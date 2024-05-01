Highlights Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez called out a fan who has been disrespecting him for years on Tuesday.

Canelo scalded the fan ahead of his bout with Jaime Munguia on Saturday night.

The Mexican hero believes his opponent deserves more credit than he is receiving.

Saul 'Canelo' Álvarez called out a fan who he branded his 'number one hater' during the fighter presentation before his bout against Jaime Munguia on Saturday night.

The Mexican boxer was speaking on stage to the DAZN reporter at the MGM Grand before noticing a familiar face standing in the crowd holding a sign that was bashing him for not fighting American super-middleweight David Benavidez. While fans are entitled to express their views in public, Canelo took issue with this particular individual due to a pattern of negativity across multiple years.

Fan Has Been Trolling Canelo For Years

Alvarez finally lost his cool in Las Vegas

According to Michael Benson of talkSPORT, the fan concerned has brought numerous signs to Alvarez's fights in which he's taken shots at the 33-year-old. Benson's tweet also included images of the man in question carrying anti-Canelo messages.

Addressing the fan while on stage, Canelo declared: "I think they have to enjoy this fight we have in front of us, which is the most important thing. We have to give Jaime Munguia the respect he deserves. We have to enjoy this. The fan standing there with the sign brings it inside since Golovkin, so they will never take it away."

The fan has been seen holding various other signs at Canelo Álvarez's recent events, with the most recent one demanding a fight between Canelo and American boxer David Benavidez. Canelo has so far avoided any calls for him to fight Benavidez by seemingly setting a high asking price to make the bout happen. Alvarez is reportedly asking for an eye-watering $200 million in order to agree to the fight and former world champion Timothy Bradley is among those who have been critical of Canelo's refusal to answer Benavidez's challenge.

"That’s his price. If you want to see him get in the ring with Benavidez, that’s what it’s going to take," Tim Bradley told YouTube channel Fight Hub TV. "That just tells me that he respects Benavidez. If he ain’t done nothing then why are you asking for 150 million dollars, dawg? You’re talking about Mexican pride. You ain’t got to be a Mexican. You just got to be a man.

"If you being Canelo Alvarez have any pride and dignity, I don’t care. Step up and face that man. Everybody around you is saying, ‘What the hell is going on?’ Deep down inside with Canelo fans, they know what I’m talking about," said Bradley.

It appears based on Canelo's most recent comments in the run-up to his fight against Jaime Munguia, that he is still unwilling to entertain any of the talk of a fight with Benavidez, and he is fully focused on the fight at hand.

Alvarez and Munguia will face off in the ring on the 4th of May at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, but Benavidez thinks his latest opponent will be a difficult fight for Canelo. Speaking to ESPN Benavidez said: "Munguia is a strong fighter, he’s a combination puncher, and if you see the fighters that give Canelo problems. They’re combination punchers."

If Canelo is able to emerge from this weekend's fight victorious and unscathed, then the calls for him to fight Benavidez will only continue to get louder.