Highlights Aaron Rodgers recently made a comment about joining forces with his former star wide receiver, DaVante Adams.

Rodgers was seen bickering with Garrett Wilson on the sideline during a training camp practice.

Wilson is 100% ready to elevate his game and become the number one receiving option for Rodgers in 2024.

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams played a pivotal role from 2016-2021 in establishing a winning culture during the first few years of the Matt LaFleur era for the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers recently made a snarky comment about his former teammate, saying "I love Davante. Can't wait to play with him again."

The comment then drew speculation and wild rumors began to swirl around about a potential trade that would reunite the legendary duo. Rodgers responded to the comments he made regarding his former star receiver on the final day of July (via Rich Cimini):

Well, I do love Davante, for sure. That particular [reporter] was a tad bit irritating. Those are things where it's like somebody is asking the same question over and over and over, and I just give him something and get rid of them.

Rodgers' response was straightforward, implying that the reporter was part of the reason he made the comment in the first place. He sort of downplayed the quote with a smile, saying "Yeah, but I think I was talking about golf." However, the Adams comment is only part of the news regarding the drama-filled world of Rodgers.

Two Jets' Stars Get Into It At Practice

Fans have grown accustomed to seeing legendary signal callers such as Peyton Manning and Tom Brady barking orders in order to get the most out of their teammates.

However, the media has a tendency to overreact when similar situations pop up, especially when Rodgers and the Jets are involved. The 40-year-old signal caller was recently spotted bickering with his star wide receiver, Garrett Wilson, on the sideline during a training camp practice.

The argument ended in a handshake, clarifying that Rodgers and Wilson came out of the discussion on the same page as each other. Rodgers recently made a comment on the argument between him and his star pass catcher yesterday:

He's got to get on my page, but I have to get on his page, too, because he's got a whole book that I need to understand fully -- skill set and ability and feel and rhythm and all the different things that he does out there. So those are good conversations. They might appear to be much more heated than they are, but there's usually a smile on our face afterwards -- at least one of us.

The 40-year-old quarterback has a history of placing high expectations on his wide receiver units. Arguments like this one are constantly going on behind closed doors between him and his offensive weapons, which is a reflection of Rodgers taking a leadership role within this team, which is in desperate need of guidance. Wilson also made a comment yesterday regarding the heated exchange between him and his star signal caller:

It's truly enlightening for me every time we have problems like that, despite how it may look, just because I am an emotional, passionate guy. So, when we lose, I might look a certain way, but in reality, all those conversations, those things are helping me be better for Aaron because he can make your life real easy. So, for me, it's my job to be on my details and he's been on me about those details.

Wilson reiterated what Rodgers said regarding the incident. His comments reflect that he and Rodgers are both passionate about winning, and the scuffle only took place in order for the two to get on the same page.

Wilson Ready To Be Go-To Guy in Potent Pass Offense

The young star pass catcher is ready to make a leap in 2024

The Jets selected the star pass catcher with the 10th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft with hopes that they would be creating a legendary "Wilson" duo, between Garrett and Zach Wilson.

It turns out that Zach was not ready to handle the pressure of being a signal caller in New York. As the former BYU quarterback struggled mightily in his first three seasons, and was ultimately traded to the Denver Broncos this past offseason.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Per PFF, Garrett Wilson has had more contested targets than any receiver over the past two years. His 37 last season ranked first among all wide receivers.

Garrett, on the other hand, has proven himself to be one of the more physically gifted pass-catchers in the league today while playing for the Jets. It would be fair to make the argument that he is the best player to come out of the '22 draft class, as he has logged back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons despite suffering from horrendous quarterback play and lack of support elsewhere in the receiving corps.

Garrett Wilson vs. Other Jets WRs 2022-2023 Category Wilson Everyone Else Receptions 178 163 Receiving Yards 2,145 2,101 Receiving TDs 7 6 1st Downs 103 101

With Rodgers now at the helm, it would be reasonable to expect Wilson's numbers to skyrocket now that he has competent quarterback play. The Jets offensive line was part of their downfall over the past two seasons and made it difficult for any quarterback to have success. Offseason additions such as Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses patched up that unit with proven veterans.

Viable pass protection will result in Rodgers doing what he does best—throwing the deep ball. Wilson has the tools to become Rodgers' go-to pass catcher due to his route running, speed, and playmaking abilities. Wilson no longer being held back by mediocre quarterback play could result in an All-Pro season from the 24-year-old receiver.

The Jets will be relying on this duo to carry the majority of the load on offense, as the entire organization's future in New York will be determined by the 2024 season.

All statistics courtesy of Pro-Football Reference unless stated otherwise.