Highlights Regular season disappointment is common for Miami, but Jimmy Butler consistently elevates his game in the playoffs.

Butler shines in the postseason with his defense, scoring, and clutch plays, carrying the Heat through deep playoff runs.

Miami's low seed in play-in games puts pressure on Butler to carry the team through a tough playoff path.

Simply put, the 2023-24 Miami Heat underachieved in the regular season. Only winning 46 games and earning a road Play-In game as the eighth seed in the East is a disappointment for a team who has made three Conference Finals and two NBA Finals over the past four seasons. However, this is nothing new for Miami, who have been a fifth, sixth, and eighth seed during this run.

Taking off the entire regular season and flipping a switch in the playoffs seems to be a custom in Miami, and this mentality is led by their superstar, Jimmy Butler. Fans might wonder why Butler is only a six-time All-Star who has missed the game each of the past two years, and it is because he simply doesn't take the regular season seriously.

Butler has missed almost exactly 20 games per season (19.8) since arriving in Miami in 2019, and his effort on the floor is nowhere near as aggressive as it is when the playoffs start.

Will Butler Turn It Up in the Playoffs Once Again?

Butler reaches a new level consistently in the postseason

Despite a lack of accolades and regular season production, Butler is widely considered to be a top-12 player in the NBA for one reason: when the playoffs start, he becomes one of the most valuable guys in the sport. Butler's toughness, competitive edge, and contribution to winning are a huge reason he steps up in the postseason environment, but there is much more to the story.

Miami's star is the perfect style of forward that thrives in a playoff setting because of his strength, size, and athleticism. Playoff basketball typically slows down to a half-court battle at the end of games, and Butler's ability to attack mismatches in isolation or the post is extremely valuable.

He has also been one of the most valuable defensive players in the league come playoff time, controlling passing lanes while using his supreme will to snatch the opposing team's heart. Similarly to Kawhi Leonard, Butler is one of the best players at getting a bucket while also locking down the opponent's best player.

Butler has elevated his game in the postseason his entire career, and has carried inferior Heat rosters on deep runs ever since he arrived in Miami. His 2020, 2022, and 2023 playoff runs were some of the most impressive superstar scoring performances in NBA history.

Jimmy Butler - Heat Playoff Runs Year PPG APG RPG Result 2020 22.2 6.0 6.5 NBA Finals 2022 27.4 4.6 7.4 East Finals 2023 26.9 5.9 6.5 NBA Finals

NBA fans can be sure to expect some legendary moments from Butler and an uptick in aggression, focus, and production during these playoffs, for however long the run lasts. However, he has ultimately fallen short of the goal over these last few seasons, begging the question: can Butler take his game to even another level and finish the job?

Jimmy Had His Worst Regular Season in Years

Butler played poorly this year even by his standards

Ineffective, dispassionate regular season efforts have characterized Butler's career in Miami, where he has missed 15-plus games every season and refuses to turn up the intensity until the playoffs. However, his 2023-24 season was the worst of the five campaigns he's spent in Miami, and has shown possible signs of decline.

Butler's numbers are down in nearly every category this season, and he just seems even less engaged than usual. His points, rebounds, assists, efficiency, and usage have decreased from last season, and Miami's effectiveness has gone right with it. Butler has remained a very efficient scorer at 62.6 percent true shooting, but the volume is shockingly low for a star who is considered to be the team's best player by a wide margin.

Jimmy Butler - Heat Stats Year 2022-23 2023-24 Differential 2019-2024 PPG 22.9 20.8 -2.1 21.3 APG 5.3 5.0 -0.3 5.7 RPG 5.9 5.3 -0.6 6.1 TS% 64.7% 62.6% -2.1% 61.3% USG% 25.6% 24.0% -1.6% 25.5%

Clearly, Butler has taken this season off at an even higher level than normal, unless these decreases are just the normal decline for a 34-year-old superstar whose game revolves around physicality.

NBA fans who have seen Butler consistently dominate the postseason stage are confused by his complete apathy for the regular season. That he's saving his energy for the games that really matter is the conventional theory, but slipping so far down in the standings usually catches up to the team eventually. This could be a play-in loss that eliminates the Heat before the real playoffs even start, or losing a series to Boston that you shouldn't have to play, or just wearing down from playing so many must-win games.

Butler Won't be Able to Carry the Heat Out of This Hole

Miami's regular season predicament will cost them their playoff lives

Because of their lackluster regular season performance, the Heat find themselves as the eighth seed in a road play-in tournament game with two chances to advance to the real playoffs. If they can accomplish this, they're rewarded with a brutal first-round series in Boston or New York. If they advance past that, they still have two road series just to get to the NBA Finals.

Last year, Miami was able to make it through the entire guantlet of teams to win the Eastern Conference, but barely escaped Boston and ran out of gas against a superior Denver team. If they want to win a championship with this formula, Butler will have to put on his superhero cape yet again for four rounds of road basketball, and it's unclear whether he is capable of that anymore.

In the past four playoff runs, Butler has practiced a LeBron James-esque method of taking certain games "off" from an effort standpoint to allow himself to shoulder the massive offensive burden that he must in order to win four out of seven games. Butler has been visibly unengaged in many huge playoff games over the years, whether because of injuries or fatigue.

Jimmy Butler - Playoff "Off Games" Category Games Under 20 PTS Games Shooting Under 40% 2020 9 of 21 6 of 21 2021 4 of 4 3 of 4 2022 4 of 18 5 of 18 2023 5 of 23 7 of 23

Miami's path to the championship is simply too hard if they're going to consistently be in the lower part of the bracket for Butler to take games off, but carrying the immense offensive load for two months seems impossible. Expect Butler to play very well in several big spots, but to visually run out of gas along the way. Until Miami upgrades their shot-creation and talent on the roster, Butler should continue to come up short of the ultimate goal.