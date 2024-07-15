Highlights England manager Gareth Southgate may step down, leading to speculation about his replacement.

Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard are considered as outsiders while Eddie Howe is a top contender.

Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino are also in the running to fill Southgate's shoes.

The seven leading candidates in the running to replace Gareth Southgate, should he leave his role as England manager, have been revealed. The Three Lions' Euro 2024 campaign came down to the wire, but they were beaten in the final 2-1 to Spain, meaning their heartbreaking wait for silverware continues.

With the disappointing conclusion to their tournament, speculation has began circulating about Southgate's future as England manager. There are many who feel the time is right for him to step down after eight glorious years. Whether he will leave remains to be seen, but if he does, it will all be by his own doing. Recent reports suggested that the FA want to keep the boss in charge beyond his current contract expiring in December.

That doesn't mean he won't leave of his own accord, though. There's a solid chance that Southgate quits his job to give someone else a chance to lead England to glory. The FA are aware of that too, and have been planning for a potential future without him. According to The Telegraph, they currently have seven different names in consideration for who they would appoint to fill his boots if it came to it.

The Outside Shots

Frank Lampard & Steven Gerrard

Two names who are being considered by the FA, but are also deemed outside shots of actually getting the job, are Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard. The pair have plenty of experience taking part in major tournaments with their nation and have embarked on careers as managers following their retirements from playing.

They've had mixed results as coaches, with Lampard spending time with Derby County, Chelsea and Everton, whereas Gerrard earned his stripes at Rangers, before taking charge of Aston Villa. He's now head coach of Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia. Considering neither man has seen too much success as a manager, they aren't likely to be offered the job, but Gary Lineker and Micah Richards recently revealed that they thought Lampard would be a solid choice, so who knows?

The Frontrunners

Eddie Howe, Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel & Lee Carsley

While those two figures aren't likely to get the job, there are five different names who are being seriously considered should Southgate step down. Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is one of the favourites. His work with the Magpies has impressed many, and it seems the FA are in that group. He's not the only Englishman who is in the running, though. Former Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter and the current England U21 manager Lee Carsley are both also being considered.

Potter has been out of work since a poor tenure with Chelsea came to an end in early 2023, while former Everton midfielder Carsley has been working with the Three Lions' U21 team for the last three years. The FA, and specifically chief executive Mark Bullingham and technical director John McDermott, are open to hiring a non-English manager.

The two names from overseas that they are looking at are Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino. The two have plenty of experience coaching elite level teams, including Chelsea, Bayern Munich and PSG. They've led teams on the grandest stages of club football, so it's easy to see why they're in the running. Regardless of who takes over, they will have big shoes to fill following Southgate's incredible tenure in charge.