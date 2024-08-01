Highlights Over the past couple of seasons, Brock Purdy has gone from the last pick in the draft to one of the most impressive quarterbacks in the game.

While Purdy has led his team to an NFC Championship and a Super Bowl in both his first two seasons in the league, fans remain split on whether he is truly elite.

Purdy recently stated that he wants to be 'dominant' in 2024, but how realistic is that wish?

The 'Mr. Irrelevant' title is an iconic one, and it belongs to the last pick in any given year's NFL Draft. It's a sarcastic bit since most people wouldn't expect the very last player selected in the draft to make much of an impact at the NFL level.

'Mr. Irrelevant' usually doesn't amount to much, except for somewhat rare cases. Brock Purdy is one of those cases.

Purdy was taken with the last overall selection in the 2022 draft, and for logical reasons, most people didn't expect him to develop into an actual starter. Purdy was selected by the San Francisco 49ers, and at the time he was drafted, the team had Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance and Nate Sudfeld all ahead of him on the depth chart.

Long story short, Garoppolo and Lance dealt with injuries, and eventually, Purdy found himself playing meaningful football for the 49ers. To make things even crazier, Purdy played very well. Since getting a chance to prove himself, Purdy has remained the starter ever since and has led San Francisco to the NFC Championship game in his rookie year, as well as the Super Bowl in his sophomore campaign.

Purdy has been excellent, but his amazing supporting cast in the Bay Area leaves some fans questioning how much value he truly brings to the team. One way to quiet doubters is to simply dominate your opponent, and that's something Purdy told the San Francisco Chronicle he wanted to do:

"I want to be dominant... Not just win games and feel like, ‘Eh.’ I want to be dominant with consistent decisions and feeling like we’re the top dogs every day.”

Purdy has been nothing short of excellent since stepping foot on the field, but he's still has a couple of doubters he could silence. Dominance is one way to do that, and it looks like that's something Purdy is aiming for in 2024.

What's the Consensus Opinion On Purdy?

It would be difficult to find someone who doesn't think Purdy is good, but not many would go so far as to say he's great

Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Purdy has developed into one of the more polarizing players in the league, and it's been by no fault of his own.

On the field, Purdy has been very solid. He played in nine games in his first season, and during that year, he served more of a game-manager role. As the last overall pick in the draft, it makes sense that the 49ers didn't put too much trust in him right off the bat.

Still, Purdy was solid. He threw for 13 touchdowns compared to just four interceptions and had a very impressive passer rating, just over 107. During this season, Purdy led the 49ers to the NFC Championship, but he unfortunately suffered an injury, prematurely ending his season. The 49ers would go on to get blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles in that game, and their 2022 season ended in disappointing fashion.

Brock Purdy Career Stats Stat Purdy Games 25 Completion Percentage 68.7% Passing Yards 5,654 Yards per Attempt 9.2 Passing Touchdowns 44 Interceptions 15 Passer Rating 111.4

For Purdy, though, his 2023 season was where he truly took that next step.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Purdy says he wants to be dominant, and he was close to being just that in 2023. Last season, Purdy led the NFL in TD% (7%), yards per attempt (9.6), yards per completion (13.9), passer rating (113.0) and QBR (72.8).

Throughout the 2023 season, Purdy proved that he is deserving of praise. He led his team to the Super Bowl, finished fourth in MVP-voting, and nearly won his first championship.

Unfortunately for him, the sheer amount of talent around him has made some fans doubt Purdy.

Purdy truly does have an all-star supporting cast. Although some question marks are starting to appear on the offensive line, Purdy has been able to spend his first two seasons playing with George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk (although he could be on the way out soon), and Christian McCaffrey.

Purdy can't control who he plays with, but this is a huge amount of talent he's been able to work next to. Unfortunately for him, while people recognize him as a solid quarterback, most scoff at the notion of him being great, mainly because of the amount of skill around him.

Why Purdy Could be Elite in 2024

Everything is shaping towards another elite season for Purdy

One thing Purdy made sure to do in his second season was to fill up the stat sheet. He led all quarterbacks in several major categories, but he mentioned that he wants to take over in 2024 truly:

With as good of a team that we have, I want to get to that point where we get to the third quarter, there’s a couple of drives that are crucial, I’m on top of my stuff, we convert on third downs, and we score touchdowns and the lead just gets out of hand... It’s having that Tom Brady kind of feeling. Late in the game, it always felt like Tom was just gonna take over and not make it close. I feel like I can get to that.”

Purdy has now made it to the NFL's version of the final four twice, and hasn't been able to win the ultimate prize yet. To overcome that, it seems he's attempting to emulate Tom Brady, who is one of the best quarterbacks ever to do it.

The 49ers have unfortunately started to earn the 'choker label', as the team seems to make a deep playoff run every year, yet they can never come home with the ultimate prize. Purdy is looking to change things around in 2024 and will attempt to lead the 49ers back to the Super Bowl.

If there's a good time for San Francisco to do that, it'd be now, since the team's cap situation could get a bit tricky after this coming season.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.