Canada Football will have a lead to build on when they host Suriname in Toronto for the second leg of the Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinal on Tuesday.

The CanMNT prevailed 1-0 in Suriname on Friday thanks to a late goal by veteran winger Junior Hoilett, who found the net with a slick deflection off a Jonathan David cross in the 81st minute for the winner.

While the result is slightly underwhelming for Jesse Marsch, who fielded a strong lineup for the away leg, an aggregate lead gives the Canadians some breathing room as they get set to host their Concacaf rivals at BMO Field.

Following the game, Marsch admitted he would have liked to see his team be more clinical in front of goal, but was satisfied with the first leg result.

"Obviously, it would have been nice to get an earlier lead and take one of the chances and opportunities that we had early, but we stayed in the match," Marsch said. "In the end, it's a fair result."

The Canada head coach told media ahead of Tuesday's game that the Reds will continue taking the game to Suriname, instead of sitting on their lead in the second leg.

"We will be aggressive. We will go after this game to win, not to just preserve the lead.”

Where to Watch Canada vs Suriname

Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

When : Tuesday, Nov. 19 - 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT

: Tuesday, Nov. 19 - 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT Where : BMO Field - Toronto, Canada

: BMO Field - Toronto, Canada TV/Streaming in Canada: OneSoccer, FuboTV Canada

OneSoccer, FuboTV Canada TV/Streaming in United States: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo

Suriname Projected Lineup vs Canada

Don't expect Suriname to switch up a lot in their starting lineup heading into Tuesday's clash.

The only likely change is attacking midfielder Kenneth Paal coming in for Djevencia Van der Kust to add a little bite to the attack.

Real Sociedad forward Sheraldo Becker will look to threaten Canada's defensive line with his pace, while Suriname record goalscorer Gleofilo Vlijter will operate as the main striker.

Suriname predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Etienne Vaessen (GK) – Liam Van Gelderen, Myenty Abena, Stefano Denswil, Ridgeciano Haps – Dion Malone, Shaquille Pinas – Sheraldo Becker, Kenneth Paal, Justin Lonwijk – Gleofilo Vlijter.

Canada Projected Lineup vs Suriname

Credit: Stephane Mahe-REUTERS

Jonathan David will get the start on the front line once again, off the back of some very high praise from his national team coach.

"Publicly, internally with us, he's the smartest player I've ever coached… I saw somebody put something out about how [he’s] been involved in almost every goal that we've had, and I'm not surprised."

Cyle Larin, after coming on as a substitute in the first leg, should join David to form their usual strike partnership.

Ali Ahmed and Richie Laryea will provide the width as flying wing-backs, while supporting the defensive back three when out of possession.

Canada predicted lineup (5-3-2): Maxime Crepeau (GK) – Ali Ahmed, Alistair Johnston, Joel Waterman, Moise Bombito, Richie Laryea – Stephen Eustaquio, Mathieu Choiniere, Ismael Kone – Cyle Larin, Jonathan David.