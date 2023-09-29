Highlights The Broncos' defense has been struggling this season, ranking first in yards allowed, 29th in takeaways, and allowing the highest red zone percentage in the NFL.

The offense has been relatively solid, but the offensive line needs improvement in terms of pass protection and run-blocking.

The Broncos still have a chance to turn their season around with winnable games in their midseason schedule, but they need to address their defensive issues and utilize their playmakers more effectively.

Only six teams have started 0-3 and ended up making the playoffs since 1980. Can the Denver Broncos be the seventh? After losing 70-20 in Week 3, the Broncos are in desperate need of anything to go their way. Signing Sean Payton gave fans a sense of hope after the underwhelming Nathaniel Hackett era, but it seems as if nothing has changed. There’s still lots of time left to turn it around, but the question still remains, can they actually save their season?

Read more: Denver Broncos: Is it time for Sean Payton to bench Russell Wilson?

Defensive Struggles​​​​

Looking back to the 2022 season, the Broncos defense was considered as one of the better units in the NFL. They ranked in the top half of the league in fewest yards allowed, takeaways, and lowest opponent red zone percentage. So far this season, the Broncos have given up the most yards, they rank 29th in takeaways, and they have allowed the second-highest red zone percentage in the NFL at about 85 percent. They are simply not executing like they need to.

Their defensive line has been abysmal to start the season. They have the fifth-fewest sacks in the NFL, with just four, and the second-fewest quarterback hurries, with just three. It's not just the defensive line, however, it's the whole defense that has been showing not only a lack of quality but also a lack of effort.

In Week 3 alone, they allowed 70 points and 726 yards, which are both the most allowed by a defense since 1966. They also missed 24 tackles in the 70-20 loss, which is higher than 24 other teams through three full games. Hopefully that embarrassing loss was the kick in the pants they needed.

Is The Offense Playing Up To Snuff?

Unlike their defensive unit, the offense is playing mostly like last year even with Payton's arrival. The Broncos' offense has the seventh-most turnovers (5) and ninth-most sacks allowed (10) through the first three games. The offense in general has not been too bad in terms of moving the ball, but it'll need to improve if they expect to somehow save this season with the defense playing the way it did in the first month of the season.

Wilson clearly still has the talent to be successful, but his decision-making, which can't be blamed on the new-look o-line needs to be better overall. Going into the 2023 campaign, the Broncos had an “improved” offensive line, but so far, it’s been very bad to say the least. After the arrival of Sean Payton, they signed notable lineman such as Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey to big money, multi-year deals.

Those signings haven’t borne fruit yet as the unit is allowing the fourth-highest quarterback pressure percentage and the sixth most quarterback hits so far. However, they are allowing Russell Wilson to have a league-leading 2.7 seconds per pass attempt, which speaks to the issues that Wilson continues to have with his reads.

Furthermore, the offense is completely abandoning the run game, as they’ve rushed the ball fewer times than all but five teams. With Javonte Williams back healthy and new arrival Samaje Perine, there is no reason to not be utilizing them on the ground. Running the ball will certainly help Wilson and open up the pass game even more.

How Can They Improve?

When it comes to blocking, the obvious solution is improvement of execution. Samaje Perine stands out as an excellent pass blocker, providing an option for added protection when needed. Given that Wilson has ample time to release the ball, it also might be beneficial for him to speed up his progressions or for Payton to opt for shorter, quicker plays in his repertoire.

In addition, the Broncos cannot afford to keep underutilizing their running back duo, especially if they want to improve their third down conversion percentage, which has been dreadful (34.3%) largely because they're always facing third and medium or third and long. Williams and Perine deserve more touches as the year goes on, not to mention Williams' 36 carries without a TD are the sixth-most in the NFL.

The Broncos also need to start utilizing rookie wideout Marvin Mims Jr. a lot more than they have been. We won't jump so far as to say his lack of usage is a product of tanking, but it is curious. Mims has been a big-play connoisseur through three games, leading the league with a ridiculous 27.9 yards per catch on just seven receptions while also adding a 45-yard punt return and a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

However, defensively they have fixable problems. At 10.8 percent, they have the lowest pressure percentage in football, so they could consider bumping up their 15th-ranked blitz percentage to supplement what seems to be a subpar defensive line. Defensive coaches should be doing a better job scheming up to stop the top players on opposing teams as well, which they did not do against Tyreek Hill, who ran circles around them for nine receptions and 157 yards in Week 3.

What Can Sean Payton Do?

Sean Payton needs to light fires under his players and inspire them like he did so well in New Orleans. He is most certainly not pleased with the team's effort overall, as he was visibly angry at the post game press conference. If he wants to keep the locker room's trust he'll have to start making some changes, most notable of which are a larger focus on running the ball and finding Mims in space as well as increasing defensive pressure on the opposing quarterback.

Luckily there's hope for the Broncos. Although they know they won't be able to win their division, they do have some very winnable games on the schedule and have the 11th-easiest strength of schedule remaining. They are relatively healthy so far and will definitely want to redeem themselves after their Week 3 debacle. With games against teams like the Bears, Vikings, and Jets they will certainly have a chance to get things back on track.

All in all, the Denver Broncos find themselves in a challenging predicament, staring down the barrel of an 0-3 start, a daunting statistic for any team aspiring to reach the playoffs. Yet, history reminds us that there's always a chance for redemption. The season is far from over, and with winnable games on the horizon, the Broncos have a chance to reignite their playoff aspirations and rewrite the narrative.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

Read more: “I’ve seen enough of Zach Wilson": Is Joe Namath right about Jets QB?