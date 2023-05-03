Though it seems unlikely, there is still the possibility of Chelsea being relegated from the Premier League this season.

Interim boss Frank Lampard endured his fourth loss on the trot in the league against table-topping Arsenal, which also means they are winless in their last nine outings in all competitions.

Thomas Tuchel began this season in charge, before being replaced by former Brighton manager Graham Potter, but his tutelage was short-lived.

When Lampard was appointed, he was given one priority to salvage a tumultuous season in west London and that was to succeed in the Champions League.

They were then beaten 4-0 on aggregate against the reigning European champions Real Madrid.

The Blue’s season had already looked finished in a domestic sense but still remained playing European football.

Now, the inconceivable may happen, although it is highly doubtful that it will turn into a reality.

The remaining fixtures in the 2022/23 season

Chelsea’s remaining run-in will have all associated with them, whether that be as a fan or someone who works for the club, full of nerves.

In their five matches left, Lampard’s Blues have to contend with three teams in the top four and just two in the bottom-half of the table, which are Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth.

ESPN have provided their predictions for Chelsea and those around them in the table and the results needed for Chelsea to endure relegation.

Gameweek 34

Manchester City 2-1 West Ham

Manchester City could do Chelsea a huge favour by beating the Hammers as it would contain the gap between the pair at five points.

But any points that Declan Rice and co pick up on the road could dampen the mood even further at Stamford Bridge.

Gameweek 35

AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Chelsea

Manchester City 2-2 Leeds United

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Aston Villa

West Ham United 3-2 Manchester United

Fulham 1-2 Leicester City

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-2 Everton

Nottingham Forest 2-1 Southampton

The west Londoners and the south coast outfit are sat 12th and 13th, respectively, but a win for the hosting Cherries may change the trajectory of their current rankings, especially with the likes of Everton and Leicester below them picking up victories.

An unforeseen 2-2 draw against title-chasing Manchester City in Sam Allardyce’s welcoming game as Leeds boss would not change their league position, but instead bridge the gap on Chelsea.

Gameweek 36

Leeds United 2-1 Newcastle United

Crystal Palace 2-1 Bournemouth

Chelsea 1-2 Nottingham Forest

Southampton 2-1 Fulham

Manchester United 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Brentford 1-2 West Ham United

Everton 2-3 Manchester City

Leicester City 2-1 Liverpool

If relegation-threatened Forest manage to leave London with all of the spoils and Southampton, West Ham and Leicester all secure crucial victories in gameweek 36, Chelsea could plummet as far as 15th place.

They would still have a game in hand, mind, but Allardyce’s shock win over European hopefuls would add another nail in Chelsea’s eventual coffin.

Gameweek 37

Bournemouth 1-2 Manchester United

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 Everton

Nottingham Forest 2-2 Arsenal

West Ham United 1-2 Leeds United

Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 Southampton

Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea

Newcastle United 2-0 Leicester City

Manchester United 2-1 Chelsea

As Chelsea feature twice within one week, Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United would step up first to turn over Chelsea in a game ending 2-1 to make matters worse for Lampard.

Vital wins for Forest, Leeds and Everton is added bad news for Chelsea as the three-point gain utters more concern for the west Londoners, with just one game left against a high-flying Newcastle.

It’s not all doom and gloom, however, as Leicester leave Newcastle emptyhanded. The Blues now find themselves a mere three points adrift of the dotted line as they head into their concluding fixtures of the season with it all to play for.

Gameweek 38

Crystal Palace 1-2 Nottingham Forest

Arsenal 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Chelsea 0-2 Newcastle United

Everton 2-0 Bournemouth

Southampton 0-2 Liverpool

Leeds United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City 2-1 West Ham United

To take their chilling tally up to 11 losses on the spin, Chelsea finish their extremely substandard 2022/23 campaign with a 2-0 loss in front of their home faithful.

Leicester’s win sees them pull away from the Blues, yet Lampard’s former club Everton, now led by the seasoned Sean Dyche, also face relegation to the Championship. Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest pull off the unthinkable with a win over Crystal Palace to avoid the drop.

Though this is entirely hypothetical, Southampton and Everton would be the clubs to join Chelsea in completing the relegated trio as Forest, Wolves, Leeds and West Ham would finish the season unscathed and holding onto their top-flight credibility for one season longer.