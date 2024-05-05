Highlights Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez won his boxing fight against Jaime Munguia but lost fans Saturday.

Canelo dropped Munguia en route to a comfortable and well-deserved win via decision.

However, he was booed twice by Las Vegas fight fans — the second of which appeared to be over a failure to commit to a David Benavidez bout later in the year.

Saul Alvarez suffered a win and a loss on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

'Canelo' Alvarez may have won between the ropes against a game but ultimately outclassed Jaime Munguia, he lost support as boxing fans booed the prizefighter before the opening bell, and then again after his win, as he failed to commit to a fight against David Benavidez later in the year.

Canelo Alvarez Beats Jaime Munguia

Canelo drops Munguia en route to a well-deserved win via decision

Munguia threw frequent jabs in the first, one after the other, pop-pop-pop, in a clear style contrast to Canelo, who was more cerebral in his output. Munguia held when Canelo closed the gap and looked to load up on a power punch or two. He kept his gloves high to defend against Canelo's vaunted power, but it was not long before the more experienced fighter exposed a weakness in his guard, and landed a signature body shot.

Both fighters came alive in round two. Canelo showcased a clear strategy to slow Munguia's stamina by further targeting his midsection, perhaps also knowing his opponent had shown no prior weakness when absorbing blows to the head. Munguia, meanwhile, enlivened the crowd with eye-catching combinations and a thirst to engage despite opening himself to counters.

Munguia forced the action in the third round as he backed Canelo into vulnerable areas of the ring, where he could go to work and throw shot after shot to rouse the crowd and show he could hang providing he could weather any heavy shot that Canelo managed to land. But Canelo managed to land in the fourth, dropping Munguia with a tough one-two and then a three when his younger rival was already falling to the canvas.

All the momentum swung in Canelo's favor after the knockdown as he began to dominate the middle rounds with his superior power shots, and his ring generalship. Canelo tormented Munguia's midsection. When Jaime finally had Canelo against the ropes his shots lacked the pop from earlier in the fight and it was not long before he backed himself into the middle of the ring to create space, and rest.

Munguia picked up the pace in rounds eight and nine, though, landing solid jabs, and troubled Canelo when he put his punches into bunches. But Canelo showed all his experience by closing in strong fashion, and winning all the championship rounds to earn a well-deserved unanimous decision with scores of 117-110, 116-111, 115-112.

Despite the win, the jeers returned during Canelo's mic-time in his post-fight victory speech. He knew he'd rouse the crowd with his loud scream of "Viva Mehico, Cabrones," but got heavily booed when he failed to commit to a huge fight against David Benavidez later in the year.

"I'm going to rest, and enjoy my family," he said, interrupted by sudden boos from some of the 17,492 fans in attendance. After digesting the jeers, Canelo said: "[But] if the money is right … I don't give a s***."

It is unclear where Canelo goes from here but, if he continues to avoid the Benavidez question, let alone Benavidez the fighter, then those boos will only get louder.

Mario Barrios Beats Fabian Maidana in Co-Main

Brandon Figueroa, Eimantis Stanionis, and Jesus Ramos also won their undercard fights

Aztec dancers and drummers accompanied warrior Mario Barrios, who went all-in for his Las Vegas ring walk before dropping Fabian Maidana in the third round with a thudding right hand to the head and then battled through a swollen eye to close out the win on the cards. "I want to fight the best, I'm ready for anybody," he said in the ring after his win. "I'm chasing world titles."

Earlier in the evening, Brandon Figueroa put Jessie Magdaleno through the wars as the Argentine boxer suffered a cut eye in the first round, before the referee called a time-out to allow him to recover from a right uppercut to the groin in the fourth. Figueroa, who grew in stature as the fight progressed, finished the night in the ninth with a nasty left hook to the body to defend the WBC interim world featherweight title.

Eimantis Stanionis dominated Gabriel Maestre while showing flashes of brilliance at welterweight to begin the PPV main card in a WBA world welterweight title bout. In the final prelim bout, Jesus Ramos returned to the win column for finishing Johan Gonzalez in the ninth round, and reinforced to any doubters that he could still be a major player in the super welterweight division.

Gervonta Davis Headlines The Next PBC on Prime Video Event

'Tank' Davis fights Frank Martin in Las Vegas

Premier Boxing Champions returns to Las Vegas for a PPV on Prime Video doubleheader at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on June 15.

The show features Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin in an explosive main event, and David Benavidez's 175-pound fight against Oleksandr Gvozdyk.