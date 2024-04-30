Highlights Candace Parker is the only player to win three WNBA championships with three different teams, leaving behind a historic legacy.

From humble beginnings in Illinois to a college star at Tennessee, Parker's impact on basketball is unmatched.

Parker's retirement marks the end of a dominant WNBA career, but her influence as an analyst and exploring other ventures continues.

Legacy isn’t made, it’s earned, and former WNBA superstar, Candace Parker, is living proof of that.

After announcing that she is stepping away from the game, it is inevitable that Parker will have her name etched into WNBA history for eternity, being the only player to date to win three championships with all three teams she suited up for in her 16-year professional career, notching titles with the LA Sparks, Chicago Sky, and Las Vegas Aces.

But, the legacy she leaves as she walks away from the game of basketball stems from way before she stepped foot onto a WNBA court, first making her mark on the NCAA stage, as a member of the Tennessee Lady Vols, and since then, she has never once looked back.

Humble Beginnings to College Hoops Sensation

Became the first woman to ever dunk in an NCAA tournament

Born in St Louis, Missouri, but growing up in Naperville, Illinois, it could be said that Parker came from humble beginnings, where at Naperville Central High School – and at just 15 years old – she led her team to back-to-back state championships in 2003 and 2004, earning both the Naismith, and Gatorade Prep Player of the Year awards.

During her high school years, she would also go on to win the 2004 McDonald’s All-American slam dunk contest, edging out then-future NBA stars, including J.R. Smith, Josh Smith, and Rudy Gay on her way to becoming the first woman to ever win the showdown, while her dunking prowess would also be on display in game situations, becoming the first female in the entire state of Illinois to achieve such a feat.

Already deemed a rising star in basketball, Parker went on to become the most highly recruited high school prospect in the nation, where she would eventually commit to the University of Tennessee.

However, her first scholarship offer from the Volunteers was actually one for volleyball with Parker being a multi-sport athlete, though then-head coach, the late Pat Summitt, would recognize her blistering basketball talent, and subsequently offered her a scholarship to play college hoops with what was an already-established dynasty.

With her stardom status, she would become the first female to announce her college decision live on national television, via ESPN.

But, her college career with Tennessee didn’t get off to the start that many had expected.

Candace Parker - Tennessee Volunteers Statistics Category 2004-05 2005-06 2006-07 2007-08 PTS DNP 17.3 19.6 21.3 REB 8.3 9.8 8.5 AST 2.9 2.4 2.5 FG% 55.2 52.9 53.6 3P% 25.0 33.3 26.7 STL 1.6 1.8 2.3 BLK 2.4 2.8 2.4

Forced to redshirt her freshman year after suffering a lateral meniscus knee injury which required her to have surgery, she would bounce back the following season, averaging 17.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists, seeing her awarded the SEC Rookie of the Year. In the 2005-06 season, she also became the first female in NCAA history to record a dunk in the NCAA women's tournament.

Better yet, she became the only college player to be named to Team USA’s squad for the 2006 FIBA Women’s World Championship, where she would help the team to earn a bronze medal.

Staying with the Lady Vols for the 2007 and 2008 seasons, she would lead them to back-to-back NCAA titles, the latter of which she participated in despite having suffered a dislocated shoulder, and was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player on both occasions.

In the 2006-07 season, she was also awarded the SEC Player of the Year, and became the fastest player in Vols history to reach 1,000 career points, doing so in just 56 games.

This surpassed Chamique Holdsclaw’s 57-game record, and Tamika Catching’s 58 games, both of whom went on to have stellar WNBA careers in their own rights, thus cementing Parker’s college legacy as one of the greatest players in women’s NCAA history.

Forgoing her final year of college eligibility to declare for the WNBA Draft, and to prepare for the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, China, where Team USA would go on to win gold, with Parker scoring 15 points on 4-for-4 shooting, Parker ended her college career with a record of 100 wins – 10 losses, and averaged 19.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per contest, while shooting 53.8 percent from the field.

Her iconic #3 Vols jersey would later be retired and lifted into the rafters of the Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in 2014.

WNBA Ace's Legacy Set Off Sparks in the Sky

Three-time WNBA champion with three different teams (LA Sparks, Chicago Sky, Las Vegas Aces)

Just one day on from winning her second NCAA title, the 6-foot-4 forward had her WNBA dreams realized when she was selected by the LA Sparks as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 draft, but little did she know just how much her life would change from that moment onward.

Getting off to a blistering start in the big league, Parker finished her debut game with a stat line of 34 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists, and would go on to win the Rookie of the Year award and the league Most Valuable Player award in the same season, becoming the first, and only, woman to accomplish the feat, joining NBA legends Wilt Chamberlain (1959-60) and Wes Unseld (1968-69) as the only other two players to do the same.

But her influence on the game would stretch much further than her ability to fill in numbers on a box score. Listed as a 6-foot-4 forward/center, she possessed handles like no other player of her size and stature, and she possessed an innate ability to be able to create her own opportunities, particularly in transition, averaging 2.2 steals across her entire 16-season career.

In turn, this on-court versatility and prowess saw her dubbed as a 'positionless' player.

Spending 13 total seasons with the Sparks, Parker had to wait nine of those years, until 2016, to clinch her first WNBA championship, after Los Angeles defeated the Minnesota Lynx in the dying seconds of game five of the Finals thanks to a last ditch effort from Nneka Ogwumike gave the Sparks a one-point lead with three seconds remaining in the game.

The Sparks would win the game 77-76 - an instant classic - and Parker would notch a game-high 28 point, 12 rebound double-double performance, shooting 12-for-22 from the field.

Parker would spend four more seasons with the Sparks before departing during 2020 free agency for her home state team, the Chicago Sky, in what was a seismic move, joining an organization which had never won a title in their franchise history, and has, to this day, made only nine playoff appearances since their inauguration in 2006.

Within one season in the Windy City, though, Parker would cement her legacy in the WNBA further, leading Chicago to the coveted title at the first time of asking, averaging 13.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.0 block per contest, at 49/33/90 shooting splits in their 10 game run to the championship.

Having spent two seasons with the Sky, the decorated veteran would make one final move, opting to join the Las Vegas Aces, who had just won the 2022 title, and were looking to become the first team to achieve the repeat in the WNBA since the Sparks did so in 2001 and 2002, under the guise of head coach Becky Hammon, and Aces legend, with the team in her playing era known as the San Antonio (Silver) Stars.

Candace Parker - WNBA Career Shooting Statistics Shot Distance FG% 0-3 ft. 71.5 3-10 ft. 50.0 10-16 ft. 33.7 16-3P ft. 29.4 3P 32.7

In her lone season with the Aces, the seven-time All-Star averaged a career-low 9.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, but would play only 18 games due to fracturing her foot and requiring surgery, which forced her to miss Las Vegas’ title run as they achieved their goal of becoming back-to-back WNBA Champions.

While the now-38-year-old had initially agreed to an extension back in February of this year, the 10-time All-WNBA honoree decided to call it quits on the first day of 2024 training camp, in a somewhat unexpected announcement of retirement, via an emotionally detailed post on social media.

“I promised I’d never cheat the game & that I’d leave it in a better place than I came into it… the competitor in me always wants 1 more, but it’s time. My heart & body knew, but I needed to give my mind time to accept it” – Candace Parker

This, understandably, shocked many around the league, and that of the NBA, which led to an out-pouring of tributes coming Parker’s way, as many wanted to publicly thank and acknowledge her role in shaping the WNBA landscape as we know it today.

"There's only one Candace Parker. One of one… There's not very many people that can say they're the first, but I would say that she's the first who just threw off the labels as a basketball player and was just a baller." - Becky Hammon, Las Vegas Aces coach

One of the most detailed and heartfelt messages came from that of Hall of Fame point-guard Magic Johnson, part owner of the LA Sparks organization, who penned an eloquently detailed account and highlighted both the consummate champion's on-court achievements and those off the hardwood as well.

"You said that you wanted to leave the game better than when you entered it - and your time at Tennessee, and 16 years in the league, have been nothing but historic in women's basketball today. I'm so blessed to have witnessed your greatness first-hand in your 13 seasons with my Sparks, including our 2016 WNBA Championship! You are leaving this game as a legend with so many things to be proud of..." - Earvin Magic Johnson

But, with the announcement coming in during the first day of training camp, some players were told of the news in their media interviews, including that of two-time champion, Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty.

A three-time champion with three different teams, Parker left the game on her own terms, and will likely go down as one of the greatest forward/centers to ever play the women's game.

The Legacy Continues

Whilst Parker has walked away from playing the game she loves, where she finished her career within the top-10 All-Time across almost all facets of the box score, she hasn't left basketball altogether, venturing into the world of sports broadcasting in 2018, while she was still an active player, and further etching her footprint into the realm of basketball.

She first became a television analyst in 2018, signing a deal with Turner Sports to contribute analysis and commentary for the NBA on TNT, and NBA TV, while also covering the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship, and has thrived in these roles ever since, earning praise for her astute analysis and ability to seamlessly fit in alongside the likes of Shaquille O'Neal, Dwyane Wade, and Adam Lefkoe, on the Tuesday TNT crew in recent years, adding a new burst of energy to the mix, and continuing to shatter glass ceilings for women in sport.

Not forgetting to mention that she also became the first WNBA athlete to be on the cover of the NBA 2K video game in the 2022 special edition, launched as a way to commemorate the WNBA's 25th anniversary.

Candace Parker - Career WNBA Rankings Category Career Totals All-Time WNBA Rank Points 6,574 9th FG 2,471 7th FGA 5,163 9th FT 1,290 13th FTA 1,682 12th REB 3,467 3rd RPG 8.5 8th DREB 2,846 2nd DRPG 6.9 3rd AST 1,634 7th STL 521 16th BLK 619 5th BPG 1.51 11th

In 2023, Parker became the first woman to work as an in-game commentator for an NBA All-Star game, being the analyst for the TNT telecast which was held in Salt Lake City, Utah, further breaking down barriers for aspiring female telecasters to enter a predominantly male industry, while also signaling one of her next chapters does reside in national television.

“I’m very excited for Candace that she gets to go out on her own terms… I am really excited for her to go off into her next chapter – full on into motherhood, family life, and entrepreneurship.” - Monica McNutt, ESPN First Take

The entrepreneurship that ESPN's Monica McNutt speaks of is her having been part of the ownership group which founded the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) team, Angel City FC, based in Los Angeles, along with her 14-year-old daughter, Lailaa, back in 2020.

She joined a plethora of athletes and actors who pledged investment into the newly established club, including Serena Williams, Mia Hamm, Abby Wambach, and Billie Jean King, as well as Jennifer Garner, America Ferrera, and Natalie Portman, among many, many others.

Furthermore, Parker hasn't ruled out the possibility of buying a stake in an NBA or WNBA team in the future, listing it as one of her future aspirations in her retirement announcement.

“She’s a winner. She’s a winner as an athlete, she’s a winner as a person, she’s a winner in life.” – Stephen A. Smith, ESPN First Take

A mother of two - and soon to be three - after her and her partner, former Russian basketball player, Anna Petrakova, welcomed their son Airr Larry in 2022, and announced in December 2023 that they were expecting another child together, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Parker has decided to hang up her sneakers in favor of spending more time with her family and loved ones after so many years of the sacrifice that comes along with being an elite athlete.

“My mission in life, like Pat Summitt always said, is to ‘chase people and passions and you will never fail.’ Being a wife & mom still remains priority #1 & I’ve learned that time flies, so I plan to enjoy my family to the fullest!” - Candace Parker

Now, a retiree of the game and reflecting on her remarkable career, it is clear that there will never ever be another Candace Parker to grace a WNBA court.

But, there is a new generation on the way, with Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu and A'Ja Wilson the leading faces of the league.

Is the three-time champion a top-five All-Time WNBA player? Maybe.

But, in the wise words of Aces head coach Becky Hammon, Parker is truly “one of one”.

Next stop: Knoxville, where Parker will indubitably enter the Hall of Fame.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.