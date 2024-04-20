Highlights FPL is an incredibly popular game for Premier League fans from across the globe to play.

While footballers' performances have an impact on the outcome of the game, they are still allowed to take part in it.

Players from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Arsenal have active FPL teams in the current season.

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is all the rage among fans. Each week, getting to strategize your way around injuries, early team news and in-form stars all in the name of earning bragging rights over those you share a league with. Millions of fans every campaign sign up to play against their friends or fellow football enthusiasts to see who can yield the most points over 38 gameweeks.

Week by week, people around the globe are rushing to meet the deadline to ensure their team is as pristine as it can be before a ball is kicked. And while Premier League players are banned from betting on themselves, playing the virtual game is not looked down upon in the same manner.

However, there are some inevitable concerns (to go into later) which have been raised over the years about whether players should be allowed to go head-to-head with their teammates and friends. That said, just like any fan, they can go onto the app and create a team.

The only difference is that they can, of course, opt to choose either themselves or any of their teammates in their 15-player selection, which does come with its downfalls.

17 Premier League Players Signed Up this Season

Ramsdale, Maddison and Trippier among those with verified teams

As mentioned, fans of the beautiful game – and the Premier League in particular – are not the only people who fancy their chances, as there are a handful (17 to be precise) that have mustered and then chopped and changed their teams this season. English duo James Maddison and Aaron Ramsdale are two of the more high-profile names that dabble in the FPL, with the former racking up a fair number of points this season (1,919).

A host of Newcastle United players are enjoying the craze, too, as Kieran Trippier, Anthony Gordon and Fabian Schar all have teams on one of the most popular sports-based apps in the world.

Burnley are also another team who have a large chunk of FPL players in their squad. Arjianet Muric is doing the worst of all 17 players, having accumulated just 1,486 points, whereas Charlie Taylor, Josh Brownhill and Jack Cork are more eager to finish with an impressive overall rank.

Burnley’s Hjalmar Edkal – whose team name is HjalMardid – has seemingly been taking it seriously, with him sitting in the top 2k among players in the world. Since the campaign got underway, the Swede has owned himself for 24 Gameweeks in total and earned a total of 0 points from his contributions.

Interestingly, no player from Liverpool, Chelsea or Manchester United has knowingly opted to take part in FPL this campaign. Whether that is down to personal preference or at the discretion of their respective managers, however, is unknown. What you can see below is the confirmed list of Premier League players who play FPL as well as a list of their creative team names - provided by fplbot.app.

17 Premier League Players Taking Part in FPL this Season Club Players (FPL Team Names) Burnley Hjalmar Ekdal (Hjal Mardrid), Jack Cork (ACBFC), Josh Brownhill (Burnalona fc), Charlie Taylor (titsburgh feelers), Arijanet Muric (FK Ibar) Newcastle United Matt Targett (Target Practice), Kieran Trippier (Toon Army), Fabian Schar (fab), Harvey Barnes (Unreal Madrid), Anthony Gordon (AG), Sean Longstaff (Change Name) Aston Villa John McGinn (Meatballers) Brighton Jason Steele (Captain OS) West Ham Kalvin Phillips (Hakuna Mateta) Arsenal Aaron Ramsdale (Saka potatoes) Tottenham James Maddison (Rome & Away) Crystal Palace Rob Holding (No Holding Back)

Concerns over Premier League Players Taking Part

Clubs warned about the risks of FPL

As alluded to, there have been some concerns in the past over whether Premier League stars should be allowed to hedge their bets on FPL, largely thanks to how well-connected it is to real-life games – and it’s even got to the point where some clubs in the English top flight have rules in place where their players are unable to take part.

FPL rules mean that all participants are unable to make any alterations to their teams – in the form of both substitutions and transfers – 90 minutes before the first match in any Gameweek. As such, crucial information that is released before a Friday evening match-up, that hints at team news for across the weekend, could get leaked into the wider football community.

According to Sky Sports in 2021, Premier League players and staff up and down the country were pre-warned about the potential risks of taking part in FPL. That happened all because players were being transferred by teammates ahead of a game purely because they had insider knowledge.

One specific case was when Manchester City record signing Jack Grealish was plying his trade for Aston Villa - and he was injured. Ahead of Villa’s game against Leicester, a sharp-eyed X (formerly Twitter) user spotted that a plethora of his teammates had removed Grealish from their team.

High-end software – or in layman’s terms, ‘bots’ – has also been used in the past to scan any changes made by club members (players or staff), which is then automatically posted on social media to spread the word. In order to counteract that happening, players and staff of Premier League clubs have been told to avoid including players from their own clubs.