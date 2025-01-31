Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez has two clear options for his return to the boxing ring in early May, according to a report from Box Azteca.

The pound-for-pound stalwart, one of the consensus faces for the entire sport, is expected to fight Terence Crawford in September. It is a fantasy fight that boxing financier Turki Alalshikh appears hellbent on delivering, and would arguably generate the event of the year because of the name value of Canelo, opposite the supreme skills of Crawford.

And though 'Bud' Crawford may only fight the once this year, Canelo seemingly wants to retain his date in May — typically the Saturday closest to Cinco de Mayo (the 5th of May) — which is traditionally a key date in the boxing calendar, in tandem with a Mexican holiday. For Box Azteca, there are two standout options that Canelo is considering for the summer, ahead of his big bout with 'Bud' four months later.

Canelo's Two Clear Options For May Fight in Boxing

Alvarez is linked to both William Scull and Christian Mbilli