With Skylar Thompson being the only quarterback on the roster, Miami brought in Tyler Huntley for some added depth on Monday.

With Huntley now on the team, does he have a chance to take over the Dolphins' starting quarterback job?

The Miami Dolphins lost to the Buffalo Bills in an ugly performance last Thursday, dropping their record to 1-1. More devastating than the loss, though, was their quarterback Tua Tagovailoa 's injury. Tagovailoa suffered a brutal concussion late in the game, and is set to miss a decent amount of time.

The Dolphins now find themselves with a big need at the quarterback position. While there were several players Miami might have considered bringing in, their head coach Mike McDaniel recently stated that the team will roll with their backup, Skylar Thompson , in the near future. That didn't stop them from bringing in a veteran on Monday though, with Miami adding Tyler Huntley to the squad, as NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports:

While Pelissero notes that Thomson is still set to start in Week 3, is there a chance we will see Huntley claim the starting role this season?

Tyler Huntley's NFL Career

Huntley's career includes a notable Pro Bowl appearance

Huntley went to college at the University of Utah, where he had a pretty successful collegiate career. He went undrafted in 2020, but was quickly scooped up by the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent. He then served as Baltimore's backup behind Lamar Jackson for a few seasons.

Some injuries to Jackson have given Huntley several chances to start, and he's put together some pretty solid performances. In 2021, Huntley started four games, and struggled a bit, as Baltimore went just 1-3 with him at the helm, although he did throw for 1,081 yards during that stretch. However, in 2022, he took over for the final four games after Jackson went down again, and he was a bit better.

Tyler Huntley's NFL Career Stat Huntley Starts 9 Completion % 64.6% Passing Yards 1,957 Yards per Attempt 5.7 Passing TD 8 Interceptions 7 Passer Rating 79.0 Rushing Yards 509 Rushing TD 3

During that stretch, Huntley threw for 658 yards, two touchdowns, and won two games, helping Baltimore make the playoffs. He then had a chance to start in the playoffs, against the Cincinnati Bengals in the wild card round. Huntley would play pretty well, throwing for 226 yards and two touchdowns, although Baltimore fell just short, losing 24-17.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Despite throwing for just 658 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions, with a passer rating of 77.2, Huntley was named a Pro Bowler in 2022.

Huntley signed with the Cleveland Browns this offseason, but was released after making the 53-man roster. He was added to the Ravens practice squad once again, which is where the Dolphins picked him up from on Monday.

Huntley Gives The Dolphins A Better Chance to Win

While Thomson is familiar with the system, Huntley's dual-threat ability gives him the best chance to win

Now, Thompson does have one leg up on Huntley, and that's his familiarity with McDaniel's system as a whole. McDaniel was hired before the 2022 season, and Thompson was Miami's seventh-round selection during his first draft with the team.

This is now Thompson's third year being immersed in the offense, so he's become familiar with it at least. However, that hasn't exactly translated to a ton of success on the field. When Tagovailoa was forced to miss the end of the 2022 season, Thompson started the final two games of the regular season, as well as Miami's playoff game against the Buffalo Bills .

Skylar Thompson's NFL Career Stat Thompson Starts 2 Completion % 57.1% Passing Yards 614 Yards per Attempt 5.2 Passing TD 1 Interceptions 3 Passer Rating 63.5

Stepping in at an important time like that is tough for any backup, but Thompson didn't garner much excitement regarding his own potential as a starter. In his two regular season starts, Thompson threw for 534 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions. In their playoff loss, he completed 40% of his passes, and finished with a passer rating of just 44.7.

Neither of these quarterbacks look likely to sustain success over a full season. However, Huntley gives Miami more of a puncher's chance. He has looked just as good, if not better, than Thompson as a passer, and can change the game with his legs as well. His performance in his lone playoff game was much better than Thompson's, showing he has the potential to grind out some difficult wins.

Don't be surprised if Huntley claims the starting role in a couple of weeks.

