in Luca Langoni and Tomas Chancalay. Like Buksa, he’s in the mold of a target forward, but he offers finesse in addition to the physicality.

This should be a very strong fit for player and club, that’s most important. It’s a great addition. Contextually, there is more to cover about the deal.

First, perhaps it accelerates the talks for Giacomo Vrioni to leave. He’s been a disappointment since arriving as the Buksa replacement in 2022. His contract is up after 2025. If he stays, he’ll be second choice to Campana.

That wouldn’t be an ideal way to use a DP spot with Vrioni on the bench, but Campana was a DP in previous years. Trading with allocation money allowed them to do this without him being a DP (for now, at least, pending a new deal in the future). There is no transfer fee to amortize into the budget charge.

That brings us to the price. Yes, $2.5 million plus two international slots is steep, but like the previous league-record trade (Paul Arriola to FC Dallas for $2 million GAM), some teams have a larger GAM pile or know they’re about to get a boost.

The biggest way to generate allocation money is through outbound transfers, specifically that of a homegrown. Well, Noel Buck is on loan at Southampton with a purchase option this winter. Esmir Bajrakterivic is on the radar of many clubs abroad. Peyton Miller — not this winter, but one day in the next few years — will be transferred for a lot of money.

New England can splurge on this trade because they have a pretty good idea they will be getting more GAM soon.

What this means for Inter Miami

We’ll pick up right there for Miami because this is clear: They needed GAM.

Miami have Suarez at center forward and about six different players they can reliably expect to score goals. Campana turned into a luxury for this group in 2025, and he’s simply too good to be on the bench. In a salary-capped league, this is a trade that had to happen, particularly for an expensive, international roster like Miami’s.

Last season, they scrambled to be roster compliant in the weeks leading up to the season. That included a transfer of Gregore to Botafogo and the buyout of Coco Jean. Eventually, cap tightness led to the trade of DeAndre Yedlin and transfer of Jean Mota.

It’s just the reality to keep this roster all together right now. And it’s the right move because when you have Messi, Suarez, Jordi Alba , Sergio Busquets and more, you damn well better be all-in every single year, future-be-damned.

SuperDraft pick Leo Afonso is currently the backup forward behind Suarez. They could be in a precarious spot if he gets injured, or he just generally needs more rest than last year. He turns 38 in January and appeared in 27 regular season games. I’d bet under 27 regular season appearances in 2025.

Luis Suárez - 2024 MLS Stats Appearances 27 Minutes 1,920 Goals 20 Assists 9

Messi can play up top, so can others, if need be. But this team was at its best with Suarez (or Campana) there. It’s a necessary sacrifice, but something to watch. Can they bring in another cheap, useful center forward this winter?

Two more questions. First, will Miami require more moves to be roster compliant this year? I expect them to be very active no matter what, but coming from a position of want vs. need is much different.

For instance, MLS teams wanted Gregore last year. But they knew Miami were screwed on the cap, so pretty much were looking to pick him up for free. Miami eventually found a deal in Brazil.

A guy like Julian Gressel is available. Will Miami be reluctant to trade him now that they got so much for Campana? How will it impact bringing back Matias Rojas?

Lastly, does this mean Miami can push for Neymar? Maybe. It depends on Jordi Alba.

Miami triggered Alba’s 2025 contract option, but we don’t know how much money the option was for. WIll he be under the max-TAM threshold, or will he require a DP spot? If it’s the latter, they can’t add Neymar. But if it’s the former, then I’d expect Miami to work on the Brazilian, even though that would come with further roster work.

Clubs in MLS either choose a three designated player/three U-22 initiative roster building model or one that allows two DPs/four U-22s. Miami currently have four U-22 initiative players (well, five including Emerson Rodriguez, but he’s expected to exit this winter). Another would have to leave (or be reclassified on the salary cap) to pursue the three DP model.

Either way, the Campana deal opens up a lot of roster flexibility and is a big boost to the salary cap.