We had some Canadian on Canadian action Tuesday night as the Toronto Raptors took on the Indiana Pacers in their last home game of the regular season.

On Toronto's side, RJ Barrett and Kelly Olynyk suited up in the game, while on the Pacers side, Canadian Andrew Nembhard and honorary Canadian Pascal Siakam both started. Unfortunately, the other big Canadian name in Indiana, Bennedict Mathurin, could not play due to injury.

Like many of the Raptors' games in this last stretch of the season, the goals on both sides were very different. Indiana is in a playoff seeding race, desperately trying to avoid having to participate in the Play-In tournament and sail right into the playoffs.

Toronto, on the other hand, could have used the win to help their draft stock with one pick, but also benefited from the 140-123 loss as they try to retain their lottery pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

"To start the game, I thought that we did a really good job defensively. The communication was really good. We forced them to take tough shots. We did a pretty good job in the first quarter." – Darko Rajaković

Despite the final score, the game was competitive for the first half, and the Canadian duo of Barrett and Olynyk put on one last show for their hometown crowd.

Barrett Flourishes in Lead Role

Barrett is averaging 21.3 points per game since the trade, up from 18.2 with the Knicks

Barrett's game on the court has never been better. The number three overall pick from the 2019 NBA Draft definitely played well in his four and a half years as a New York Knick, but something about his game there suggested he was not reaching his full potential.

There were rumblings that Barrett's role in New York wasn't fitting both for him and for the team, and when the opportunity arose for him to be traded to his hometown Raptors, it seemed perfect. Barrett was thrilled to be coming home, the fans were thrilled to have a hometown talent to cheer for, and the Raptors were thrilled to have a talented player come join their team in a role that needed filling.

Immediately, Barrett's impact was felt. He slid seamlessly into his role on the court, and off the court it was hard to remember a time that he was not a Raptor. His stats immediately skyrocketed as well, and he began playing the best basketball of his career.

After averaging 18.2 points per game in New York this season, he now averages 21.3 points per game with the Raptors. On Tuesday's game against Indiana, he led the team with 23 points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal.

One thing about Barrett that has been particularly impressive to watch since January is his efficiency. He gets to the basket often, and the amount he's able to connect on those trips makes him a key factor in the team's success. His field goal percentage in New York this season was 42.3 percent, now risen to 54.6 percent in Toronto.

It's also incredibly impressive that he's been able to keep up this level of play with everything he's been dealing with off the court. On March 12, Barrett lost his younger brother Nathan, who passed away. The younger Barrett apparently had an undisclosed illness, and RJ spent a few weeks away from the team in the weeks following.

"It's been a difficult season... I know one thing, that everybody in this organization is working really hard to turn this around... We're at the start of a new process. It takes some time.. We promise we're going to be better and get this right."

When he returned, he said he knew his brother would want him to be on the court, making the family proud, and that basketball was his sanctuary. He's now finishing out the NBA season with the Raptors.

Olynyk Defends his Home Court

Toronto-native scored 22 points against the Pacers

Olynyk takes defending his home court very seriously. At least, that's what it looked like when he got into a little scuffle with Pascal Siakam during Tuesday night's game. Olynyk may be from Scarborough, but Scotiabank Arena is still Siakam's home court.

Regardless of words exchanged, Olynyk was hooping for the Raptors as they attempted to win their third in a row. Despite the loss, Olynyk scored 22 points, shooting 6-for-7 from the field and even getting a three pointer to fall.

He has had to take on a much bigger role (no pun intended) with Jakob Poeltl out recovering from hand surgery. Primarily used as a back-up center or to be paired with Poeltl to space the floor, Olynyk has been the team's primary center since March.

It's nothing he can't handle though, as "Captain Canada" is used to leading his national team to victory.

Barrett and Olynyk to turn to Olympics Prep

Canadian Men's National team has already qualified for the Paris Olympics

One benefit to having two Canadian stars playing together in one Canadian NBA team? Olympics preparation!

Both Barrett and Olynyk are mainstays on the Canadian Men's National team. They were part of the team that made history by winning bronze at the 2023 FIBA World Cup last fall, and during that journey also qualified for the Olympics. It will be the first time the Men's program has made it to the Olympics since 2000.

With the NBA season winding down, it's likely both players will turn their attention to preparing for Paris. They've had the benefit of being able to be in Canada over the past few months playing for the Raptors, practicing in the facilities the Canadian team uses, so hopefully the transition is smooth.

Soon, they'll be joined by the likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murray, and more Canadian stars as the team hopes to continue making history this summer.