Canada Football will travel south on Friday as the men's national soccer team takes on Suriname in the Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinal.

Canada head coach Jesse Marsch announced the 23-man roster he has chosen for both legs against Suriname in the November international window.

Canadian captain and Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies pulled out of the squad with fatigue issues, and was replaced by Vancouver Whitecaps defender Sam Adekugbe.

The CANMNT has been training in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida since camp opened earlier this week.

Where to Watch Canada vs Suriname

Credit: Stephane Mahe-REUTERS

When

Friday, Nov. 14 | 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT

Where

Dr. Ir. Franklin Essed Stadion | Paramaribo, Suriname

Where to Watch

Canada: OneSoccer, FuboTV Canada

OneSoccer, FuboTV Canada United States: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo

Suriname Lineup vs Canada

Suriname finished second in their group in the Nations League group stage, posting two wins, one loss and one draw — enough to advance to the knockout stage of the tournament.

The Surinamese squad includes a number of names currently playing in Europe, led by Real Sociedad striker Sheraldo Becker. The roster features significant Dutch influence, with five members of the team plying their craft in the Netherlands.

Forward Gleofilo Vlijter is the current caps leader and top goalscorer in the squad, managing 15 goals in 24 appearances for his country.

Suriname predicted lineup: Etienne Vaessen (GK) – Anfernee Dijksteel, Myenty Abena, Shaquille Pinas, Ridgeciano Haps – Dion Malone, Kenneth Paal – Sheraldo Becker, Immanuel Pherai, Virgil Misidjan – Gleofilo Vlijter.

Canada Lineup vs Suriname

Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Davies' likely replacement in the starting lineup is Toronto FC 's Richie Laryea, with Celtic FC star Alistair Johnston operating on the opposite flank.

Ligue 1 duo Moise Bombito and Derek Cornelius will surely appear as the starting centre-backs after developing great chemistry over the last few months.

Nashville SC 's Jacob Shaffelburg, who has garnered European interest recently , should be back in his familiar role as the left-winger.

Jonathan David and Cyle Larin — the joint top scorers in CanMNT history with 30 goals each – are expected to lead the forward line.

Canada predicted lineup: Maxime Crepeau (GK) – Alistair Johnston, Moise Bombito, Derek Cornelius, Richie Laryea – Jonathan Osorio, Ismael Kone, Stephen Eustaquio, Jacob Shaffelburg – Jonathan David, Cyle Larin.

Canada vs Suriname History

Canada and Suriname have only faced each other on one other occasion, with the Reds coming away with a 4-0 victory in 2021.

The second leg of the quarterfinals will be played on Nov. 19 at BMO Field in Toronto.