Highlights Dayne St. Clair's attempt to hide the Uruguay goalkeeper's water bottle backfires in Copa America penalty shootout.

Canada's first participation in a Copa America ended with a fourth-place finish, falling short against Uruguay.

Luis Suarez's dramatic equaliser helped Uruguay to success as St Clair's shootout antics were quickly found out.

Canada goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair was caught out during his nation's penalty shootout defeat against Uruguay at the 2024 Copa America. The shot-stopper attempted to hide his opposite number one's water bottle during the shootout, but his plan was quickly foiled.

The Reds were forced to settle for fourth place in the America-based tournament despite being moments away from securing third spot. It's the first time Canada have competed in a Copa America, which is traditionally a South American competition. However, the 2024 iteration has seen Canada invited in an attempt to bolster the number of teams involved.

Jesse Marsch's men have given a good account of themselves in their first foray into the tournament, just falling short of reaching the final after a narrow defeat against Argentina in the final four. Ismael Kone and Jonathan David turned things around after Rodrigo Bentancur had put Uruguay in front, before veteran striker Luis Suarez netted a dramatic 92nd-minute equaliser to send the game to penalties.

Related Ranking the 12 Top Scorers in Copa America History Some of the best South American players in history have lit up the continental competition. Here's a rundown of the Copa America's leading scorers.

Canada Goalkeeper's Tactics

It didn't go to plan

In knockout football, there's always the possibility the game will go the distance and require penalties to determine a winner. This was the case between Uruguay and Canada in the Copa America third-place play-off after Suarez's late dagger.

There's always a lot of preparation put into these games, including the goalkeeping department compiling the opposing team's penalty statistics and tendencies. It's become commonplace in the modern game for goalkeepers to keep this information on their water bottles to keep it close and accessible.

England's Jordan Pickford famously used this to his advantage in the Three Lions' penalty shootout success against Switzerland at Euro 2024. Dayne St. Clair of Canada tried his best to put Uruguay's Simon Rochet at a disadvantage by hiding his pre-prepared water bottle.

Related 10 Best Goalkeepers in Penalty Shootouts of All Time [Ranked] World Cup-winning wind-up merchant Emi Martinez ranks among the best penalty shootout specialists of all time.

Unfortunately for the Canadian number one, he was quickly found out, and the bottle was recovered from behind the advertising boards. St. Clair was also handed a booking for his troubles as the referee was alerted to the situation. View the moment below:

Uruguay Win Shootout

Bielsa's side finished a dramatic campaign on a positive note

Despite St. Clair's best efforts, his side were ultimately beaten by Marcelo Bielsa's side. Uruguay have had their fair share of controversy in the past week as Darwin Nunez and Rodrigo Bentancur were among the players involved in a brawl with Colombia supporters after the semi-final loss before their manager slammed the event's organisers for the incident.

However, the tournament ended on a good note for the joint-most successful nation in Copa America history. Ismael Kone missed from the spot for Canada while Federico Valverde, Bentancur, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, and Suarez all converted for Uruguay.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No country has ever won Copa America more times than Uruguay (15). Argentina have won the competition as many times.

Related Luis Suarez Sparks Mass Brawl Between Colombia and Uruguay Players Fans think that Luis Suarez might have tried to bite Colombia's Miguel Borja after the Copa America semi-final.

Bayern Munich full-back and the star of Canada's team - Alphonso Davies - stepped up to take his nation's fifth spot-kick. Similarly to Lionel Messi earlier in the competition, the Canadian defender attempted an audacious Panenka penalty but saw his effort strike the crossbar. This ultimately cost his team the chance to stay in the contest and instead, they had to settle for fourth place in their debut Copa America campaign.