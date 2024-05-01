Highlights Canelo is currently the highest-paid active boxer in the world.

The Mexican will add to his vast wealth when he fights Jaime Munguia.

Outside of the ring, Alvarez has many lucrative business ventures including a chain of petrol stations.

Undisputed boxing super middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez is set to increase his already impressive net worth with his upcoming title defense against Jamie Munguia according to reports about his guaranteed fight purse.

Canelo is the only boxer in history to reign as undisputed champion at 168lbs. That esteemed pedigree means the 33-year-old is set to rake in the cash at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this weekend.

How Much Canelo Will Earn for Fighting Jaime Munguia

Alvarez is fighting for the second straight time under his current promoter

Alvarez is set to pocket at least $35 million from the owner of Premier Boxing Champions, Al Haymon, for the 4th of May fight against his compatriot, as reported by Boxing News 24/7. The financial package was part of a three-bout deal between the company and Alvarez to broadcast the champion's contests.

Munguia's purse has not just been publicly disclosed, but is unlikely to come anywhere close to what Canelo will bank. Marca believe that the challenger is in line for 'a career-high payday', though, which would put his earnings above the $2m he received for fighting Jimmy Kelly in 2022.

Canelo Alvarez's Estimated Net Worth Revealed

Star is now the highest-paid fighter in the sport

Global business company Forbes calculates Alvarez's net worth to be an eye-watering $275m. That is the highest figure among all active recognised boxers, including heavyweight superstars Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

In Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes of 2023, Alvarez ranked fifth place behind the likes of football megastars Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé, and NBA icon LeBron James. This list looks at the total pre-tax earnings by an athlete in the 12 months leading up to May.

Alvarez's net worth is not only a result of his incredible boxing resume, but also a string of successful business ventures. Per talkSPORT, he owns Canelo Energy - his own chain of gas stations and convenience stores in Mexico. The fighter also enjoys fruitful partnerships with brands such as Hennessy and Everlast and has his own clothing line and fitness app.

However, the four-weight world champion has earned the majority of his money in the ring. Per Sportico, Canelo's in-ring career earnings now top $550m. He is estimated to have made a massive $170m from his trilogy with arch rival Gennadiy Golovkin alone.

Throw in purses for bouts with the likes of Floyd Mayweather ($12m, 2013), Amir Khan (£25m, 2016) and Dmitry Bivol ($15m, 2022) and you can quickly see how Alvarez has amassed so much wealth. With his financial future more than secure, Canelo fights on to cement his legacy as one of the best to ever do it. He can take another step towards that goal with a dominant win over Munguia in Sin City this weekend.