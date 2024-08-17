Highlights Using wide receivers heavily near the line of scrimmage can hinder college-to-pro success in the NFL.

These receivers' success in the NFL comes from increased average depth of target (ADOT) or remarkable YAC ability.

Jets' rookie Malachi Corley led all FBS WRs in yards after the catch over the last two seasons.

The NFL is a constantly evolving league. Over the last decade, the game has seen numerous tactical shifts, from the rise of motion-heavy offenses to the increased reliance on zone defenses.

Among these changes is the growing trend of using wide receivers closer to the line of scrimmage, focusing on short-yardage plays rather than stretching the field. While these players can be vital to an offense's overall strategy, few with a low average depth of target at the collegiate level have successfully transitioned from college to the pros.

The standout exception is San Francisco 49ers Deebo Samuel Sr. , arguably the NFL's most dangerous receiver near the line of scrimmage. But for every Samuel, several gadget players struggle to make an impact at the next level.

After drafting Malachi Corley in the third round this year, the New York Jets hope to find their version of Samuel. Can Corley rise above the challenges that tripped up so many before him?

Defying the Odds

No college wide receiver with an ADOT under nine yards drafted in first three rounds since 2017 has produced a 1,000-yard season

© Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

How difficult is it for wide receivers who weren’t used much downfield in college to break out in the NFL? Since 2017, 116 wide receivers of the NFL Draft have been drafted on Day 1 or 2 (rounds 1, 2, and 3). Of those, 16 recorded an average depth of target (ADOT) in college under 9.0 yards, according to PFF. The striking statistic: All 15 players who have logged an NFL season (excluding Corley, who has yet to play) have failed to produce a single 1,000+ yard campaign. That’s 44 combined seasons without a single 1,000-yard performance. Only three of those 44 seasons exceeded 700 yards: Curtis Samuel with the Carolina Panthers in 2020 (851 yards), Zay Jones with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022 (823 yards), and Josh Downs last season with the Indianapolis Colts (771 yards).

Lowest College ADOT among Day 1 and 2 WRs since 2017 (PFF) Player College ADOT Jalen Hurd Baylor 4.9 Rondale Moore Purdue 5.4 Parris Campbell Ohio State 6.2 Malachi Corley Western Kentucky 6.3 Amari Rodgers Clemson 6.4

So, why is it so challenging for these players — whom NFL teams are investing premium draft picks in — to succeed as receivers at the professional level? The primary reason is likely a lack of a developed and advanced route tree. When receivers are primarily used near the line of scrimmage on screens and other short-yardage plays, they miss the opportunity to hone the downfield skills that most superstar wide receivers possess. Additionally, with a high percentage of targets coming in short areas, a player must be incredibly efficient on those touches to accumulate significant yardage.

Deebo Samuel is the prime example of a player with a shallow ADOT who has been remarkably efficient with his touches. Although his college ADOT wasn’t below 9.0 yards, it was still quite low at 9.2. Interestingly, among players drafted on Day 1 or Day 2 since 2017 with a college ADOT between 9.0 and 10.0 yards, we find a group of successful receivers: Christian Kirk (9.04), Deebo Samuel (9.2), Michael Wilson (9.3), Rashee Rice (9.5), Jaylen Waddle (9.6), Drake London (9.7), and Calvin Ridley (9.9). This group has combined for seven 1,000+ yard seasons and 17 seasons over 700 yards.

How did they manage it? For some, it was through an increased ADOT in the NFL. London, Kirk, Ridley, and Wilson have all seen their ADOT rise to double digits, allowing them to operate more effectively downfield.

For Waddle, Samuel, and Rice, success has come from incredible efficiency despite maintaining a low ADOT. Waddle’s ADOT has remained consistent, while Samuel’s and Rice’s have actually declined to 6.6 and 5.2 yards, respectively. What sets these three apart is their exceptional ability with the ball in their hands. According to Next Gen Stats, Samuel leads all receivers in yards after the catch over expected (YACOE) since entering the NFL in 2019. He’s topped the league in YACOE twice (2021 and 2023). Waddle led all receivers in YACOE in 2022, and as a rookie last season, Rice finished seventh among receivers in YACOE.

Deebo Samuel Yards After the Catch Over Expected (NGS) Season YACOE WR Rank 2023 +235 1st 2022 +145 4th 2021 +403 1st 2020 +146 4th 2019 +81 T-13th

If Corley wants to join this elite group of wide receivers, he’ll need to either increase his ADOT or be a force with the ball in his hands.

Analyzing Corley

Corley gained the most yards after the catch among NCAA receivers since 2022

© Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Will Corley need an increased ADOT or game-changing yards after the catch to defy the trend of similar players flaming out in the NFL? When we dig into Corley’s college production and his brief showing in Preseason Week 1, it’s clear he’ll need to embrace his nickname, "The YAC King."

At Western Kentucky, Corley was a nightmare for defenders once the ball was in his hands. According to PFF, he generated 8.6 yards after the catch per reception last season, ranking sixth among NCAA receivers with a minimum of 50 targets. Over the past two seasons, Corley truly earned his nickname, leading all NCAA receivers with 1,557 yards after the catch — nearly 300 yards more than the next closest player.

Most YAC Among NCAA WRs since 2022 (PFF) Player School YAC Malachi Corley Western Kentucky 1,557 Caulin Lacy South Alabama 1,288 Smoke Harris Louisiana Tech 1,190 Dymere Miller Monmouth 1,168 Isaiah Williams Illinois 1,113

In the Jets' Week 1 preseason game, Corley saw a decent amount of action. The rookie ran 12 routes, was targeted five times, and hauled in four receptions for 27 yards. The promising part? Corley gained 15 yards after the catch, perfectly in line with his YAC-heavy skill set. The concerning part? Even in a small sample size, it appears the Jets aren’t planning to expand Corley’s ADOT. His ADOT in his debut came in at 5.0 yards, closely mirroring his 6.3-yard average from college. All four of his receptions were on targets under 10 air yards.

If Corley is going to break out in the NFL and become a key weapon for the Jets, he’ll need to prove why he's known as "The YAC King." Without that explosive playmaking ability, he risks blending in with the many others who failed to make their mark in the league.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.