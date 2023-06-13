The F1 circus is back in North America this weekend as Canada hosts the latest round of the 2023 world championship.

It's been the Max Verstappen and Red Bull show so far in 2023, with the Dutchman winning five races and team-mate Sergio Perez has picked up victory in the other two.

They'll be looking to get another this weekend in Montréal, then, but both have some way to go to get amongst the most successful F1 drivers at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

F1's most successful drivers at the Canadian Grand Prix

Analysis from Action Network has shown that Michael Schumacher is the most successful F1 driver to have race in Canada, with him ahead of Lewis Hamilton by 72 points - with the points each driver has scored at the circuit since 1978 adjusted to match the current system.

Schumacher and Hamilton have both won the race seven times, with Hamilton's first ever F1 victory coming back in 2007 at this particular venue, in what was his rookie year.

Schumacher took 288 points at the circuit, with the new system applied, with Hamilton on 216 - though the Briton has time to reel in Schumacher given he has not retired from the sport yet.

Sebastian Vettel is third on the list, meanwhile, and he could have been even closer to Hamilton had he not lost the 2011 race to Jenson Button on the final lap or the 2019 GP to Lewis thanks to a time penalty.

Other interesting stats include Gilles Villeneuve having the best points per race figure with 17.25 per race, underlining his talent at his home GP, with Hamilton in second with 16.15 points per race.

Giancarlo Fisichella was also a top performer around the circuit, with multiple podium finishes during his career in F1 in Canada.

Fernando Alonso, meanwhile, is one man who could move up the list this weekend with him in good form at the wheel of the Aston Martin this year.

Top 10 most successful F1 drivers at the Canadian Grand Prix

Some fine drivers have had success at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve over the years, including some of the very best in the history of F1.

It's a popular race and circuit with the drivers and this weekend's field will all be aiming to stand atop the podium come Sunday afternoon.

Max Verstappen, though, is currently very much the odds on favourite right now.