Highlights Chicago Bears' QB Williams can join an exclusive QB club with 10+ wins in their rookie seasons.

Williams' ability to stretch the field and accuracy, combined with strong offensive weapons, sets him up for success.

Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron's scheme and Bears' favorable schedule are key factors in Chicago reaching 10 wins.

There is an exclusive rookie quarterback club that Chicago Bears' quarterback Caleb Williams is poised to join. In the history of the NFL, only nine rookie quarterbacks have gained entrance to this exclusive club. It will not be a surprise if Williams makes it 10 members this season.

The club consists of rookie quarterbacks who have 10+ wins in their rookie season. Here is the list of the rookie quarterbacks currently on the list:

List of Rookies With 10 Wins Rookie Year Player Team Prior Year Rookie Record TD/Int Draft Position C.J. Stroud, HOU (2023) 3-13 10-7 23/5 No. 2 Dak Prescott, DAL (2016) 4-12 13-3 23/4 No. 135 Andrew Luck, IND (2012) 2-14 11-5 23/18 No. 1 Russell Wilson, SEA (2012) 7-9 11-5 26/10 No. 75 Joe Flacco, BAL (2008) 5-11 11-5 14/12 No. 18 Matt Ryan, ATL (2008) 4-12 11-5 16/11 No. 3 Kyle Orton, CHI (2005) 5-11 11-5 9/13 No. 106 Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (2004) 6-10 15-1 17/11 No. 11

Last season, C.J. Stroud made the list and, in 2004, Pittsburgh Steelers' rookie sensation Ben Roethlisberger became the first rookie QB to reach the milestone, meaning this is an altogether new phenomenon, as it has only been 20 years since Big Ben did it for the first time.

Why Caleb Williams Will Win 10+ Wins This Year

Key numbers explain why Williams can get the job done

Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Williams' collegiate stats are not misleading. His arm strength gives him the ability to stretch the field vertically. The elasticity in his arm allows him to make throws at all levels. And his athleticism is underrated. In 2022, he forced a missed tackle on 38% of his rushing attempts. That was the second-highest rate, firmly behind only Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Per SIS Data Hub, Williams led in IQR (passer rating adjusted for surroundings) with 128.3 in 2022. And last season, as the wheels fell off for USC, Williams was fourth in the nation with a 124.4 IQR. His percentage of passes that were catchable never fell below 83%. In 2022, it was 84.2% and in 2023 it was 86.8%.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Williams' 68% completion percentage and 47% accuracy in tight window throws happened even though he was pressured on 33.6% of his dropbacks, per Pro Football Focus. His pressure rate was the 16th highest among 71 qualifying FBS quarterbacks.

Even with his skill set, one of the two main reasons Williams will have the Bears over 10 wins this season, is the supporting cast the Bears have put around him.

Bears Added Some Big Names on Offense This Offseason

Chicago drafted Washington WR Rome Odunze at No. 9 overall

CREDIT: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Odunze played 40 games in four seasons in Washington. He collected 3,272 yards and 24 touchdowns on 214 receptions.

Odunze has all the measurables at 6'3" and 212 pounds with a 76 3/4" wingspan. His ability to win contested catches is what separates him in this draft class. Per Pro Football Focus, Odunze caught 75% of his contested catch attempts last season. Matt Harmon of Reception Perception charted him with a 92nd percentile success rate against press coverage.

Last season, on passes 20+ yards downfield, Odunze led the nation with 40 deep targets. He caught 45% of his targets for 599 yards and six touchdowns. He did not drop any of his deep targets. He caught 57.1% of his contested deep ball targets. His addition to the receiver room was welcome, but it was far from the first of the offseason.

Bears acquire starting caliber WR and RB during 2024 offseason

Last season, Keenan Allen played in 13 games with the Los Angeles Chargers before he suffered a heel injury that ended his campaign early. In his 13 games, he finished with 108 receptions (sixth in the NFL) and 11th in 1,243 receiving yards (11th). To put those numbers into perspective, when Allen went down, his 108 receptions led the NFL and his 1,243 yards were fourth.

Allen's elite route running skills excel against both man and zone coverage. The Bears recognized the 31-year-old's ability as well as his low opportunity cost, and general manager Ryan Poles pulled the trigger. His ability to get open in the short and intermediate areas of the field will compliment Odunze's strengths, while giving rookie quarterback Williams a reliable option.

In his 13 games last season, Allen commanded a 32.0% target share. He ran a 100% route participation with a 55.5% slot running rate. His 3.3% drop rate was the 12th best in the NFL last season.

Allen wasn't the only help brought in during this offseason.

Running back D'Andre Swift, who was signed on the first day of free agency, is coming off a career year. He finished last season with a career-high 1,049 rushing yards, averaged 4.6 yards per carry and had five touchdowns. Swift's 229 rushing attempts were also a career-best.

Swift also was 15th among running backs in evaded tackles (51) and 11th in breakaway runs (11). Swift will join Roschon Johnson and Khalil Herbert in Chicago's backfield.

D.J. Moore completes the WR Trio

Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Moore's 1,364 receiving yards last season were the most of his career. He accomplished that even though Chicago was 28th in passing attempts (30.2 per game) and 27th in passing yards per game (182.1).

Moore is one of the few key skill position players of the Bears' offense in 2023 that will be back with the team in 2024. Moore managed to post impressive numbers in 2023, with 96 catches for 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns.

While the ball will spread around a little more in this Bears offense, Moore's numbers should remain consistent with Williams throwing him the ball.

How Will Offensive Coordinator Shane Waldron Fare?

The man who will be in charge of overseeing this revamped Bears offense is new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Waldron replaces Luke Getsy, who was fired shortly after the end of the 2023 season. Waldron spent his last three years as offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks. Waldron's offense in Seattle last season was ranked middle of the pack in most key categories, including:

17th in points per game, 21.4

17th in passing attempts per game, 33.8

15th in passing yards per game, 230.0

Waldron was also the offensive coordinator when Geno Smith won Comeback Player of the Year in the 2022 season. During that campaign, Smith led the Seahawks to a surprising postseason appearance.

Waldron is another name from the deep coaching tree of Sean McVay. He's known for his creativity and utilization tight ends both close to the line of scrimmage and downfield. Last season, he utilized 13 personnel (1 RB, 3 TEs) on 8.8% of the plays, which was the second most in the NFL.

His use of 12 personnel (1 RB, 2 TEs) was the 10th-highest in the NFL. This bodes well for both tight ends, the returning Cole Kmet and new acquisition Gerald Everett.

Bears' Strength of Schedule Can Play Key Factor in Reaching 10 Wins

Although it will matter when the Bears play their opponents, we can already rank the teams with the easiest and hardest schedules. The top three teams with the easiest schedules are:

Atlanta Falcons Los Angeles Chargers Chicago Bears

Based on 2023 team records, the Bears' opponents win percentage was .467. Just two of their opponents had defenses that were ranked in the top-10 against the pass. Six of their opponents were ranked in the top-nine against the run.

If the Bears rely on the pass, Williams will face four of the most blitz-heavy defenses. Led by the Vikings, who blitzed on 51.5% of snaps. According to Pro Football Reference, the Vikings are followed by the Patriots, who blitzed at 35.2%, the Jaguars at 30.3%, and the Green Bay Packers, who blitzed at 29.3%.

In addition to the lower average win percentage of their 2024 opponents, only one of the defenses finished in the top-10 in scoring defense. Four of the defenses they will meet finished in the bottom five:

Bears' Opponents With Weakest Scoring Defenses In 2023 Team Rank Points Allowed 2023 Indianapolis Colts 28 24.4 Carolina Panthers 29 24.5 Arizona Cardinals 31 26.8 Washington Commanders 32 30.5

The Bears will have nine home games, with one of the 'home' games set to be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. In addition to their NFC North rivals, their opponents at home will be the Panthers, Jaguars, Patriots, Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, and the Tennessee Titans. Their eight road games include their NFC North rivals, plus the Cardinals, Texans, Colts, 49ers and the Commanders.

Having the third-easiest schedule will definitely play into Williams and the Bears' favor, though it remains to be seen when they will play each opponent. ESPNBet has the Bears over/under for 2024 wins at 8.5 (-150).

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.