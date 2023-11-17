Highlights Alperen Sengun's exceptional passing and offensive skills set him apart as a center, with very few big men able to match his scoring and playmaking abilities.

Sengun's improved performance and steady play have been instrumental in the Houston Rockets' success this season, making him a top threat on both ends of the court.

Sengun's strong start to the season has put him in the conversation for an All-Star berth, but he faces tough competition in the Western Conference frontcourt. If the Rockets continue to win, Sengun will be difficult to ignore.

Alperen Sengun is nicknamed "Baby Jokić" for a reason. An amicable nod to Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokić, Sengun is a multi-faceted offensive weapon who loves to orchestrate action and find his teammates for scores. Sengun's incredible passing sets him apart at center. Outside of Jokić, Domantas Sabonis, and a couple of others, there are very few big men who can handle such a high level of scoring and playmaking each night. With every passing season, the game has slowed down considerably. Sengun's now able to make efficient plays without forcing action at all.

The Houston Rockets have their franchise center for the foreseeable future. Third-year big Sengun is in the midst of a career season so far — if Houston continues to win games and Sengun keeps up his stellar play, is an All-Star berth on the horizon?

Sengun's unique effectiveness

Sengun is averaging a career-best six assists per game in 2023-24 so far. The team's surrounding core has improved both via free agency and internal growth. However, the steadiness of Sengun allows each piece to fall perfectly in place. There's "high-low" action with Jabari Smith Jr. In addition, Sengun also loves creating seams, so guards like Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green can attack down the lane.

As a scorer, footwork and inside play define Sengun's style. He relies on a heavy dosage of pump fakes, up and unders, short, rolling floaters, and hook shots. Simplifying his attack has made Sengun more dangerous — he's more focused on generating simple opportunities for himself, and others, without sacrificing efficiency. He has responded very well to the newfound attention that comes with "go-to" status. Sengun is averaging a career-high 19.4 points and is shooting at a 60 percent clip to start the season. His deep understanding of how to directly impact the game has transformed him into Houston's top threat across the board.

Competitive, revamped roster

While Sengun's flashy passing and combo dribbles usually end up on highlight reels, winning is the primary focus for the Houston Rockets in 2024. Sengun, along with recent additions VanVleet and Dillon Brooks, spearhead an athletic, tough-minded team with a relentless identity on both ends.

Alperen Sengun - 2023-24 NBA Statistics Points 19.4 Rebounds 8.2 Assists 6.0 Field goal % 60.0 3-point field goal % 25.0

The team's improved play is a direct correlation to a new voice in the locker room (Ime Udoka instead of Stephen Silas), impactful veterans, and Sengun taking the next step into stardom. Don't be surprised to see Sengun receive consideration for both Most Improved Player and the All-Star game. Similar to Lauri Markkanen a year ago, Sengun's vault into elite territory came by earning his right as a No. 1 option. As long as his Rockets stay afloat in the playoff race, Sengun's definitely a name to watch.

Houston's winning ways

Currently, Houston is on pace to compete for a postseason spot, something that would have sounded unbelievable just a couple of months ago. Even after the Rockets acquired a few veteran free agents in the offseason, not many were counting on them to return to the postseason (for the first time since 2020) prior to the start of the year. Though the season is far from over, it's extremely encouraging that Houston is on track to shatter its embarrassing, 22-win total from 2022-23. And for Sengun to get real All-Star consideration, the Rockets must be in the mix.

Based on last year's all-star selections, Sengun faces stiff competition for a spot on the roster. In the Western Conference frontcourt, Jokić, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant are all locks. From there, Markkanen, Sabonis, Anthony Davis, Zion Williamson and a couple of others will compete with Sengun for a (likely) reserve selection. Sengun's already making a lasting mark on opposing coaches — he's off to a historic start to 2023-24. Through nine games, Sengun put the league on notice: he's just the seventh player in league history to average at least 19-8-6 per game. So, if Houston can provide enough support in the win column, he'll be difficult to ignore.

The Rockets are moving with a different sort of confidence this season. As aforementioned, a good deal of it comes from their new coach and free agent acquisitions. But the key player in all of this is their 21-year old center from Turkey. As long as they stay afloat in the playoff race, Sengun's definitely a name to watch.

