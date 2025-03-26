Canada Football has responded to comments made by CanMNT captain Alphonso Davies ' agent on Wednesday, expressing disappointment over the management of the star's fitness after the Bayern Munich man suffered an ACL tear in Canada's win over United States Soccer on Sunday.

The left-back left the game after only 12 minutes of action, clutching his knee while limping off. The 24-year-old later returned to the bench with an ice pack on his right knee, reassuring OneSoccer's Kristian Jack that he was "good".

But Davies received devastating news early Wednesday, after tests revealed that he suffered a torn ACL and would be out long-term.

Davies' agent Nedal Huoseh made a statement to Kristian Jack after the news broke, telling the reporter that his client was experiencing discomfort before the USA game and should not have started.

“I am very disappointed. Alphonso was not 100% after the Mexico game and it was planned that he was not going to start against the USA. On Saturday night the expectation was he would not be in the XI. As a captain, I feel he was pressured to start the game by the coach. Canada Soccer needs to do a better job managing these players, in my opinion."

Canada Soccer responded to Huoseh's comments with a statement just hours later, defending its coaching and medical staff, refuting the agent's claims of negligence, while wishing their captain well in recovery.

"We want to express our full support for our Men's National Team captain, Alphonso Davies, as he recovers from this unfortunate injury. Phonzie’s strength and resilience matches his world-class talent, and we all look forward to fully supporting him during his recovery. Canada Soccer's coaches and experienced medical staff are true professionals and have always prioritized player safety and wellbeing. Anything suggesting otherwise is untrue."

Davies will undergo surgery within the next 24 hours, and is expected to be sidelined for at least six months.

The 2020 UEFA Champions League winner recently inked a new deal with Bayern after months of speculation over his future, with clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester United interested in the Canadian star's services .