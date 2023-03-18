Manchester City will face Bayern Munich in a mouth-watering Champions League quarter-final clash and Joao Cancelo could be in line to face his parent club.

Despite being one of the world's most revered full-backs, Cancelo joined Bayern on loan from City back in January, after reportedly being unsatisfied with his playing time under Pep Guardiola.

Why Joao Cancelo is struggling at Bayern Munich

The Portuguese star has featured eight times for the German side since joining – scoring once and assisting on four occasions.

And while Bayern reportedly still have doubts over whether to sign Cancelo on a permanent deal or not, there is no question he can be a match-winner on his day.

Can Joao Cancelo play against Manchester City?

You'd be forgiven for thinking Cancelo is not allowed to play against his parent club – especially as the rules of the Premier League specify exactly that.

Yet, the guidelines in European competitions are slightly different and there is no law preventing players on loan from competing against the club that owns them.

Joao Cancelo's career reportedly over at Manchester City

And given Cancelo was registered as one of three new Bayern players prior to the knockout stages, there is every chance he'll be lining up against his former teammates next month.

Indeed, the defender already played a part in both legs of Bayern's last-16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain.

The only thing that would stop Cancelo playing against City is a clause in his Bayern contract that forbids him from doing so.

But German journalist Tobi Altschaffl has reported that such a clause does not exist.

How much could this one come back to sting Guardiola's side? Just imagine the scenes if Cancelo knocks his parent club out of the Champions League.

Has Joao Cancelo won the Champions League?

Cancelo has enjoyed a fine career so far – winning two Premier League titles, the Serie A and the Primeira Liga.

However, the Champions League has so far eluded him.

The defender came close to tasting European glory in 2021 after reaching the final with City – before Guardiola's side were beaten by Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea.

What is the market value of Joao Cancelo?

According to transfermarkt, Cancelo's current market value is €70 million.

At the end of this season, Bayern have the option activating a £61 million buy option if they so wish.

If they choose not to sign the 28-year-old, then there will no doubt be plenty of clubs interested in securing his services.