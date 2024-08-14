Highlights Bam Adebayo's defensive prowess overshadows his limited offensive skills.

The Miami Heat have so far failed to provide Adebayo with significant help to elevate his game.

The Heat's reluctance to make big moves may hinder their ability to compete with better teams.

When LeBron James dubbed the Team USA squad for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games as the Avengers, Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo immediately took to Instagram to post a photo of himself as Captain America.

Captain Bam-erica may be a great play on words, but was the three-time All-Star as significant to the team as his namesake? Not really.

Adebayo played 16.1 minutes per game throughout the tournament in Paris, with only Derrick White and Tyrese Haliburton averaging fewer minutes per game. He averaged 6.0 points and 3.7 rebounds per game, but though few may remember it, he did have a game-winning performance against South Sudan in the group stage.

The former Kentucky star now returns to the Heat as a two-time Olympic gold medalist, but will the extra hardware translate into extra responsibility for him in South Beach?

With Jimmy Butler , the Heat's No. 1 option, transitioning to role-player status at this point in his career, the team needs Adebayo to shoulder the responsibility and take over as it phases Butler out.

But this is not going to work out. Here's why.

Bam Adebayo Cannot Be a First Option

He doesn't have the offensive arsenal

Adebayo has played seven seasons in the NBA and has developed into one of the best defensive players in the league. He has anchored Miami's defense for half a decade while compensating for several poor defenders around him.

He doesn't always have the counting stats to show it, but Adebayo's impact on the Heat's defense has been prolific.

That kind of impact comes at a price; for Adebayo, that price has been his offensive production.

The North Carolina native started as a rim runner in Miami, using his excellent athleticism to get to the rim at will.

Over the years, he has added a few moves to his arsenal and is now much more adept in the post. But he is still limited as a scorer, especially when getting buckets outside the paint.

His mid-range shot has looked promising at times, but he can be streaky, which is why he shot just 34.4 percent last season from that area. There was some improvement in his long-range shooting, as he hit 35.7 percent of his threes.

But he only had 0.6 attempts per game from deep, which shows he is still hesitant to take more threes. This allows defenders to sag off and prevent him from driving into the paint.

Bam Adebayo Shooting Stats Category 2022-23 2023-24 Mid-range Attempts Per Game 1.8 2.6 Mid-range FG% 38.5 34.4 3PA 0.2 0.6 3P% 8.3 35.7 PPG 20.4 19.3

Players like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Hakeem Olajuwon have led teams to championships without an outside shot. But both of those players are or were able to get a bucket whenever they wanted because of an array of moves Adebayo does not possess.

While Adebayo can be timid and defer to his teammates, the Heat front office is much to blame for his falling behind in his development as a scorer. He has suffered from poor guard play for years, inadequate spacing, and, most importantly, playing out of his preferred position for most of his career.

The Heat drafted center Kel'el Ware this offseason, possibly a start to making Adebayo more comfortable on the court, but they should have done this a lot earlier.

The Heat Need a Big Move but Are Unwilling to Make It

Miami's front office has failed to give Adebayo help, and it won't change now

In his seven seasons in Miami, the best player that Adebayo has played with, after Butler, is Tyler Herro . While the former Kentucky guard is a solid player, his development has halted in the last few years.

It looked like he was ready to take a jump last season, as he averaged over 25 points per game in his first seven games before going down with an injury. When he returned, however, he looked like the player he had always been.

Herro has improved as a defender every year, but his physical limitations still prevent him from being a good defender. His playoff performances peaked in his rookie season and have gone downhill since then.

Almost every year, a disgruntled superstar is linked to the Heat, and in most cases, those links have substance. Damian Lillard and Donovan Mitchell are the two most recent stars to be linked to the Heat, and both players were reportedly interested in the move.

However, as has been the case in recent years, the front office simply stood pat and watched as other teams walked away with their targets.

Even a move for Jrue Holiday would have helped the Heat become genuine contenders. Instead, they let their rivals, the Boston Celtics , get him and immediately win a championship.

Miami Heat Since Drafting Adebayo in 2017 Season Wins Seeding Playoff Finish 2017-18 44 6th Lost First Round 2018-19 39 10th N/A 2019-20 44 5th Lost NBA Finals 2020-21 40 6th Lost First Round 2021-22 53 1st Lost Conference Finals 2022-23 44 8th Lost NBA Finals 2023-24 46 8th Lost First Round

It took the Heat five years to give Adebayo a true front-court partner, and even then, Warem is only a rookie. The Heat will hope he can settle in like Dereck Lively II did with the Dallas Mavericks , but they must be patient.

All signs point to this being Adebayo's team now, with Butler turning 35 this year and his contract expiring at the end of next season.

The Heat may not have done Butler justice with the rosters they've built around him, despite their two heroic NBA Finals runs, but it's not too late to redeem themselves by giving Adebayo the roster he deserves. He already took a discount on his extension, signing a three-year, $166 million extension this offseason instead of waiting for an All-NBA nod, which would've got him an extra $80 million.

The Heat need to repay his faith in them.

Whether they actually pull the trigger this time and make competent moves is still up in the air. But with the Celtics locking up their championship core for years to come, the New York Knicks building a potential dynasty and the Philadelphia 76ers forming arguably the best big 3 in the league, the Heat can only sit back for so long.

It's time to make a move or play catch-up for the next few years.