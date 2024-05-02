Highlights Canelo Alvarez and Oscar De La Hoya had to be separated during Wednesday's press conference ahead of 'Saul's' clash with Jaime Munguia.

The Mexican star reacted angrily to comments made by his former promoter - who now represents his upcoming opponent.

De La Hoya took credit for building Canelo's career before accusing the middleweight of failing two drug tests.

Tensions erupted between Oscar De La Hoya and Canelo Alvarez during last night's press conference ahead of 'Saul's' undisputed super middleweight championship defence against Mexican countryman Jaime Munguia on Saturday.

The pair used to be partners, but Canelo reacted angrily to comments made by De La Hoya - who now represents his upcoming opponent, Munguia.

The 33-year-old comes into the mouthwatering showdown off the back of a unanimous decision victory against Jermell Charlo back in September. 'Saul' appears to be taking this weekend's fight seriously and is leaving no stone unturned as he recently shared his ripped physique on social media.

At the press conference, De La Hoya took aim at the former Golden Boy star and took credit for building his career before accusing the middleweight of failing two drug tests - with the statement making Canelo charge out of his seat and confront the promoter.

"Golden Boy Promotions built Canelo Alvarez, the company you fought under for decades has always had one name, and it's mine, so put some f*****g respect on it," De La Hoya said.

He added: “Jaime has always dared to be great. This is full circle for him. When he was 21 he volunteered to step in against GGG and Canelo failed two drugs tests. Jaime wasn’t allowed to fulfil his dream in 2018, and Saturday he will do that and be world champion.”

Canelo Goes off on His Former Promoter

The pair had to be separated by security

When Canelo attempted to confront De La Hoya, security intervened, having to stand in between the two former partners. The Mexican slammed the 51-year-old in Spanish before taking his turn on the microphone and ripping into the ex-world champion.

"I said he's a f*****g a*****e. He tried to keep the attention on him, not for Munguia. He steals from his fighters, that's what he does. F*****g p***y. Motherf****r." "He's mad I left Golden Boy. I'm the diamond in Golden Boy. Golden Boy is not the same without me. "I don't really give a s*** about Oscar, but if he says something in my territory, I need to say something."

It'll be the first time that the Mexican boxing sensation has faced one of De La Hoya's fighters since his famous split from the promotion back in 2020.

The challenger, who has largely been untested compared to Canelo, appears to have earned the shot at the champ by finishing John Ryder — a shared opponent — in the ninth round.

'Saul' Shares His Prediction for Munguia Fight

He wants to knock his opponent out inside eight rounds

"Munguia deserves respect," Canelo, 33, said of his 27-year-old opponent. "It's going to be a great fight, but I don’t care if he is younger, older, because in the end, Canelo is different."

The super middleweight ruler, who has beaten Gennady Golovkin, John Ryder, and Jermell Charlo in his last three fights, also made his prediction: "I think that I am going to win by knockout before the eighth round."

Munguia also boldly predicted fireworks and is expecting an epic fight in Las Vegas this weekend, saying: "When we step in there. It’s a war."