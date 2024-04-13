Highlights Lauri Markkanen is thriving for the Utah Jazz and is playing the best basketball of his career.

Rebuilding around Markkanen may be challenging, but he shows promise as a franchise player.

Back in January, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said the Utah Jazz are set to build their roster around forward Lauri Markkanen. The Jazz acquired Markkanen in the blockbuster 2022 trade that sent Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Since then, Markkanen has reached another level on the basketball court. In his two seasons with the team, the Finnish native is averaging 24.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. Furthermore, he is shooting 49 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from beyond the arc.

In 2022-23, Markkanen was named to the first NBA All-Star team of his career and went on to win the league's Most Improved Player award. However, despite his success, the team overall has not enjoyed the same success. In 121 total games, Utah is 54-67 in games Markkanen plays for them. Furthermore, the Jazz have missed the playoffs in both of Markkanen's seasons so far. And now, the one-time All-Star is eligible for a max contract this off-season. So the question must be asked--can the Jazz rebuild around the 27-year-old?

Markkanen is Playing the Best Basketball of His Career in Utah

Markkanen has enjoyed the two best seasons of his career in his short Jazz career

Markkanen has been a solid player in the NBA since joining the league in 2017. However, he is starting to reach the peak of his career. Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle even likened Markkanen to Hall of Fame forward Dirk Nowitzki, who won an NBA championship in 2011 with the Dallas Mavericks.

“He’s the closest thing that I’ve seen to Nowitzki in terms of a seven-footer that can really stretch the game out and play inside.”

Markkanen's offense has always been a bright spot in his game. However, he is flourishing in Utah, and that does not appear to be changing anytime soon.

Lauri Markkanen Career Stats Stats Utah Jazz (121 Games) Chicago Bulls/Cleveland Cavaliers (282 Games) PPG 24.5 15.4 RPG 8.4 6.8 FG% 49% 44.1% 3PT% 39.5% 36.4% MPG 33.8 29.7

The Jazz Are a Much Better Team With Markkanen

This season, Utah is 9-17 in games Markkanen does not play

The Jazz have not been overly successful in the post-Mitchell era. However, they have flirted with the Play-In Tournament in the last two seasons. Last year, the Jazz finished 37-45 and were just three games back of a Play-In spot. This season, with a healthy Markkanen, the Jazz stood between the No. 10 and No. 11 seeds for most of the season.

Markkanen is crucial to the team's success. Additionally, the Jazz are 13-28 in games he has missed in the last two seasons. It's clear Markkanen's presence is a major boost to the team, and his availability is a game-changer to their success.

Furthermore, Jazz head coach Will Hardy is a fan of Markkanen's. This season, Hardy publicly campaigned for the forward to be selected to his second career All-Star team and made it clear that Markkanen's a major piece on the roster.

“I’m extremely biased, but to me, Lauri is an NBA All-Star. The scoring, the efficiency, the versatility. Everything he does for our team should speak for itself. He was a little bit injured at the beginning of the year. But a big part of our turnaround is how well he’s been playing. So to me, he’s definitely an All-Star.”

But Can You Rebuild a Team Around Him?

Although he has shown flashes of domination in the league, it is easy to forget that Markkanen is still just a one-time NBA All-Star

Markkanen's career with the Jazz so far has gone as well as it possibly could. And with the former All-Star turning 27 soon, it is fair to assume he has yet to hit his peak. In theory, it is a smart idea for the Jazz to commit to Markkanen as their franchise player.

However, it is difficult to determine how successful a team built around Markkanen will be in the long run. He is a great player, but he only has a small sample size of dominance. Markkanen has not established himself as an elite player yet. He has the tools to become one, but until he officially at least sustains his recent success, it is tough to definitively consider him a building block for a franchise.

However, based on what we have seen so far, he has fans in the organization and should only continue to get better. Ultimately, they may not ever win a title with him as their best player, but with the right players around him, the Jazz can certainly build a team around Markkanen and be successful for years to come.

All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.