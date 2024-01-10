Highlights The Tennessee Titans fired head coach Mike Vrabel, leaving fans shocked. He had a winning record and led the team to three consecutive playoff appearances from 2019-2021.

Potential candidates to replace Vrabel include offensive coordinators Bobby Slowik, Frank Smith, and Ben Johnson, as well as defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.

The Titans need to find a coach with a fresh perspective and different strengths from Vrabel. They must make the right choice for the future of the franchise.

The Tennessee Titans fired head coach Mike Vrabel on Tuesday after six seasons with the team. While rumors regarding Vrabel’s future with the organization had been floating around for months, many fans across the league were shocked at the move.

Under Vrabel, the Titans went 54-45, including three consecutive playoff appearances from 2019-2021. There is little doubt that Vrabel will find another head coaching job. Where the Titans go from here, however, remains to be determined. Here are four of the top candidates for the Tennessee Titans job.

Related Titans reportedly fire head coach Mike Vrabel Tennessee Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk is looking for a fresh perspective for the team after back-to-back losing seasons.

Frank Smith

Offensive coordinator Miami Dolphins



© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Many have called Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel the next Kyle Shanahan. If that’s true, it might be time for McDaniel to start his own coaching tree. Offensive coordinator Frank Smith spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Chicago Bears, and New Orleans Saints before joining the Dolphins in 2022.

Frank Smith NFL coaching career Team Title Duration New Orleans Saints Assistant OL coach 2010 - 2014 Chicago Bears Tight Ends coach 2015 - 2017 Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders Tight Ends coach 2018 - 2020 Los Angeles Chargers Run game coordinator & OL coach 2021 Miami Dolphins Offensive coordinator 2022 - present

Given McDaniel’s role in the offensive play calling and game planning, it is harder to evaluate Smith’s coaching prowess. He will have more riding on his interviews than other, more established candidates. However, having his name attached to Miami’s innovative offense should be enough to get him some serious interest.

As great as Tyreek Hill is, there’s much more to the Dolphins’ offense than just having fast players; their unique spin on pre-snap motion has already trickled down to other teams. Smith’s experience with McDaniel could help him build a high-powered offense in Tennessee.

Mike Macdonald

Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator

© Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

One might think the Titans are prioritizing offensive-minded coaches, but Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald could be an exception to the rule. In just two years, he has become one of the most respected defensive coordinators in the league. Macdonald’s work with this Baltimore defense is a compelling pitch.

The group can get to the quarterback without blitzing, limits explosive plays, is stingy against the pass and run, generates takeaways, and displays high-level tackling. This type of holistic play is what teams want in their defense. The talent aids Macdonald in Baltimore, but his scheme is versatile enough to translate elsewhere.

Macdonald’s recent performance and youth make him an exciting candidate. The Titans could retain their defensive identity and still get younger and more innovative.

Bobby Slowik

Houston Texans offensive coordinator

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans have been the surprise team of the 2023 season, going from three wins a year ago to the AFC South Title. As a division foe, the Titans had a front-row seat to the team’s meteoric rise.

Houston is an enviable position. They have depth, youth, and coaching. Not all of this can be replicated, but if the team wants to construct a similar offense to the one that made C.J. Stroud the likely rookie of the year, they don’t have to look any further than Bobby Slowik.

Houston Texans offensive comparison Stat Last season This season Points per game 17.0 (31st) 22.2 (T-13th) Passing yards per game 196.7 (25th) 245.5 (7th) Rushing yards per game 86.8 (31st) 96.9 (T-22nd) Yards per play 4.7 (32nd) 5.4 (13th)

Slowik has done an excellent job of creating an offense that props up the quarterback while still giving him the autonomy to make plays outside of structure. Although Levis isn’t a carbon copy of Stroud, adapting this offense in Tennessee could do wonders for his development.

With current Titans' GM Ran Carthon having previously worked in San Francisco while Slowik was also there, the two could already have a relationship. Helping boost the Houston offensive coordinator's chances at landing the job.

Ben Johnson

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator

Mandatory Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Firing Vrabel would postulate that the Titans want to go in a new direction. This means looking for candidates with different archetypes from their former head coach. Someone who fits this description is Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

The Lions offensive coordinator finds himself at the top of virtually every head coaching list. He’s done exemplary work with Detroit’s offense, specifically Jared Goff. Johnson’s scheme and play calling make him a highly enticing candidate for any team with a young quarterback. With Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill likely on their way out, it’s time to give the offense a makeover.

Pairing Johnson with Will Levis would be a dream for the Titans. With that said, chasing after such a sought-after candidate has its drawbacks. Johnson will have interest from other teams. It’s not just up to Johnson to sell Tennessee on him; the Titans have to sell Johnson on them.

Even if Johnson likes Levis, the Titans will have to make additional moves on the offensive side to allow Johnson to emulate what he’s done with the Lions. Johnson appears to be the crown jewel of this year’s coaching class. The 37-year-old has the makings of a great NFL coach, and the Titans would be foolish not to pursue him.

Other names to watch

This is shaping up to be one of the strongest classes of head coaching candidates in recent memory. There are numerous options for every team looking to fill a vacancy.

In the case of the Titans, some names make more sense than others. It's important to remember that Vrabel was a successful coach in Tennessee. It would make little sense to fire Vrabel and then bring in someone with a similar background to be his successor.

Current defensive coordinators like the San Francisco 49ers' Steve Wilks, Minnesota Vikings' Brian Flores, and Lions' Aaron Glenn are worthy candidates. Still, it's hard to see how they would be a better alternative to Vrabel.

Bill Belichick's name has been thrown around for the Titans' job if he leaves New England, but this feels unlikely considering the Titans' current status and Belichick's desire to coach a contender.

This offseason will be critical to the future of Titans football. The decision to fire Vrabel may be controversial to some, but the move will primarily be viewed by who is brought in to replace him. Tennessee has plenty of candidates to choose from; it's just a matter of finding the right one.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.