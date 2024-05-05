Highlights Canelo Alvarez appeared to be involved in a heated exchange with David Benavidez after his fight with Jaime Munguia.

Boxing sensation Canelo Alvarez got into a heated ringside exchange with David Benavidez following his win against fellow Mexican Jaime Munguia in Las Vegas last night.

'Saul' floored Munguia in the fourth round of their showdown on the way to securing a unanimous decision victory. The judges scored the contest 117-110, 116-111 and 115-112 in favour of Alvarez as he retained his undisputed super-middleweight world titles.

His opponent, Munguia, was aggressive in the early rounds and even had 'Saul' backpedalling to the ropes. The latter's power and crisp accuracy was in full force as he took control of the contest towards the back end of the clash.

Speaking after the win, the 33-year-old said: "I've fought everyone and I can do what I want. This win means a lot. I'm glad that I gave him this opportunity.

"Munguia is a great guy and a great champion. He's going to have a great career. I'm very proud that all the Mexicans are here watching us."

Canelo Alvarez Involved in Heated Exchange with David Benavidez

The Mexican hinted at a potential fight

The 'Monster Bandera Roja' was a keen observer and was ringside last night in Las Vegas as he eyes a potential future showdown with Alvarez. Arguably the biggest fight for 'Saul' right now remains Benavidez - who is a volume-puncher fighter who poses the biggest threat to the Mexican.

Footage uploaded by Box Azteca shows Benavidez and Alvarez having an exchange following the latter's latest win over Munguia.

While it's unknown what was said, the Mexican appeared to be pointing at the ring in Benavidez's direction - hinting at a possible showdown between the pair.

When asked if Benavidez would be more likely to get the fight with him if he was more respectful to him, Alvarez responded: “$200million.”

Speaking to ESPN about a potential showdown with the undisputed super middleweight champion back in March, Benavidez said: "The reason why this fight is not happening is because Canelo doesn't want it to happen, plain and simple. I mean, the money is there, the anticipation from the fight fans is there. It would be an amazing event."

The 27-year-old is set to move up to light-heavyweight for a June fight against Oleksandr Gvozdyk. WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman said the fight would be contested for the interim light heavyweight title - meaning the winner will be in line to face either Artur Beterbiev or Dmitry Bivol.

'Saul' Shares his Thoughts on the Benavidez Win

Fans were not happy with the Mexican

Despite the win, the jeers returned during Canelo's mic-time in his post-fight victory speech. He knew he'd rouse the crowd with his loud scream of "Viva Mehico, Cabrones," but got heavily booed when he failed to commit to a huge fight against David Benavidez later in the year.

"I'm going to rest, and enjoy my family," he said, interrupted by sudden boos from some of the 17,492 fans in attendance. After digesting the jeers, Canelo said: "[But] if the money is right … I don't give a s***."

It is unclear where Canelo goes from here but, if he continues to avoid the Benavidez question, let alone Benavidez the fighter, then those boos will only get louder.