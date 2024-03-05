Highlights Jaylen Brown has scoring prowess but improving his playmaking skills gives him MVP potential.

Brown's work ethic and potential as a primary playmaker can elevate the Boston Celtics' offensive game.

Enhancing his passing skills unlocks Brown's ability to lead a team and capitalize on one-on-one matchups.

Among the 60 players drafted in 2016, Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown leads the class in career points (9,663) despite ranking fourth in career minutes (15,790). It’s surprising, considering Brown’s paper thin bag coming out of college.

However, the Marietta native has put in the work, focusing on his ball-handling, shooting, and footwork year after year.

His right-hand dominance is a running joke in the NBA. Still, in terms of his scoring ability, his weaknesses are truly few and far between. He can size his man up off the dribble and get to the rim or rise up for a jumper. He can back down his man for an easy bucket or pirouette his way into two points.

He catapults into the lane whether on the break or in the half-court, unleashing his fury on the rim. Possessing the prototypical physical profile as a 6-foot-6 and 223-pound wing with a 40-inch vertical, Brown is what NBA teams hope their raw wing prospects can become.

Yet, there’s an area of his offensive game that he hasn’t truly had the opportunity to explore: his playmaking.

Brown Could Go From All-Star to MVP

Celtics Wing Has Playmaking Potential, But Needs To Dig Deeper

If Brown continues to tap into his playmaking potential, he’d be a bonafide offensive hub.

In fact, it would help him evolve from an All-Star candidate to an MVP candidate. To that point, the players projected to be MVP finalists —namely Nikola Jokić and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — are both averaging at least 6.5 assists per game.

Even Jayson Tatum, who has entered the MVP conversation with the Boston Celtics leading the NBA at 48-12, is averaging a career-high 4.8 assists per game.

Brown isn’t far behind Tatum with 3.7 assists per game, a career-high for him as well. Nonetheless, there’s a stark contrast between the approach he and Tatum take. Though the second option, Brown usually gets the ball with the intention of scoring. Tatum shoulders the responsibility of being the primary scorer and playmaker.

That isn’t to say Brown is incapable of facilitating at a high level. In fact, it's quite the opposite. He can make highbrow reads, which seems natural given his NASA-level intelligence.

The quality and variation of his passes can be superb. Still, he’s only scratched the surface of his potential. As his assist numbers suggest, his overall passing proficiency is relatively average.

In order for him to maximize his potential, he has to approach the game with the mindset of a primary playmaker. When he calls for screens, it should be with the intent of finding rollers as much as scoring himself. The same applies to potential cutters or spot-up shooters that he may see open when he drives towards the rims.

When he’s practicing in-between games, drills that help him enhance his court vision and passing precision will be as key as his shooting drills. In other words, he has to make the conscious decision to be a player his team relies on as a facilitator.

Of course, this may all seem like a lot for one player to handle. In truth, it is. Yet, Brown has long demonstrated the work ethic necessary to exceed expectations. If he has a ceiling as a player, it’s unlikely that nobody knows where it is.

Jaylen Brown Passing Stats — 2023-24 APG AST% AST:TO Secondary APG Potential APG 3.7 17.4 1.56 0.8 6.9

In any case, there’s some indication that the Celtics want Brown to become more of a facilitator, although that may not have been their desire at the beginning of the season. They do have Tatum and a pair of well-rounded guards in the backcourt in Derrick White and Jrue Holiday.

However, Brown becoming a better passer only makes Boston —a team that thrives on ball-movement —even more difficult to defend. In fact, great ball-movement can make any team a handful as they shift the defense from side to side, work open a teammate, or identify an advantageous mismatch.

Brown Has Potential as a No. 1 Option

His Playmaking Potential Is Significant

To note, Brown may finish his career with the Celtics, but there's no guarantee.

Not only is Brown constantly mentioned in trade talks, there's a legitimate possibility that one day he would like to lead his own team. If that day should ever come —or if it's already arrived —then his playmaking growth is essential to those dreams.

Jaylen Brown - 2023-24 Stats Splits Category Pre All-Star Post All-Star Points 22.0 27.2 Rebounds 5.5 5.8 Assists 3.7 3.4 Field goal % 49.2 59.6 3-point field goal % 34.2 45.2

As the top option on what would likely be a less talented team than he’s currently on, teams will be more reluctant to send additional defenders at him, leaving him with plenty of those one-on-one matchups that he shines in.