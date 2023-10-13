Highlights Memphis Grizzlies must stay competitive without Ja Morant for the first 25 games to stay relevant in the Western Conference.

The Grizzlies made offseason moves to strengthen their lineup, including acquiring Marcus Smart and re-signing Desmond Bane.

Memphis needs to aim for at least 14 wins in their first 25 games to maintain a strong position before Morant returns, but performing well without him could be a blessing in disguise.

Without superstar point guard Ja Morant for the first 25 games of the 2023-24 season, the Memphis Grizzlies must stay extremely competitive to keep up in the Western Conference. While a slow start might not doom the season, it could eventually be the difference between securing home-court advantage in the first round or falling to the Play-In Tournament.

So how will the Grizzlies fare during Morant's absence?

Grizzlies' offseason moves

The Grizzlies were a popular pick to make a real push in the west in 2022-23. But after season-ending injuries to key bigs Brandon Clarke and Steven Adams, compounded by Morant’s off-the-court issues, Memphis floundered to a first-round playoff exit at the hands of the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers. After a few years with the same core, the Grizzlies’ brass decided to switch up parts of the lineup this past offseason. Free agent Dillon Brooks signed with the division-rival Houston Rockets and the Grizzlies swung a trade for 2022 Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart to help bolster the backcourt.

Smart, who spent ample time as both a point guard and shooting guard with the Celtics, will likely take over full-time point guard responsibilities until Morant returns to the lineup. His playmaking efforts will be aided by returning shooting guard Desmond Bane, who inked a max deal to return to Memphis, and fifteen-year veteran Derrick Rose. Rose will provide relief for Smart as a scorer and playmaker. Though he played just 27 games with the New York Knicks in 2022-23 due to coach Tom Thibodeau prioritizing minutes for younger talent, Rose is still capable of contributing.

The only cause for concern is Rose's durability. Two years ago, he averaged 12 points and 4 assists per game, but only appeared in 26 contests due to nagging injuries. If Rose and the rest of Memphis's lineup can stay relatively healthy until Morant returns, they boast the depth and experience to rack up some wins.

Memphis's first 25 games

Morant isn't scheduled to return from his 25-game suspension until a road tilt against the Atlanta Hawks on December 23rd. With a quarter of the season gone, that's a lengthy amount of time for Memphis to keep things level and stay on course for a potentially deep playoff run. The Grizzlies kick off the 2023-24 season with back-to-back home games against the New Orleans Pelicans and defending champion Denver Nuggets. Then, after alternating home and road matchups versus the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks, Memphis embarks on a quick, three-game road trip.

That first stretch of the season will be a telling indicator for Memphis. Every team, especially early on, is bound to target the Grizzlies as a win on their schedule. After their first seven games, things don't get any easier: pivotal matchups against the Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns (twice), Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder highlight their most important contests.

Roster and star power

One of Memphis's main strengths in the last few seasons has been versatility and a deep roster. Rose, Smart, Bane, Luke Kennard, Jaren Jackson Jr., Brandon Clarke, and Steven Adams will handle the bulk of duties on both ends. That said, head coach Taylor Jenkins has a ton of options at his disposal, including David Roddy, Xavier Tillman, Santi Aldama, John Konchar, Ziaire Williams, and Kenneth Lofton Jr.

With a combination of rising, young players and established veterans, the Grizzlies definitely realize what it takes to win without its superstar. Another strong reason for optimism is the recent emergence of both Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane. Jackson Jr. had a spectacular 2022-23 campaign: he was selected to his first All-Star game and was named Defensive Player of the Year after averaging a league-leading three blocks per game. Memphis's overall defense, which ranked second in the NBA last year, won't see any drop-off with both Smart and Jackson Jr. now playing together. Smart specializes on the perimeter, while Jackson Jr. can switch out and defend shots in and outside the paint.

Jaren Jackson Jr. - 2022-23 NBA Statistics Points 18.6 Rebounds 6.8 Assists 1.0 Blocks 3.0 Field goal % 50.6

Entering Year 4, Bane is on track to lead the Grizzlies in scoring until Morant gets back. He also had a career-year in 2022-23, averaging 21.5 points per game on a ridiculous 48% shooting percentage from the field.

Last season, the Grizzlies had a record of 16-9 at the 25-game mark. The Grizzlies should aim to win at least fourteen of their first twenty-five to stay relevant. If they keep up a similar pace and hover near the five to eight seed, they won't lose too much ground before Morant's return. In a way, performing at a high level without Morant could be a blessing in disguise. Memphis is a dangerous team to contend with if everyone is confident and operating on the same wavelength once he's back.

