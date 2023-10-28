Highlights Miami Heat's surprising run to the NBA Finals last season exposed weaknesses in their roster, including a lack of size and shooting consistency.

The Heat's starting lineup for the upcoming season includes veteran point guard Kyle Lowry and a strong core of Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Kevin Love, and Bam Adebayo.

Miami's success in the upcoming season will depend on the development of Tyler Herro and their ability to address late-game offensive struggles and improve bench scoring.

The Miami Heat made a surprise run to the NBA Finals as a No. 8 seed in 2022-23, led by a superhuman effort from Jimmy Butler and surprisingly capable cast of role players.

Despite upsetting Eastern Conference powerhouses like the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics on their inspired journey to the Finals, their final foe, the Denver Nuggets, proved to be too much to handle for the South Florida squad, losing the series 4-1.

After offseason overhauls by key rivals in the East, does Miami have enough talent to compete for another title in 2024?

Miami's offseason

The Heat spent this summer searching for some upgrades after their improbable Finals run. Despite an extremely impressive showing throughout the playoffs, losing to the Nuggets exposed a few weaknesses as a unit. They struggled with a lack of size and shooting consistency and, frankly, seemed a player or two short in order to win it all.

For the majority of the offseason, Miami was linked to former Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard as a prime candidate to acquire via trade. In the meantime, they turned to the NBA Draft for support and focused on free agency. Miami selected UCLA Bruins forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. with its only draft pick. Then, in free agency, the team signed former Heat shooting guard Josh Richardson, but ended up losing Finals starters Gabe Vincent (Lakers) and Max Strus (Cavs). Their entire strategy centered around the possibility of acquiring Lillard – they needed to maintain roster flexibility in order to do so.

When Lillard was eventually dealt to the Milwaukee Bucks in October, Miami had no choice but to enter the season with their current roster, relying upon continuity and inner improvement to dictate success.

Starting lineup and rotation

The departure of last year's starting point guard, Gabe Vincent, opened up a gaping hole in Erik Spoelstra's lineup. Veteran point guard Kyle Lowry is expected to take over as the team's starter, but he seemed to work better as a reserve in 2022-23. Conserving his energy and effectiveness is crucial for another potential run. With Lowry in the fold, Miami's starting five is as follows: Lowry-Tyler Herro-Jimmy Butler-Kevin Love-Bam Adebayo.

Herro and Butler figure to lead the team in scoring, yet again, and should also lead the way as playmakers along with Adebayo. Adebayo had an amazing run during the 2023 postseason and was Miami's best player, on both ends, during the Finals. Love offers floor spacing and Lowry's veteran savvy, outside shot, and decision-making round things out nicely. Caleb Martin, one of the stars of Miami's run, could also get consideration as a stater (over Love) if Spoelstra elects to go small. In addition, Josh Richardson or sharpshooter Duncan Robinson could factor in at some point if Lowry returns to the bench.

Bam Adebayo - 2023 Finals Statistics Points 21.8 Rebounds 12.4 Assists 3.2 Blocks 0.8 Field goal % 45.5

If Richardson or Robinson start over Lowry, Herro could slide to a more primary role as a lead playmaker and scorer. Outside of them, rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr., Haywood Highsmith, Thomas Bryant, Orlando Robinson, and Jamal Cain all add much-needed depth, particularly on the defensive end.

Miami's season outlook

Nearly every team near the top of the Eastern Conference made significant moves in an attempt to improve their 2024 title chances. Though Miami fell short of acquiring another star to pair next to Butler and Adebayo, the return of Tyler Herro should work wonders for the franchise. Herro missed almost all of Miami's Finals run with a broken hand suffered in the first round against Milwaukee.

He's ready to take a star turn himself after putting up over 20 points and four assists per game in 2022-23. If Herro takes another step, Miami is in a position to compete with the best of them. That said, the tale of Miami's upcoming season will be defined by what carries them each year: leadership and confidence. Miami's culture is infamous for molding players and coaches who were previously viewed as "afterthoughts" into key contributors. Their confidence stems from true belief in Erik Spoelstra's system, as well as Miami's on-court leader, Jimmy Butler.

Butler's mentality as a hard-working, yet gracious and motivating, superstar has pushed Miami to unbelievable heights in recent seasons. To get over the championship hump, though, Miami might need a similar, perfect storm in terms of postseason matchups in 2024. The Eastern Conference has improved to the point where the tiniest error could knock a team down from third or fourth place to ninth or tenth. Miami's depth and familiarity should propel them to at least a Play-In spot (7-10) in 2024.

From there, recapturing the magic from last year will only happen if Miami can shore up late-game woes on offense, improve bench scoring, and get favorable draws in the postseason.

