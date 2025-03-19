Canada Football and Mexico Football will meet in an intriguing Concacaf Nations League semifinal before a likely packed house in Thursday's nightcap at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Canada is approaching the conclusion of their first full year under American manager Jesse Marsch, who has already built on the program's impressive gains under previous manager John Herdman.

After leading Canada to a fourth-place finish in the 2024 Copa América , Marsch has guided his side to a six-match unbeaten run (if you include its third-place match against Uruguay, which was decided on penalties, as a draw).

Canada vs. Mexico Odds Thursday, 10:30 p.m. ET TV: OneSoccer (Canada), Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo (USA)

Meanwhile, Mexico have turned to familiar face Javier Aguirre to right the ship after one of the most turbulent eras in the program's history. The results have mostly provided reason for hope — particularly a 2-0 home win against the United States Soccer men's national team in a friendly in Guadalajara. But a 2-0 loss at Honduras in Leg 1 of the Nations League quarterfinals brought jitters back to a fanbase that always expects El Tri to be the dominant force in Concacaf (Mexico won 4-2 on aggregate).

Mexico has been dominant in the overall series betwen these nations, but Canada has a win and two draws in the last three meetings.

True North Striking Talent

Daniel Jebbison and Promise David could make their debuts

The biggest news in Canada's camp is the potential debut of two new strikers , AFC Bournemouth's Daniel Jebbison and Union Saint-Gilloise's Promise David, who each announced they would be pledging their international allegiances to Canada this winter.

On one hand, you might wonder if either player sees the field in this match, given a roster that already includes Jonathan David and Cyle Larin. On the other, Marsch has mostly employed some version of a 4-4-2 or 4-2-2-2 formation in the matches since Copa América. And if he is asking his forwards to high press, having all four could prove vital to compete in two international matches over 90 or potentially 120 minutes.

Elsewhere, Jacob Shaffelburg has recovered from an MLS preseason injury in time to be available. And the goalkeeping job could be wide open: Maxime Crepeau has recovered from injury but hasn't played for the Portland Timbers for a couple of weeks, while Dayne St. Clair has been in regular use for Minnesota United .

Marsch only has four defeats over 90 minutes since taking the job. The opponents: Argentina Football (twice), France and the Netherlands .

North American Blues

Has Mexico Slipped to 3rd in Concacaf?

Mexico may have won the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup, but their record against their North American rivals has been miserable in recent years, with El Tri going through seven competitive fixtures against the United States and Canada without earning a victory.

Even the last win had a bit of an asterisk, with Andres Guardado scoring a controversial goal in the 12th minute of second-half stoppage time in the 2021 Gold Cup semifinal against Canada.

However, maybe there is reason for optimism with the current group in terms of talent at Aguirre's disposal. Influential midfielder Edson Alvarez is back in the fold after recovering from an injury picked up in the first game of Mexico's failed Copa America campaign. And both Santi Gimenez ( AC Milan ) and Raul Jimenez ( Fulham ) are healthy and playing reasonably well for their club sides.

The biggest absence may be Chucky Lozano, who suffered a hamstring injury in his second match for San Diego FC . But he hasn't made a national team start since last year's Concacaf Nations League final, when he went the full 90 minutes in a 2-0 loss to the United States.

Betting prediction and analysis

Don't read into the line movement

Canada opened as bookmakers' favorites, but the line quickly moved to give Mexico the slight edge here.

You could argue it's backed by market fundamentals if you consider this a Mexico home match. The overwhelming number of supporters on hand are expected to be El Tri fans.

But that's a double-edged sword with a fanbase that can be quick to turn. And the crowd is only one part of a true home-field advantage. The hotels, the practice facilities, the travel is all identical for Mexico and Canada in the lead-up to this game.

So this line movement is probably more about which team is more popular. And Canada probably aren't getting enough credit here as Concacaf's best-performing team since 2022 World Cup qualifying began. But the best value may involve a same-game parlay rather than playing Canada on the money line, given the likelihood of a 90-minute draw.

Mexico has conceded multiple goals in every Nations League match it hasn't won, and the total has cleared 1.5 goals in six of Mexico's last seven competitive fixtures against North American opponents. So the wager I am playing is parlaying Canada to at least force extra time with the 90-minute total going above 1.5 goals, at +110 odds and a 47.8 percent implied probability.

You might want to keep a little powder dry in case there's a chance to invest at an even better price later on. Late line movement in Concacaf generally moves in Mexico's direction.

Pick: Canada or draw and total over 1.5 goals, same-game parlay (+110, ESPNBet)