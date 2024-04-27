Highlights Drake Maye's mobility and athleticism could be a game-changer for the Patriots.

With a strong arm and elite size, Maye has the physical attributes necessary to succeed as a franchise QB.

Maye's accuracy in the pocket and on the run, coupled with his potential for deep passes, make him a promising prospect for the Patriots.

Drake Maye has been on radar of NFL scouts for over two years now, and on the night of the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, he found himself drafted by the New England Patriots.

A disastrous 2023 season saw the team finish 4-13, and ultimately move on from legendary head coach Bill Belichick. They also moved on from starting quarterback and former first-round pick Mac Jones, trading him to Jacksonville.

The Patriots' offense in 2023 finished 30th in yards per game, and their offense, in general, was one of the worst in the league. Jones wasn't good, but he also didn't have much help. The Patriots had one of the worst offensive lines, and one of the worst receiving corps in the league, as well as inept play-calling from offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.

The Patriots cleaned house and hired Jerod Mayo to be their new head coach, with Alex Van Pelt coming in to be their new offensive coordinator. In order for both to have success, they will need Maye to turn into their franchise quarterback. With every tool in the book, Maye will need some seasoning, but he has the ability to be the man in New England.

Related Drake Maye's Biggest Issues Are 'Very Fixable', According To Scouts Drake Maye has been one of the most picked-apart prospects in this year's draft, but the quarterback also offers one of the highest ceilings.

Drake Maye's Intangibles

Maye has elite size for the position

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Some quarterbacks enter the draft with size concerns, but Maye is not one of them. Built like a tank, his impressive physique allows him to be much more than a pocket passer.

Like many of the top quarterback prospects, Maye didn't do any athletic testing, but at 6'4" and 223 pounds, there should be no questions about his durability. His physical build has drawn some comparisons to Josh Allen and Justin Herbert when they first entered the league, and when taking a look at the film you can see some of the similarities.

Maye's Film

With a big arm and plenty of athletic ability, there is a lot to like about his game

© Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Maye was a standout at North Carolina, and he used his athletic ability to make plays all over the field.

Maye's mobility

Maye is a phenomenal athlete and the furthest thing there is from a pocket passer. This will be a welcome change for the Patriots, and should help Maye early on in his career. Some quarterbacks can look like a deer in the headlights when they run, but Maye is more like a moose on the charge.

Maye drops back to pass, but he recognizes the middle of the field starting to open up and he takes off. He does a good job of recognizing the blitz and man coverage, which is what causes the middle of the field to come so wide open. As he exits the pocket and picks up speed, it is apparent that he is a gifted athlete.

A safety flies in to attempt to get him down, but Maye hits him with a little juke, and charges past him for additional yardage.

Sometimes larger quarterbacks are mobile, but not necessarily agile. For Maye, this is not the case.

Maye quickly surveys the field but doesn't like what he is seeing. He finds a crease to run and takes off. The lone linebacker in the box attempts to stop him, but Maye hits him with a nice juke and blows right past him.

For his size, the mobility and agility are nice to see from Maye, and they will likely help him in New England. The Patriots had a poor offensive line in 2023, and their prospects of greatly improving in 2024 do not look bright. It is likely that Maye could be on the run more frequently than he would like in 2024, but his athletic ability should aid him in evading defenders.

Maye can throw the deep ball

Like the other top end quarterbacks in this year's draft class, Maye can let it rip. Arm strength isn't the end all be all of quarterback evaluations, but it is what excites scouts and coaches the most.

From a schematic standpoint, this play is very basic. The outside receiver is taking advantage of cushion and inside leverage, and Maye knows this right away. The cornerback is a step behind, and there is no safety presence over the top. With confidence and poise, Maye calmly drops back, loads up, and slings a dart 50+ yards down the field.

The laser hits the receiver in his hands in stride, and it is one of the best executed deep balls you will see thrown. Given the right cast around him, Maye has the ability to make these plays look routine. It could be a while in New England before deep shots like this become a regular occurrence, but the potential is there with Maye.

Accuracy in the pocket and on the run

Maye was a fairly accurate passer in his two seasons as the starting quarterback for North Carolina, completing 66% of his passes in 2022, and 63% in 2023.

Maye did so with a combination of traditional pocket passes, as well as while on the run.

With a bunch formation to the boundary, North Carolina runs a play designed to beat the man coverage played by the defense. The outside receiver breaks in initially, but then runs a corner route, taking advantage of the DB's inside leverage. Maye calmly drops back, works through his progression, and when he sees the receiver separate, he delivers a perfectly thrown ball. The receiver makes the catch on the sideline and the play results in a first down.

This is a fairly routine passing play, but Maye looks incredibly comfortable reading the defense and delivers a good throw.

Seeing Maye look comfortable in the pocket is a great sign of his future development, but he also has the same poise when throwing on the run.

In the red zone, North Carolina comes out with a bunch look, and runs a sprint out concept. As Maye starts to run, he goes through his reads. The inside receiver goes to the flat, while the outside receiver heads to the pylon. The middle receiver appears to be clearing space with his route, but as the play progresses, he will turn into the target.

Both the flat route and the route to the end zone are covered well, but the middle receiver creates a small amount of separation with his route. Maye has a limited time to get the ball off since the blitzing defender on the opposite side of the field is running free, and he must make a decision. He holds the ball as long as possible, and at the last second, he delivers a perfectly thrown ball to the end zone.

The small amount of separation created by the middle receiver is just enough, and the pass hits him in the hands for a touchdown.

Maye's ability to make accurate throws on the run is one of the best qualities of his game. Hitting these tight throws is not something every college quarterback can do, and doing so while on the run makes it all the more impressive.

What Maye must improve on

When Maye is playing his best, he looks every bit the part of a big-time franchise quarterback. Despite this, he still has areas of his game he must improve on. His decision-making when in trouble must be better, as well as his pre-snap processing.

This play is botched from the start, but Maye nearly makes it worse by trying to force a pass.

There is miscommunication on the offensive line, and the defensive end comes free, right up the middle. On the opposite side of the line, the edge rusher beats the left tackle around the end. As both players close in on Maye, he attempts to avoid a sack by jumping and throwing a pass downfield.

The pass is into two defenders, and if it were thrown any lower it would have been intercepted.

Maye threw 16 interceptions during his time at North Carolina, and some of them were due to bad decisions like the choice to throw the ball when he should either take a sack or throw the ball away. With a free rusher in the backfield before he could even get into his progression, Maye should have thrown this ball away quickly and just tried to get the offense to the next down, or simply taken the sack.

This is a problem that many young ascending quarterbacks have. It is their supreme confidence that allows them to make spectacular plays and has allowed him to be taken so high in the draft, but it is also something he will need to learn to harness and control to have success in the NFL.

Like many young quarterbacks, Maye must also continue to develop his pre-snap reads and be ready for anything.

Here, Miami comes out in an exotic package, with six defenders walking up to the line of scrimmage, four of whom are lining up in two point stances. North Carolina runs a big on big protection, the running back picks up the middle rusher, and as both edge defenders drop to cover, it appears that the play is blocked.

What no one on the offense, including Maye, saw was that one of the safeties had started to creep closer to the line of scrimmage before the ball was snapped.

Pre-snap, the safety comes from out of the picture and appears to be communicating with his teammates, but on the snap he takes off on a dead sprint toward Maye. With all the blockers occupied, he has a free shot at the quarterback.

Maye is working his progressions downfield, but at the last second he realizes he is under pressure, and narrowly avoids a monstrous hit. The safety still gets credit for the sack, but the damage could have been much worse.

Being fooled by an exotic look happens, but being oblivious to a free running defensive player cannot happen in the NFL. Had Maye taken a direct hit here from the safety, it would not have been good.

Related New England Patriots Received Big Offers For No. 3 Pick In NFL Draft The Patriots were approached by two teams with two massive offers to trade out of the No. 3 overall pick, but in the end, they didn't budge.

Maye's Fit With New England

Patriots don't have much to work with, and this will be a multi-year process

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Unlike the first two quarterbacks taken in the draft (Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels), Maye will have much less to work with during his rookie year.

The Patriots offensive roster is devoid of talent, and not even a well executed 2024 draft class can change this. It will be critical for Mayo and Van Pelt to recognize this as well, and make sure they do not put Maye in harms way much during his rookie campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2023, the New England Patriots' leading WR was rookie Demario Douglas, though his 561 receiving yards were by far the fewest for a team's top wideout.

The team added journeyman QB Jacoby Brissett this offseason, and in an effort to protect Maye, it could be Brissett who ends up starting the season for the Patriots, while Maye sits and learns the ropes of the NFL.

Van Pelt is a seasoned coordinator, but this will be his toughest test yet. The Patriots could be more than a year away from competing, and he must find a way to manage what snaps Maye does play while finding a way to protect him. The Patriots did send a message hat they are dedicated to building around Maye with the players they selected on day two of the draft.

In the second round, the Patriots selected wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk, and in the third round they selected offensive lineman Caedan Wallace. Polk is a solid target who can develop into a go-to guy for Maye in the future, while Wallace has the ability to play tackle or guard at a high level. There is still plenty of work to do, but the building blocks are down for New England.

The Final Verdict

Can Maye revive the Patriots?

Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

After two decades of unprecedented success, the Patriots are at an impasse. They could be one of the worst teams in the NFL in 2024, but the future of their franchise rides on the success of Maye. They are in a far from perfect situation, but with careful calculation they can manage his development, and eventually allow him to bloom as a player.

They would be wise to refrain from playing him until he is ready, but more importantly, when they are ready for him to be on the field as a team. Plenty of franchises have thrown rookie quarterbacks into the fire with little plan to add talent around them, thinking just having a quarterback will be enough to elevate their franchise out of futility.

Some teams can go decades without finding a talent like Maye, but in the Patriots' case, they have been given a second chance. They must learn from the struggles their franchise has had over the last few seasons, and create a structure for Maye which will allow him to have a real chance to develop as a franchise QB.

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, and all contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.